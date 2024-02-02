India vs England Match Prediction IND 73 % Chance of Winning ENG 27 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.549 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After England secured an unlikely victory in the first Test in Hyderabad, India and England will take on each other in the second Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, from February 2, 2024 (Friday). With Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul being ruled out of the second Test already, India are substantially weaker, whereas England, bolstered by the presence of Shoaib Bashir, will be looking forward to taking a 2-0 lead to put further pressure on the Indians.

India vs England Chance of Winning

India have been an all-encompassing outfit in Indian conditions and thus, it came as a real shocker when they suffered a 28-run loss at the hands of the English cricket team in Hyderabad. However, knowing how well India perform in such conditions, it would be grossly unfair to suggest that they wouldn’t be able to bounce back in style. Trust their process.

However, attacking from the word go, England encapsulated the Bazball approach with some authority - so much so that they came out victorious. The way Ollie Pope batted in the second innings was classified info of the approach. If they can continue doing the same persistent thing in Visakhapatnam, we are looking at a very bad time for the Indian team.

IND’s chance of winning is 73%

ENG’s chance of winning is 27%

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India vs England Betting Tips

Ravichandran Ashwin is a beast in these conditions and is looking to pick his 500th Test wicket in Visakhapatnam. I am very sure that the Indian off-spinner is going to have a cracker of a game. Sure, you can’t discount Yashasvi Jaiswal for the way he swept the English spinners to score an authoritative half-century. From the English side, it is imperative that we bet on Joe Root - even though the former English skipper was a pale shadow of his former shelf in the last encounter. Go ahead and bet on him to do well.

Match Prediction Best Odds England’s opening partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India’s opening partnership Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India vs England Match Toss Prediction

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is one of the most batting-friendly venues in the country, having an average first innings score of 479/9 in two Tests it has hosted so far. Both times, the toss-winning side have opted to bat first - a very natural decision in Indian conditions. The last time India played a Test here, the home side scored 502 runs against South Africa to win the Test by 203 runs.

Weather Report

Rain has become a far afterthought on the east coast of India, with depression moving on swiftly. There is no prediction of rain in the five days of the Test, but the atmospheric conditions will be in support of the Test.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Axar Patel All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India are a virtually unbeatable side in home conditions, having won every single series here in the last 12 years. In the time frame, they have lost only four Test matches which indicates such a streak of performance. So even though they have lost the first match of the series, trust them to come from that to secure a win in the second Test.

England Player List

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ollie Pope Batter Joe Root All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Batter Ben Stokes Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Rehan Ahmed Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler Jack Leach Bowler James Anderson Bowler

England Team Form

England have been in very good nick currently, having won six out of their last 10 games. The way they made a comeback in the last game and managed to beat India will be remembered for a long long time.

India vs England Cape Head-To-Head

England and India have played 131 Test matches till date, with the former securing the bragging rights with 51 wins as compared to 31 wins by the Indian team. 50 matches have been ended up in draw. Since 2000, India and England have been involved in 48 Test matches, in which India have 17 victories as compared to 19 victories by the English team.

India vs England Betting Odds

India’s opening partnership to be over 32.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to forge an opening partnership of 80 runs in the first innings and 42 runs in the second innings, providing a stable base in both. The fact that the duo are in decent nick in Test format augurs well for their partnership going forward. India have managed an average of 66 runs for the first wicket - which indicates that scoring runs have never been a difficult proposition.

India vs England Test Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.40 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.8 Bet Now!

India vs England Best Batters

Jaiswal to be India’s best batter (Parimatch)

In five Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal has 411 runs at an average of 45.67 with one century and two fifties to his name. He managed to score a 74-ball 80 in the first innings of the last Test - despite the Hyderabad game being his first Test in India. Jaiswal has been a prolific batter in the first-class format, accumulating 2256 runs at an average of 70.50 with 10 hundreds and four fifties. Betting on him seems very logical at the moment.

Joe Root to be England’s best batter (Parimatch)

There are not a lot of batters who could claim to have shown the kind of dominance that Joe Root has showcased in his career. With 11447 runs at an average of 49.98, he is an all-time great of the format, with 30 hundred and 60 fifties at the top level. He has scored at an average of 60.88 against India - with 2557 runs in total. He simply loves playing against India. So be sure that he is going to turn up big-time and how!

India vs England Best Bowlers

Ravichandran Ashwin to be India’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ravichandran Ashwin has been an undisputed legend of the sport, having been the most prolific wicket-taker in India in the last decade. With 496 wickets to his name at an average of 23.79, Ashwin has created a niche of his own. He has 343 wickets in India alone, having taken them at an average of 21.07 with 26 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket match hauls.

Tom Hartley to be England’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tom Hartley made his debut in Hyderabad and only in his second innings, picked a seven-wicket haul. He maintained a combined average of 21.44 in the Test, but more importantly, showcased a facet of his character that was unbeknownst to many. Trust him to repeat the performance in Visakhapatnam if India decide to create a spin-friendly wicket again.