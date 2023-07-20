IND (India) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction WI 9 % Chance of Winning IND 91 % Bet Now! India were totally dominated in the first test against a low experienced West Indies team. After diminishing the hosts in the commencement, visitors would like to grab the series by winning the next test match. What a debut from the young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal who smashed 171 runs in his first international test match of career. He had a 229 runs opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma. The captain played a brilliant innings of 103 runs, it's a good news for the team that out of form Rohit Sharma came back into the touch. Virat Kohli also contributed 76 runs. Alick Athanaze was the top scorer from the West Indies side. West Indies were caught in the net of Indian spinners as Ravichandran Ashwin picked 12 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed 5 wickets in the match. After this one sided victory with an inning and 141 runs, visitors will look for a clean sweep when they lock horns for the 2nd test match from 20th July at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. India would like to sweep the Caribbeans and hosts will look for a win for their pride but it's gonna be so tough for them.

India vs West Indies Chance of winning

West Indies had a disappointing performance in the previous game, they were totally outplayed by the Indians. The West Indies era looks like an end, they were a formidable foe in the 90s but now this team is playing like a club team. They were defeated by South Africa in March this year. Although India lost the WTC Final against Australia, they won the Gavaskar-Border Trophy and now against the West Indies they are superb. India is overshadowing caribbeans in many ways.

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India vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

India had a fantastic start to the World Test Championship 2023 by winning the first test against the Caribbean team and earned 12 points for this victory. In this test match West Indies bowled out on just 150 runs while they decided to bat first after winning the toss. Alick Athanaze has scored 47 runs, he was the highest run scorer from the team. For India Ashwin and Jadeja picked 5 and 3 wickets respectively in the first inning. India declared their inning at 421 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. Thanks to the brilliant innings of Yashashvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103 and Virat Kohli 76 runs, India took 271 runs lead in the first innings.

West Indies continued with the same disappointing performance and got out on just 130 runs in the second inning and caught in the net of Ashwin’s spin, who picked 7 wickets.

Opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, wicket-keeper batsman Joshua Da Silva, Jermaine Blackwood and Jason Holder are the key batsmen for the home team. Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja would be the players for India to watch out for.

India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The Queen's Park Oval's pitch has historically favored quick bowlers while giving hitters considerably easier scoring opportunities in the first two innings. The Queen's Park Oval deck is anticipated to help the pace bowlers in some capacity, particularly in the early hours and with the new ball, in contrast to the previous Test match where the ball spun from the first day. At the venue, spinners will also have a voice. Average first inning total is 304 runs here. Team winning the toss will like to bat first.

Weather Report

Rainfall prediction throughout the five days in which the second and fourth day will get the most rainfall as anticipated. Temperature is expected to be around 29-32 degree celsius in these 5 days and humidity will be around 80-82%.

India Player List

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Shubhman Gill Batsman Ajinkya Rahane Batsman Ishan Kishan (wk) Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Ravindra Jadeja All Rounder Ravichandran Ashwin Bowler Shardul Thakur All Rounder Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

India squad for the test:Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini

India Team Form

India started their tour to the West Indies by winning the first test with an inning and 141 runs. They had a great test season, but unfortunately they lost the World Test Championship final against Australia. Before this, India beat Bangladesh in a series of two games by 2-0. They also played England in a five-match Test series in 2022, which ended in a 2-2 tie. Also, they beat Australia in the Gavaskar-Border Trophy. Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill and Aajinkya Rahane are in good form, in the bowling section Ashwin and Jadeja are awesome with their spin bowling.

West Indies Player List

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Player Role Kraigg Brathwaite (c) Batsman Jermaine Blackwood Batsman Alick Athanaze Batsman Rahkeem Cornwall All Rounder Raymon Reifer Batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul Batsman Joshua Da Silva (wk) Batsman Jason Holder Bowler Alzarri Joseph All Rounder Kemar Roach Bowler Jomel Warrican Bowler

West Indiessquad for the Test series:Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

West Indies Team Form

Team looks out of track in this red ball cricket. In the previous match they were behind the line in every segment of the game. Caribbeans have had disappointing performances with both bat and ball. West Indies had the test victories against England and Bangladesh but they had a tough time against South Africa in March this year when they faced a 2-0 clean sweep.

India vs West Indies Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in 99 test matches in which West Indies won the 30 matches and India had the upper hand in 23 tests. They played 46 draw tests together.

Total Test Matches played – 99

India won – 23

West Indies won - 30

Draw - 46

India vs West Indies Betting odds

Records indicate that team India has an advantage over the hosts, despite the fact that WI is playing on their home pitch. India, the bookmakers' favorite team, has winning odds of 1.32, while Caribbean teams have odds of 13.20.

India to win @ 1.32

West Indies to win @ 13.20

Draw @ 3.98

India vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

Having an outstanding debut Yashashvi Jaiswal is brilliant with his 171 runs inning. Looking at his form in the IPL and now in red ball format, the team will have so many expectations from him. Anjikya Rahane is another player to watch out for as he battled alone with his 89 and 46 runs in the WTC final.

Top scorer from the previous match Alick Athanaze will be the reliable player for the hosts. Experienced Kraigg Brathwaite will be another player to rely on, who has scored 5323 runs in 84 test matches.

India vs West Indies Top Team Bowler

Indian spinners once again did the magic for the team. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed 12 and 5 wickets respectively in the previous match. They might be trouble once again for the West Indies batters at Old Trafford pitch.

West Indies bowlers are not so impressive in this series but the team will rely on Alzarri Joseph who will take the command of WI bowling attack. Off Spinner Rahkeem Cornwall may also be effective at the spin friendly caribbean wicket.