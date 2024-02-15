India vs England Match Prediction IND 71 % Chance of Winning ENG 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India will take on England in the third Test of the 5-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Saurashtra from Thursday, February 15. The match will kick start from 9:30 AM IST.

India vs England Chance of Winning

India again be without their key batter Virat Kohli, and there is doubt over participation of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja as well. Shreyas Iyer has also been dropped. However, they are still expected to beat England and take a 2-1 lead in Saurashtra.

India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test match in Vizag without Kohli, Rahul and Jadeja featuring in the game. The match witnessed Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a double hundred and Jasprit Bumrah take a nine-wicket haul.

England have stuck to their aggressive brand of cricket and done well in parts. However, India's better bowling group is again expected to give them an edge. India also tested the inexperienced spin group of England and their batters will come up with a better plan to execute their plans.

England have found no answer to the brilliance of Bumrah, and the quality spin department consisting of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will give them a further headache. India have never lost a Test match in Saurashtra and are looking set to maintain their clean slate.

India chance of winning - 71%

England chance of winning - 29%

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India vs England Betting Tips

Shubman Gill scored his first hundred while batting at number three. It was his first fifty-plus score in 13 Test innings, and the 24-year-old would now look to carry forward the form for the rest of the series. He got the start in the first innings as well. Gill scored 34 runs which consisted of five boundaries. Overall, he scored 1201 runs in 22 Test matches at an average of 31.60.

Ben Stokes is always one of the key players for England, and same has been the case in the ongoing Test. He got run out unfortunately in the second innings of the second Test. In the first innings, the England captain scored 47 runs off 54 balls. Stokes scored 70 off 88 in the first innings of the first Test.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Result: India 1.44 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India vs England Toss Prediction

In the last Test match here in Saurashtra, India won the toss and elected to bat first. In the second-last Test here, England won the toss and opted to bat first. Team winning the toss is elected to bat first once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. With a humidity level of 27 percent, the temperature will hover around 32 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (CAP) Batter Yahsasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter KL Rahul Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder KS Bharat (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter R Ashwin All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Recent Form

India won the last Test match against England by 106 runs. They lost the first Test of the series by 28 runs. India have lost two of their last three matches. They won their third-last Test against South Africa by seven wickets.

England Player List

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

England Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Zak Crawley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Joe Root All-rounder Ben Stokes (CAP) Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Ben Foakes (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rehan Ahmed Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler

England Recent Form

England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test, but lost the second Test by 106 runs. They have lost one of their last five Test matches.

India vs England Head-to-Head Record

India and England have played 133 Test matches against each other. India have won 32, while England 51. As many as 50 Test matches have ended in draws.

India vs England Betting Odds

New Zealand opening partnership to be over 19.5

New Zealand opening pair of Tom Latham and Devon Conway partnered for two runs only in the first innings of the first Test. In the second inning the duo partnered for 10 runs. Latham and Conway are two highly talented batters and must have learnt their lessons already. Against a very inexperienced South Africa batting unit, Conway and Latham would aim to roar back to form and stitch a solid opening stand for their team.

India vs England Test Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.31 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.5 Bet Now!

India vs England Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the man in form for India. He scored a double hundred in the last match - his first in Test cricket. Jasiwal has scored 637 runs in his six Test matches at an average of 57/91 and a strike rate of 63.57. The 22-year-old scored 80 runs in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test.

Joe Root to be the top batter for England

Joe Root has failed to get going in the first two Test matches. However, he has scored 839 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 52.44. His strike rate during the period is a whopping 75.11. Root scored 29 and 2 in the first Test, and 5 and 16 in the second. Overall, he has scored 11468 runs in 137 Test matches at an average of 49.64. In 27 Tests against India, he has scored 2578 runs at an average of 58.59. In India, the right-hand batter has scored 1004 runs in 12 Test matches at an average of 43.65.

India vs England Top Bowlers

R Ashwin to be the top bowler for India

Ravichandran Ashwin is just one short of his 500th wicket, and would be aiming to make the third Test in Rajkot a memorable one for himself and the team. He has picked 42 wickets in his last 8 matches at a strike rate of 46.8. The 37-year-old picked three wickets each in both the innings of the first Test. In the second Test, Ashwin took three wickets in the second innings. Ashwin has 499 wickets to his name in 97 Test matches at an average of 23.92.

Shoaib Bashir to be the top bowler for England

Shoaib Bashir impressed in his debut match for India by picking three wickets in the first innings. His first scalp was India captain Rohit Sharma. The off-spinner picked the wicket of Shubman Gill in the second innings. The lanky spinner has featured in seven first-class matches till date and picked 14 wickets at an average of 61.85. The 20-year-old would aim to better his performance in the third Test.