India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction IND 95 % Chance of Winning BANG 5 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India will clash against Bangladesh in the second Test of this two-match Test series, part of Bangladesh tour of India 2024. The match will be hosted at Green Park, Kanpur on September 27. The match will begin from 9:30 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

India vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

India is considered a strong contender to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final, set for June 11, 2025, at Lord’s. Despite losing the last two WTC finals, India has two series remaining against Bangladesh and New Zealand. The hosts were impeccable in the first Test against Bangladesh and won the game by a huge margin. With their form, they shall rise as victors in the next game as well.

Following their historic away Test series win against Pakistan earlier this month, Bangladesh were ready for a Test series in India. Bangladesh were outmatched against India and had to taste defeat in the first Test match. They are 0-1 behind in the series. With the current trend, Bangladesh will walk in as underdogs in the next fixture.

Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 5%

India’s chance of winning: 95%

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India vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score under 16.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87 @ Dafabet)

Bangladesh are coming from a series win here. They faced Pakistan in the last Test series. In the two games, the team posted 31 & 14 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the two games. Zakir Hasan and Shadnam Islam opened for the side and played quite well in the game. However, batting in Indian conditions will pose a challenge for the Bangladeshi squad. Bangladesh scored 2 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the 1st Test match of this series. India has Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj who will open from the bowling end. That said, Bangladesh will most likely face an early dismissal in the first Test against India.

Match Prediction Best Odds India’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 38.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Bangladesh’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Team with top batter: India 1.15 Bet on Dafabet

India vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The conditions at Green Park are expected to favour the Indian team significantly. Reports indicate that the pitch will be a black soil surface, which tends to produce lower bounce and slower pace compared to the previous Test in Chennai. The skipper winning the toss might want to have a bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

The mean temperature expected on Saturday will be around 28 degrees and there is 70% chance of rain. The rain might spoil the game.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma © Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter KL Rahul Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shubman Gill Batter Mohammad Siraj Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Ravichandran Ashwin Bowler

India Team Form

India have been fantastic with the bat and the ball in the Test format. They are placed 2nd in the ICC Test rankings. The team won their last Test match against Bangladesh by a huge margin of 280 runs. The batters were phenomenal in addition to their lethal bowling order.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto , Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

Predicted Playing XI

Shadnam Islam Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Nahid Rana Bowler Mominul Haque All-rounder Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Hasan Mahmud Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Zakir Hasan Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh, led by Najimul Shanto, was fantastic in the last Test series against Pakistan. However, things are proving to be pretty tough against the Indian giants. The team suffered a huge loss in the first Test match. The team posted underwhelming totals and lost the game.

India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 14 times where India leads the tally by 12-0.

India won- 12

Bangladesh won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 2

India vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will field a formidable team with key players. India lost the toss and were to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 56 runs from the top order. The rest of the batters bundled out quickly. However, Ravindra Jadeja (86) and R Ashwin (113) managed to prolong the innings. India scored 376 runs in the 1st innings. Mahmud Hasan picked 5 wickets for Bangladesh. Trailing the score, Bangladesh bundled out for 149 runs in the game. Jasprit Bumrah was fantastic with the ball and picked 4 wickets.

In the second innings, India went on to score 287 runs before they declared their innings. Shubman Gill led the batting order with an unbeaten 119 runs in the game. Rishabh Pant also batted aggressively and posted 109 runs in the game. The Bangladesh bowlers were inefficient in the game. Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked 2 wickets for Bangladesh. Chasing the huge target, Bangladesh could not reach anywhere near the target and lost the match by 280 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the top scorer from Bangladesh with a score of 82 runs. R Ashwin was phenomenal with the ball. He picked 6 wickets in the 2nd innings.

India vs Bangladesh Test Green Park, Kanpur India Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.05 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 17.5 Bet now!

India vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Najimul Hossan Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto is the captain of the team and played a fantastic innings in the last game. He scored 20 & 82 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Shubman Gill to be the top batter for India

Shubman Gill is a stylish batsman. He smashed an unbeaten 119 runs in the second innings of the last Test. He averages 37.46 in his Test career. Looking at his form, he will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

India vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Mahmud Hasan to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mahmud Hasan was the best bowler from Bangladesh in the previous game against India. He picked 5 wickets in the first innings of the last Test against India. He will come in as the best bowling option from Bangladesh.

Jasprit Bumrah to be the top bowler for India

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world right now. Bumrah was instrumental in winning the T20 World Cup held recently in the USA. Bumrah picked 4 wickets in the first innings of the last game followed by a single wicket in the later innings. That said, Bumrah will be looking to bowl well in the next game.