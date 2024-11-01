IND (India) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction IND 80 % Chance of Winning NEW 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.359 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India will clash against New Zealand in the third Test of the New Zealand tour of India 2024/25. The match will be hosted at Wankhede Stadium from November 1. The match will begin from 9:30 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

India faces New Zealand in the third and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium starting November 1. After a rare home series loss, India is at risk of missing out on crucial ICC World Test Championship points. This makes the Mumbai Test critical, as India will aim to gain maximum points before heading to a challenging five-match series in Australia. India are currently 0-2 behind in this series and must win the last Test of this series.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, riding high on momentum, will aim to complete their dominant performance. Tom Latham’s New Zealand side has shown resilience and composure, especially with Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway anchoring their batting. With Santner’s standout performance in Pune, the Kiwis will rely on his spin skills at Wankhede. New Zealand are 2-0 ahead in this series and will look for a clean sweep.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 20%

India’s chance of winning: 80%

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India vs New Zealand Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86 @ Parimatch)

New Zealand are coming from two consecutive Test wins here. They faced India in Bengaluru and Pune and managed to dominate over the hosts with their overall performance. The team had a fantastic batting start in both the games. Tom Latham and Devon Conway scored 67 & 32 runs for their opening partnership in the first innings of the two games. Latham and Conway average at 39.12 & 40.65 respectively in the Test format and will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 35.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

India vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

Predicting the toss at Wankhede Stadium on November 1, like all toss predictions, remains a 50-50 chance between the teams, as it is purely based on luck. However, teams winning the toss at Wankhede often choose to bat first, aiming to take advantage of the pitch before it potentially deteriorates later in the game, especially in Test cricket where pitch conditions can vary significantly across sessions.

Weather Report

On November 1, 2024, Mumbai is expected to experience hazy sunshine with humid conditions, and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in certain areas. November in Mumbai typically sees average high temperatures around 33.5°C and average lows near 20.9°C.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma © Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shubman Gill Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Harshit Rana Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler Ravichandran Ashwin Bowler

India Team Form

India, having already lost the first two matches, will be eager to prevent a clean sweep and end the series on a high note. The team has a strong team but is going through an inconsistent run in the series.

New Zealand Player List

Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham (C) Batter Devon Conway Batter Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitchell Santner Bowler Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Tim Southee Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler William O’Rourke Bowler Daryl Mitchell All-rounder

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand, riding high on momentum, will aim to complete their dominant performance. They have a 2-0 lead in the Test series and will be confident coming into the last Test of this series.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 64 times where India leads the tally by 22-17.

India won- 22

New Zealand won- 17

No result/ Abandoned- 27

India vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand’s first innings score of 259 was led by key contributions from Ravindra and Conway, while Sundar’s impressive seven-wicket haul shone for India. In response, India managed 156 runs, with Jaiswal and Gill attempting to stabilise the innings, but Santner’s seven wickets kept India under pressure. In their second innings, New Zealand added another 255 runs, with Phillips contributing an unbeaten 48 and Sundar continuing to pick up key wickets. India’s final innings saw a determined 77 from Jaiswal, but Santner’s consistent performance sealed a decisive win for New Zealand.

India’s primary struggle has been the underperformance of the top and middle-order batters. Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown promise, but the team has suffered due to the lackluster form of key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While the bowling lineup remains effective, Jasprit Bumrah may be rested, and Harshit Rana has been called up for the final Test.

New Zealand’s batting lineup, with Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Blundell, and Glenn Phillips, has been resilient. Although they haven’t posted huge scores, they’ve managed valuable contributions that keep their team competitive. This approach has helped New Zealand avoid easy dismissals, resulting in above-par scores. With Kane Williamson still unavailable, the New Zealand batting unit aims to continue their collective effort in the series' final Test.

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India vs New Zealand Top Batters

Rachin Ravindra to be the top batter for New Zealand

On the batting front, Rachin Ravindra has been an absolute superstar with 247 runs across 4 innings at an average of 82.33. He scored 65 & 9 runs in the last Test match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a stylish batsman. He has scored 155 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.75. He scored 30 & 77 runs in the last game. Jaiswal will go in as the best batting pick from India in the next game.

India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Mitchell Santner to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Mitchell Santner troubled the hosts very much in the last Test match between the sides. He picked 13 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from the side. That said, Santner will come in as the best bowler in the next game.

Washington Sundar to be the top bowler for India

Washington Sundar took 11 wickets in the previous match and will certainly be India’s X-Factor. He will come in as the best bowling pick from India in the final Test between the sides.