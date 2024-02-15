India vs England Match Prediction
IND
71%
Chance of Winning
ENG
29%
Test
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 runs in the first innings of the second Test.
- Shubman Gill scored 106 runs in second innings of the second Test.
- England batter Joe Root has scored 839 runs last 10 matches at an average of 52.44.
India vs England Chance of Winning
India again be without their key batter Virat Kohli, and there is doubt over participation of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja as well. Shreyas Iyer has also been dropped. However, they are still expected to beat England and take a 2-1 lead in Saurashtra.
India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test match in Vizag without Kohli, Rahul and Jadeja featuring in the game. The match witnessed Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a double hundred and Jasprit Bumrah take a nine-wicket haul.
England have stuck to their aggressive brand of cricket and done well in parts. However, India's better bowling group is again expected to give them an edge. India also tested the inexperienced spin group of England and their batters will come up with a better plan to execute their plans.
England have found no answer to the brilliance of Bumrah, and the quality spin department consisting of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will give them a further headache. India have never lost a Test match in Saurashtra and are looking set to maintain their clean slate.
India chance of winning - 71%
England chance of winning - 29%
India vs England Betting Tips
Shubman Gill scored his first hundred while batting at number three. It was his first fifty-plus score in 13 Test innings, and the 24-year-old would now look to carry forward the form for the rest of the series. He got the start in the first innings as well. Gill scored 34 runs which consisted of five boundaries. Overall, he scored 1201 runs in 22 Test matches at an average of 31.60.
Ben Stokes is always one of the key players for England, and same has been the case in the ongoing Test. He got run out unfortunately in the second innings of the second Test. In the first innings, the England captain scored 47 runs off 54 balls. Stokes scored 70 off 88 in the first innings of the first Test.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Result: India
India Opening Partnership Over 30.5
England Opening Partnership Over 23.5
India vs England Toss Prediction
In the last Test match here in Saurashtra, India won the toss and elected to bat first. In the second-last Test here, England won the toss and opted to bat first. Team winning the toss is elected to bat first once again.
Weather Report
No chances of rain in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. With a humidity level of 27 percent, the temperature will hover around 32 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.
India Player List
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep
India Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma (CAP)
|
Batter
|
Yahsasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Sarfaraz Khan
|
Batter
|
KL Rahul
|
Batter
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
KS Bharat (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
R Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
India Recent Form
India won the last Test match against England by 106 runs. They lost the first Test of the series by 28 runs. India have lost two of their last three matches. They won their third-last Test against South Africa by seven wickets.
England Player List
Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.
England Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Stokes (CAP)
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Batter
|
Ben Foakes (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Shoaib Bashir
|
Bowler
|
Tom Hartley
|
Bowler
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Bowler
England Recent Form
England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test, but lost the second Test by 106 runs. They have lost one of their last five Test matches.
India vs England Head-to-Head Record
India and England have played 133 Test matches against each other. India have won 32, while England 51. As many as 50 Test matches have ended in draws.
India vs England Betting Odds
New Zealand opening partnership to be over 19.5
New Zealand opening pair of Tom Latham and Devon Conway partnered for two runs only in the first innings of the first Test. In the second inning the duo partnered for 10 runs. Latham and Conway are two highly talented batters and must have learnt their lessons already. Against a very inexperienced South Africa batting unit, Conway and Latham would aim to roar back to form and stitch a solid opening stand for their team.
India vs England
Test
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
India vs England Top Batters
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for India
Yashasvi Jaiswal is the man in form for India. He scored a double hundred in the last match - his first in Test cricket. Jasiwal has scored 637 runs in his six Test matches at an average of 57/91 and a strike rate of 63.57. The 22-year-old scored 80 runs in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test.
Joe Root to be the top batter for England
Joe Root has failed to get going in the first two Test matches. However, he has scored 839 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 52.44. His strike rate during the period is a whopping 75.11. Root scored 29 and 2 in the first Test, and 5 and 16 in the second. Overall, he has scored 11468 runs in 137 Test matches at an average of 49.64. In 27 Tests against India, he has scored 2578 runs at an average of 58.59. In India, the right-hand batter has scored 1004 runs in 12 Test matches at an average of 43.65.
India vs England Top Bowlers
R Ashwin to be the top bowler for India
Ravichandran Ashwin is just one short of his 500th wicket, and would be aiming to make the third Test in Rajkot a memorable one for himself and the team. He has picked 42 wickets in his last 8 matches at a strike rate of 46.8. The 37-year-old picked three wickets each in both the innings of the first Test. In the second Test, Ashwin took three wickets in the second innings. Ashwin has 499 wickets to his name in 97 Test matches at an average of 23.92.
Shoaib Bashir to be the top bowler for England
Shoaib Bashir impressed in his debut match for India by picking three wickets in the first innings. His first scalp was India captain Rohit Sharma. The off-spinner picked the wicket of Shubman Gill in the second innings. The lanky spinner has featured in seven first-class matches till date and picked 14 wickets at an average of 61.85. The 20-year-old would aim to better his performance in the third Test.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
India to win @ 1.31 (Parimatch)
England to win @ 3.45 (Parimatch)
Parimatch