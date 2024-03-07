India vs England Match Prediction IND 72 % Chance of Winning ENG 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.606 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Test series is coming to an end with the 5th Test between India and England in the England tour of England 2024. HPCA, Dharamshala will host this fixture from March 7. The game will begin from 9:30 AM IST.

India vs England Chance of Winning

Barring the loss in the opening fixture, India has been clinical in its performance during this series. The team won the 4th Test match in Ranchi comfortably and won their 17th consecutive series at home. India's batting line-up has put up a brilliant show despite missing some of its key players including Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Currently, India leads the tally by 3-1 in the Test series.

England has had plenty of time to introspect and will hope to salvage some pride as they take the field on Thursday. The team has suffered its first series defeat during the `Bazball´ era and that would have had plenty of impact on the team’s strategy. Their batters lacked consistency in the series whereas most of their bowlers struggled to pick wickets in the series.

India's chance of winning: 72%

England' chance of winning: 28%

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India vs England Betting Tips

India to score high before 1st dismissal

India is always known to produce quality batters. Currently, Yashasvi Jaiswal leads the batting pack and opens for the team with a terrific batting form. Rohit Sharma is on the other end. Sharma and Jaiswal average at 44.82 & 69.35 respectively in their Test career. The pair scored 80, 40, 22 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the four Tests respectively. The duo has struck the ball well and raised a lot of runs in the series. In the last game, Sharma lost his wicket early in the 1st innings whereas the pair raised 84 runs for the 1st wicket in the 2nd innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the top scorer of the series and will be looking to score high in the next game as well. That said, the opening order looks in safe hands with Jaiswal and Sharma.

India vs England Toss Prediction

The pitch at Dharamshala is well-balanced and we can expect an even contest between the bat and the ball. The new ball does move around a bit and with the weather expected to remain overcast, the seamers will be able to swing the ball. The surface will be good to bat on during the 2nd and 3rd days, with the spinners coming into action on the last couple of days. Opting to bowl first and chasing down the target could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

The weather in Dharamshala is expected to be chilly with a maximum temperature of 15 degrees.

England Player List

Ben Stokes (c), Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, and Jack Leach

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Joe Root All-rounder Ben Duckett Batter Ben Stokes (c) Batter Rehan Ahmed Bowler Ollie Pope Batter Ollie Robinson Bowler Jonny Bairstow Batter Mark Wood Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler

England Team Form

England now have three Tests in the current series. They lost the last Test by 5 wickets. They faced a big blow in this series and should bounce back in the next game.

India Players List

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Rohit Sharma (c) Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Akash Deep Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler R Ashwin Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder

India Recent Form

India came into this series struggling for Test form but they have now won three of their last four games in this format. They lead the series by 3-1 and will have an advantage in the next game. Their batters and bowlers look in good form.

India vs England Head-to-Head Record

India and England have clashed 135 times in Test cricket. India have won 34 times whereas England have won 51 times, with 50 ending in a draw.

India Won: 34

England Won: 51

No Result/ Abandoned: 50

India vs England Betting Odds

In the Fourth Test, England set a formidable total of 353 in their first innings, led by Joe Root's impressive 122 off 274 balls, supported by Ollie Robinson's contribution of 58 runs. Despite an early setback losing Rohit Sharma, India rallied with Yashasvi Jaiswal's 73 and Shubman Gill’s 38, and Dhruv Jurel's crucial 90 steered them to 307. England struggled in their second innings, succumbing to Ravichandran Ashwin's 5-wicket haul and were all out for 145. With a target of 192, India's solid start from Rohit Sharma (55) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) nearly sealed the victory. Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 39 off 77 balls guided India to a 5-wicket win, securing their triumph.

Yashasvi Jaiswal leads the series with 655 runs, pivotal for India. Rohit Sharma's form varies, while Shubman Gill stabilises at number 3. Jasprit Bumrah's return is awaited. The spin trio of Ashwin, Kuldeep, and Jadeja is likely to continue. Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, and Johnny Bairstow struggle, but Joe Root's recent century offers hope. Spinners outshine pacers, with Tom Harley taking 20 wickets, supported by Shoaib Bashir. James Anderson's experience adds value.

India vs England Test Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.215 Bet Now!

India vs England Top Batters

Joe Root to be the top batter for England

Joe Root looks to be back in his impressive Test form in the series. He scored an unbeaten 122 runs in the 1st innings of the previous game. He averages nearly 50 in the Test format and will go in as the best batter from England.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal has stunned the world. He has smashed two double centuries in the current series. He scored 655 runs in 8 innings at an average of 93.57. He scored 73 & 37 runs in the last game. He will continue his aggressive approach in the next game also.

India vs England Top Bowlers

Tom Hartley to be the top bowler for England

The tall left-arm spinner has taken 27 wickets at an average of 33.45 so far in the series and he will have enjoyed seeing the big cracks on this wicket. He picked 4 wickets in the last game. He will be the best bowling choice in the next game.

Ravindra Jadeja to be the top bowler for India

The all-rounder picked 21 wickets in the current series. He picked 5 wickets in the last game and will lead the spin attack in the next Test.