IND (India) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction WI 10 % Chance of Winning IND 90 % Bet Now! India’s tour to West Indies will commence from 12th July when both the teams will face each other in 1st test at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. Team India will play 2 test matches, 3 ODIs and 5 T20s in this tour. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team, while Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the Caribbean team. Return of Ravichandran Ashwin will strengthen the Indian Spin attack. Yashasvi Jaiswal got the reward of his outstanding performance in IPL as he is included in the squad selected for the Caribbean tour. West Indies will miss the spinner Gudakesh Motie, another all rounder Rahkeem Cornwall will replace him.

India vs West Indies Chance of winning

Although West Indies is playing at their home turf but Asian team has the upper hand over them. WI played their last match against Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier where they faced a disappointing defeat. South Africa also defeated them in March this year. On the other hand India faced defeat against Australia in the World Test Championship Final a few months back. WI won a test match against India in 2002, so looking at the records the Indian team has more winning chances.

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India vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This test series is a part of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship. Both the teams will not like to commence the season with a loss. Bowling is a big concern for team India as experienced Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami are not the part of this red ball cricket tournament. Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Naveen Saini and Jaydev Unadkat will take the bowling command. Young Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are included in the test squad for the first time. Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder will lead the WI bowling attack. Opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, wicket-keeper batsman Joshua Da Silva, Jermaine Blackwood and Jason Holder are the key batsmen for the home team. Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahane would be the players for India to watch out for.

India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

At Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica the pitch will favor the pace bowlers initially. After the second day batting will get easier when the ball will come on the bat in the right way. Team winning the toss would like to ball first to take some early advantage. We expect 280+ runs in the first Inning.

Weather Report

Rain can play the role of a villain in interrupting the game as there is 90% rain prediction. Temperature is expected to be around 29-31 degree celsius in these 5 days and humidity will be around 80-82%.

India Player List

Team India will miss the pace bowlers Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. Ajinkya Rahane got the priority over Cheteshwar Pujara. Team management will have to choose one bowler from Naveen Saini and Jaydev Unadkat and one batsman from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Shubhman Gill Batsman Ajinkya Rahane Batsman Ishan Kishan (wk) Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Ravindra Jadeja All Rounder Ravichandran Ashwin Bowler Shardul Thakur All Rounder Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

India squad for the test:Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini

India Team Form

World’s number two test team India had a fantastic test season but unfortunately they lost the WTC final against Australia. Before this India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match series. In 2022, they also played a 5-match Test series with England, which ended in a 2-2 tie. They defeated Australia in the Gavaskar-Border Trophy as well. Players like Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill and Aajinkya Rahane are in excellent touch.

West Indies Player List

Spinner Rahkeem Cornwall will replace the injured Gudakesh Motie.

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Player Role Kraigg Brathwaite (c) Batsman Jermaine Blackwood Batsman Alick Athanaze Batsman Rahkeem Cornwall All Rounder Raymon Reifer Batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul Batsman Joshua Da Silva (wk) Batsman Jason Holder Bowler Alzarri Joseph All Rounder Kemar Roach Bowler Jomel Warrican Bowler

West Indiessquad for the Test series:Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

West Indies Team Form

West Indies had the test victories against England and Bangladesh but they had a tough time against South Africa in March this year when they faced a 2-0 clean sweep. As compared to India, WI team is lacking in experience.

India vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies still lead India in the number of Test victories, despite the long history of such lopsided results. WI has won 30 of the 98 Test matches, while India has won 22 of them. 46 test matches ending with a draw between the Caribbean team and Indian subcontinent team.

Total Test Matches played – 98

India won – 22

West Indies won - 30

Draw - 46

India vs West Indies Betting odds

Despite the fact that WI is playing at their home ground, records are showing team India’s advantage over hosts. Being the favorite team of bookies India is getting the winning odds of 1.51, whereas Caribbeans have victory odds of 9.95 due to their less winning chances.

India to win @ 1.51

West Indies to win @ 9.95

Draw @ 4.87

India vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

Anjikya Rahane is in fantastic form and will be the key batsmen for team India. In the WTC final when half of the Indian team reached the pavilion, Anjikya Rahane played a responsible inning of 89 runs in the first inning and also scored 46 in the second inning. Experienced Virat Kohli is another reliable player for India who has scored 8479 runs in 109 test matches.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul are reliable for West Indies. Brathwaite has played 83 Tests and has smashed 5303 runs at an impressive average of 35.59. Tagenarine Chanderpaul also scored 258 runs in the last 3 innings and also converted his maiden century into a double-ton.

India vs West Indies Top Team Bowler

Sardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj will lead the Indian bowling attack. They both are in good form and known for their regular breakthroughs.

Alzarri Joseph is the most consistent wicket taker in recent WI bowling attack. He has picked 84 wickets in 28 matches. In the absence of Gudakesh Motie, Rahkeem Cornwall may be a part of the playing eleven, who can trouble the Indians with Off spin.