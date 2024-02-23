India vs England Match Prediction IND 98 % Chance of Winning ENG 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India and England will clash again in the 4th Test match of the England tour of India 2023/24. JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host this fixture from February 23 to 27. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

India vs England Chance of Winning

After a setback in the first Test, India rallied to win the second match in Visakhapatnam. Continuing their winning streak, they dominated England in the third Test in Rajkot, leading the series 2-1. India have shown great character in the last two Tests and have outplayed the English side. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested due to his heavy workload, weakening the Indian bowling attack, but they remain formidable contenders for another victory.

Despite England's collapse from a strong position in the previous Test, both teams start on equal footing in the fourth Test. Expecting a fiercely contested match, England will adopt an aggressive approach. However, the pitch conditions in Rajkot are anticipated to heavily favour spin, posing a significant challenge for the tourists. With an opportunity to level the series, England will aim to capitalise on their strengths and emerge victorious in the upcoming match.

India's chance of winning: 98%

England' chance of winning: 2%

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India vs England Betting Tips

India to score high before 1st dismissal

India is always known to produce quality batters. Shubman Gill occupied Kohli’s batting position whereas Rohit Sharma opened the Indian innings alongside the young Jaiswal. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in terrific form so far in the competition and also struck a double century in the last game. Sharma and Jaiswal average at 40 & 109 respectively in the current series. The pair scored 80, 40 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the three Tests respectively. The duo has struck the ball well and raised a lot of runs in the series. That said, England should not expect an early wicket in the next game.

India vs England Toss Prediction

The surface at JSCA International Stadium Complex is expected to favour spin. It looks dry and we expect the cracks to open up as the Test progresses. The batters will need to adapt to the conditions before they can start playing freely. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first here.

Weather Report

The temperature in Ranchi on the opening day of the Test is expected to hover between 14 to 23 degrees Celsius. There is a slight chance of rain predicted on the last three days.

England Player List

Ben Stokes (c), Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, and Jack Leach

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Joe Root All-rounder Ben Duckett Batter Ben Stokes (c) Batter Rehan Ahmed Bowler Ollie Pope Batter Ollie Robinson Bowler Jonny Bairstow Batter Mark Wood Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler

England Team Form

England have now lost successive Tests after the heavy defeat in the last game. They have never lost three successive Tests under Ben Stokes’ captaincy.

India Players List

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Rohit Sharma (c) Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Akash Deep Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler R Ashwin Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder

India Recent Form

India came into this series struggling for Test form but they have now won three of their last four games in this format. They lead the series by 2-1 and will have an advantage in the next game. Their batters and bowlers look in good form.

India vs England Head-to-Head Record

India and England have clashed 134 times in Test cricket. India have won 33 times whereas England have won 51 times, with 50 ending in a draw.

India Won: 33

England Won: 51

No Result/ Abandoned: 50

India vs England Betting Odds

On the back of centuries from Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) in the 1st innings, India posted 445 on the board in the third Test. England replied appropriately with smashing innings from Ben Duckett (153) but lacked support from the other batters as England got knocked over on 319. With a first-innings lead of 126, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a brilliant double-ton which helped them set a target of 557 for the visitors. It was a huge chase for the English side and they were knocked down in the second innings with a meagre total. A fifer from Ravindra Jadeja helped them knock over England on 122 to win the game comprehensively by 434 runs and get the lead in the series.

For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are our choices with the bat. Whereas Jasprit Bumrah has been rested while Akash Deep will take his place. Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Ben Stokes are our batting picks for England. Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Ollie Robinson are our bowling recommendations. India have shown great character in the last two Tests and have outplayed the English side. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum whereas England will look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats in the current series.

India vs England Top Batters

Ben Duckett to be the top batter for England

Ben Duckett is a terrific batter. The small left-handed opener hit 23 fours in his century in the last Test and averages 44.03 from 34 innings in this format. He has scored 288 runs in the 6 innings of the current series at an average of 48.00. He scored 153 runs in the 1st innings of the last Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for India

The young left-hander has scored 257 more runs than any other player in the series so far. He has scored a total of 545 runs in 6 innings with an average of 109. His remarkable innings of an unbeaten 214 indicates his smashing form in the current series.

India vs England Top Bowlers

Tom Hartley to be the top bowler for England

The tall left-arm spinner has taken 16 wickets at an average of 33.18 so far in the series and he will have enjoyed seeing the big cracks on this wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja to be the top bowler for India

The all-rounder missed the second Test through injury but produced a Player of the Match performance in Ranchi. He picked 7 wickets in the last Test. It was his 5-wicket haul that won India the game in the last game. Ranchi will slightly favour the spinners and it is a perfect opportunity for Jadeja to shine again.