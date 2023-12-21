IND (India Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction
IND
37%
Chance of Winning
AUS
63%
Test
Wankhede Stadium
Facts:
- Ellyse Perry averages 85 with the bat in her last 10 Tests, having scored 849 runs.
- India women have never defeated Australia in Test cricket, losing four times and drawing six games.
India Women vs Australia Women Chance Winning
Australia Women and India women will resume their rivalry in this full fledged multiformat series, comprising one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. The series will kick off with the one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium from December 21.
The last time these two teams faced off in the longer format was when India women toured down under in 2021. This was their first clash in Test cricket since 2006. The match ended in a draw after rain denied some overs on the first two days.
Last week, India women hosted England in a Test at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The home side produced a dominant display to register a massive victory by 347 runs. Batting first, four of India's batters made 60s as they posted 428. England had no answers to the Indian spinners, getting bowled out for just 136.
India declared their second innings on 186/6 to set England a target of 479. It was a repeat of the first innings for the visitors as they failed to adjust to the spin-friendly conditions and were bowled out for 131. Deepti Sharma was awarded the player of the match for her 87 runs and nine wickets in the match.
Australia's last Test assignment was against England at Nottingham in the Ashes earlier this year in June. They won that game by 89 runs on the back of a strong performance from several players. Annabel Sutherland hit a century in the first innings while Ashleigh Gardner bagged 12 wickets across two innings.
Australia women will enter a new era with Alyssa Healy taking over the reins following Meg Lanning’s retirement. They have a balanced side and will be favourites heading into this Test. Here are the two teams' chances of winning the Test match.
- India Women's chance of winning: 37%
- Australia Women’s chance of winning: 63%
India Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips
Jemimah Rodrigues made her Test debut in India's last Test against England, where she made 68 and 27 runs in two innings. Rodrigues is a solid batter and you can bank on her to score over 16.5 runs in the first innings.
Beth Mooney, one of the best in the business, has played five Tests and has three fifties to her credit. The left-hand batter averages 33 in the format but can be backed to come good. Bet on her to score over 15.5 runs in the first innings.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs
Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 28.5 runs
India Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction
Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has never hosted a women's Test before but the record from men's cricket suggests batting first is the better option. The pitches are very good for batting but should wear out and offer more spin as the match progresses. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first in this match.
Weather Report
The weather in Mumbai is expected to be mostly sunny and warm and clear on all four days the match is scheduled for. The forecast suggests rain should not have an impact on the match on any days. The temperature is likely to hover around 26-34 degree Celsius in the daytime.
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Satheesh Shubha
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt)
|
Batter
|
Yastika Bhatia
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Sneh Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Pooja Vastrakar
|
All-rounder
|
Renuka Singh
|
Bowler
|
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|
Bowler
India Women Recent Form
India women were outstanding in the Test versus England, where they registered their biggest victory by 347 runs. Four batters had 60+ scores in the first innings while Deepti Sharma bagged a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul.
Australia Women Players List
Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Alyssa Healy
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Kim Garth
|
Bowler
|
Darcie Brown
|
Bowler
Australia Women Recent Form
Australia Women's last Test came in June, where they beat England by 89 runs. Annabel Sutherland scored 137 while Ellyse Perry was dismissed for 99 in the first innings. Ashleigh Gardner picked 4 for 99 and 8 for 66 in two innings.
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record
There have been 10 clashes between India and Australia Women in the longer format. Australia have won four of those Tests while six matches have resulted in draws.
India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds
Australia Women to hit most fours in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)
Australia Women have a stacked batting unit with the likes of Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ash Gardner, Alyssa Healy and Annabel Sutherland. You can bet on Australia Women to score most fours in the first innings.
India Women vs Australia Women
Test
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
India Women vs Australia Women Top Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be the top batter for India Women
Smriti Mandhana is one of the best players in the game and has done well across formats. She has 368 runs from five Tests at an average of 41, with two fifties and a hundred. Bet on Mandhana to be the top batter for India Women.
Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Australia Women
One of the greatest players in women's cricket, Ellyse Perry has a terrific record in Test cricket. She has 876 runs from 11 Tests at an average of 73. Perry has two hundreds and four fifties in the format. Back Perry to be Australia Women's top batter.
India Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers
Deepti Sharma to be the top bowler for India Women
Deepti Sharma is the backbone of India's bowling attack and she was magnificent in the last Test versus England. She bagged 5 for 7 in the first innings and 4 for 32 in the second. You can back Deepti to be the top bowler for India Women.
Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Australia Women
The off-spin all-rounder Ash Gardner is a key player for Australia. She was brilliant in the last Test she played, picking four wickets in the first innings and an eight-for in the second. Back Gardner to be the top bowler in this match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
- India Women to win the match @ 2.38 PARIMATCH
- Australia Women to win the match @ 1.58 PARIMATCH
Parimatch