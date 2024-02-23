India vs England Match Prediction
IND
98%
Chance of Winning
ENG
2%
Test
JSCA International Stadium Complex
Facts:
- India has won three of the last five clashes against England in Test cricket.
- India won the last Test in Rajkot by 434 runs.
India vs England Chance of Winning
After a setback in the first Test, India rallied to win the second match in Visakhapatnam. Continuing their winning streak, they dominated England in the third Test in Rajkot, leading the series 2-1. India have shown great character in the last two Tests and have outplayed the English side. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested due to his heavy workload, weakening the Indian bowling attack, but they remain formidable contenders for another victory.
Despite England's collapse from a strong position in the previous Test, both teams start on equal footing in the fourth Test. Expecting a fiercely contested match, England will adopt an aggressive approach. However, the pitch conditions in Rajkot are anticipated to heavily favour spin, posing a significant challenge for the tourists. With an opportunity to level the series, England will aim to capitalise on their strengths and emerge victorious in the upcoming match.
India's chance of winning: 98%
England' chance of winning: 2%
India vs England Betting Tips
India to score high before 1st dismissal
India is always known to produce quality batters. Shubman Gill occupied Kohli’s batting position whereas Rohit Sharma opened the Indian innings alongside the young Jaiswal. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in terrific form so far in the competition and also struck a double century in the last game. Sharma and Jaiswal average at 40 & 109 respectively in the current series. The pair scored 80, 40 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the three Tests respectively. The duo has struck the ball well and raised a lot of runs in the series. That said, England should not expect an early wicket in the next game.
India vs England Toss Prediction
The surface at JSCA International Stadium Complex is expected to favour spin. It looks dry and we expect the cracks to open up as the Test progresses. The batters will need to adapt to the conditions before they can start playing freely. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first here.
Weather Report
The temperature in Ranchi on the opening day of the Test is expected to hover between 14 to 23 degrees Celsius. There is a slight chance of rain predicted on the last three days.
England Player List
Ben Stokes (c), Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, and Jack Leach
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Foakes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
All-rounder
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Ben Duckett
|
Batter
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Ben Stokes (c)
|
Batter
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Bowler
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Ollie Pope
|
Batter
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Ollie Robinson
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Bowler
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Jonny Bairstow
|
Batter
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Mark Wood
|
Bowler
|
Tom Hartley
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England have now lost successive Tests after the heavy defeat in the last game. They have never lost three successive Tests under Ben Stokes’ captaincy.
India Players List
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rohit Sharma (c)
|
Batter
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
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Sarfaraz Khan
|
Batter
|
Akash Deep
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
|
R Ashwin
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
India Recent Form
India came into this series struggling for Test form but they have now won three of their last four games in this format. They lead the series by 2-1 and will have an advantage in the next game. Their batters and bowlers look in good form.
India vs England Head-to-Head Record
India and England have clashed 134 times in Test cricket. India have won 33 times whereas England have won 51 times, with 50 ending in a draw.
India Won: 33
England Won: 51
No Result/ Abandoned: 50
India vs England Betting Odds
On the back of centuries from Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) in the 1st innings, India posted 445 on the board in the third Test. England replied appropriately with smashing innings from Ben Duckett (153) but lacked support from the other batters as England got knocked over on 319. With a first-innings lead of 126, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a brilliant double-ton which helped them set a target of 557 for the visitors. It was a huge chase for the English side and they were knocked down in the second innings with a meagre total. A fifer from Ravindra Jadeja helped them knock over England on 122 to win the game comprehensively by 434 runs and get the lead in the series.
For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are our choices with the bat. Whereas Jasprit Bumrah has been rested while Akash Deep will take his place. Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Ben Stokes are our batting picks for England. Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Ollie Robinson are our bowling recommendations. India have shown great character in the last two Tests and have outplayed the English side. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum whereas England will look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats in the current series.
India vs England Top Batters
Ben Duckett to be the top batter for England
Ben Duckett is a terrific batter. The small left-handed opener hit 23 fours in his century in the last Test and averages 44.03 from 34 innings in this format. He has scored 288 runs in the 6 innings of the current series at an average of 48.00. He scored 153 runs in the 1st innings of the last Test.
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for India
The young left-hander has scored 257 more runs than any other player in the series so far. He has scored a total of 545 runs in 6 innings with an average of 109. His remarkable innings of an unbeaten 214 indicates his smashing form in the current series.
India vs England Top Bowlers
Tom Hartley to be the top bowler for England
The tall left-arm spinner has taken 16 wickets at an average of 33.18 so far in the series and he will have enjoyed seeing the big cracks on this wicket.
Ravindra Jadeja to be the top bowler for India
The all-rounder missed the second Test through injury but produced a Player of the Match performance in Ranchi. He picked 7 wickets in the last Test. It was his 5-wicket haul that won India the game in the last game. Ranchi will slightly favour the spinners and it is a perfect opportunity for Jadeja to shine again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
India to win the match @ 1.03 (Parimatch)
England to win the match @ 10.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch