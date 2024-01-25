India vs England Match Prediction IND 77 % Chance of Winning ENG 23 % Registration Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on England in the first test of the five game bilateral series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 25 at 9:30 AM IST.

India vs England Chance of Winning

India head into this series with expectations sky high as they haven’t lost a series at home since 2012. England were the last team who succeeded in India as they won the series 2-1. Both sides went head to head in 2022, India dominated a series, England won the opening game but India managed to turn things around and won the series 3-1. In the last series against South Africa, both sides managed to share the spoils.

In the last two years, they haven't been a better team than England in test cricket. Since the introduction of Bazball cricket, England haven’t lost a test series in the last two years. This series could be the biggest test for England as they take on India who are currently ranked one in ICC test ranking. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’s chances of winning - 77%

England’s chances of winning - 23%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

India would be hoping to dominate the game from the word go in the opening fixture. Considering the fact England would be heading into this game without any warm up games, we believe they would struggle in the first innings whether it's with the ball or bat and India would outscore England in the first innings.

Shubman Gill has had a decent start to his test career especially at home where he has a century and two half centuries in eight games thus far. In the last five innings at home, Gill has scored 44, 47, 21, 5 and 128 which is pretty impressive especially after initial struggles which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India vs England Match Toss Prediction

It's always difficult to bat on the fourth and fifth day in the subcontinent which has been the case in Hyderabad. Last two of the three games have been won by the team who have batted first at the venue which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KS Bharat Wicket-keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder KL Rahul Batter Ravichandran Ashwin Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India has dominated test cricket at home as they have one loss in the last seven games. In the last series against South Africa, India drew the series 1-1.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow All-rounder Ollie Pope All-rounder Tom Hartley All-rounder Jack Leach All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler

England Team Form

England are the only team who have succeeded in India in the last 15 years. England last played test cricket against Australia at home where they drew the series 2-2.

India vs England Head to Head

England has a better head to head record against India 50-31. At home, India has been far more dominant (22-14). Both sides squared off in 2021 and India won the series 3-1.

Head to Head

India: 31

England: 50

Draw: 50

India vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than India

India and England go head to head in what has been one of the most awaited series between the two sides in some time. It's a series where we see a clash of style which makes this five game test series an absolute belter for the neutrals. England has dominated test cricket with their bazball style as they haven’t lost a series since 2022. England were the last side who won the series in India as India has dominated teams at home. None of the India top order has been outstanding in the recent past. Even though England have not played a test match since the Ashes which was early in 2023. We believe Indian openers would struggle to score well against England’s quality bowling attack and England would have a better opening partnership in the game.

India vs England Test Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.75 Bet Now!

India vs England Top Team Batters

Rohit Sharma to be India’s top batter

Even though Rohit Sharma struggled in the last test series against South Africa, we are still going to back him. Sharma’s record at home is nothing short of remarkable as his test average is 45.57 but at home it is 66.73. With the absence of Virat Kohli, we believe Sharma would be key in the opening fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Stokes to be England’s top batter

Ben Stokes heads into this series which could be his last test series in India. Ben Stokes has been the best player for England in this decade as his contribution has been exceptional in test cricket. We believe Stokes would have an exceptional game which makes him our top pick in the opening fixture.

India vs England Top Team Bowlers

Ravichandran Ashwin to be India’s top bowler

It's hard not to back Ravichandran Ashwin in this series. He has been one of the most dominant bowlers for India at home, especially in Hyderabad where he has been sensational. In four matches, he has bagged 27 wickets in Hyderabad which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler

Hyderabad is one of the few venues in India which would have some assistance for the fast bowlers especially in the first innings. Mark Wood is the only pacer that England have their playing XI for the first Test. He was exceptional in the IPL last season and was the deciding factor in England forcing a draw in the Ashes last year.