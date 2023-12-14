IND (India Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction IND 38 % Chance of Winning ENG 62 % Place a bet 1xBet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 2.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 2.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 India Women and England Women will face off in the only Test match of the England Women tour of India. The game will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The game will be played from December 14 and will commence at 9:30 AM.

India Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

England Women clinched the T20I series with a 2-1 victory, riding on their sublime form. Eager to extend this success to red-ball cricket, they draw inspiration from the fluid Bazball style, anticipating a challenging clash against a quality Indian side. Heather Knight's team, well aware of the forthcoming challenge, embraces an aggressive brand of cricket.

India Women, infrequent in Test cricket, last played in October 2021 against Australia. Lamenting the T20 series loss (1-2), India recognizes the formidable England team's talent and confidence, backed by impactful performances. Hosting in familiar conditions, India aims to leverage home advantage but acknowledges England's intent to make every aspect of the game challenging.

England Women's chance of winning: 62%

India Women' chance of winning: 38%

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India Women vs England Women Betting Tips

India Women to score low before 1st dismissal

India Women have been out of form lately which was quite evident in the T20I series against England. They lost the series with inadequate quality of batting in their campaign. Their openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma average at 46.42 & 60.50 in the Test format but have less experience in the format. The pair scored 167 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last clash in the format. However, the team lost its wicket pretty early in the T20 series at 20, 0 & 11 runs respectively. Although it's a different format of cricket, the openers have not yielded decent form in the international circuit lately. For that matter, we reckon IND-W to face an early dismissal in the 1st innings of the only Test between the sides.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

The approach will be to win the toss, bat first and put a huge total on board, and have a go at the opposition later on. Batting in the fourth inning on a dusty spin bowl is as difficult as one could imagine, and teams will want to avoid doing that.

Weather Report

The weather forecast looks clear, and, if it holds, we should have a full game without any rain interruption.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Yastika Bhatia Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Richa Ghosh (wk) Wicket-keeper Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Renuka Thakur Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have not played Test cricket since 2021 and will be hoping to do some damage control after the T20 series loss.

England Women Players List

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (Captain), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Heather Knight (c) Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Amy Jones (wk) Wicket-keeper Danielle Wyatt Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kate Cross Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Recent Form

England Women won the last T20I series against India by 2-1 and will be confident with the batting and the bowling line-up of the team.

India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head Record

India Women and England Women have clashed on 14 occasions where IND-W won 2 times whereas ENG-W won on a single occasion. 11 games ended up in a draw.

England Women Won: 1

India Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 11

India Women vs England Women Betting Odds

After years of captaining the white ball side, Harmanpreet Kaur finally gets her first opportunity to lead the team. With a lot of senior players in their XI and a pool of talented youngsters, India will be hoping to set the record straight this time. It has been a while since India featured in a Test game and the side will be thrilled to get back at the longest format of cricket and put their skills to test. Mandhana and Verma will open the innings for the team whereas there are good options in the middle order like Kaur and Rodrigues. Renuka Singh was spectacular with the ball in the T20 series and will be looking to continue her form in the Test match.

Heather Knight and Co will be inspired to create history when they take on Harmanpreet Kaur- led India in a one-off test. England Women recently played a Test match against Australia Women during the Women's Ashes. They lost the match by 89 runs. However, players like Natalie Sciver and Danielle Wyatt performed well with the bat while Sophie Ecclestone shone bright with the ball. There are several batting options in the team and they will be looking for a great start on the day 1 of the only Test against India.

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India Women vs England Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be the top batter for India Women

Smriti Mandhana holds a good track record playing against ENG-W. She scored 78 runs in the 1st innings of the last Test match between the sides. Mandhana scored 325 runs in 7 Test innings in his career with an average of 46.42.

Heather Knight to be the top batter for England Women

Heather Knight will be the top batter from England Women. She has scored 52 runs in her last T20I vs India. She has a lot of experience in the Test format and averages 45.35 in his career. She scored 95 runs in her last Test match against India in 2021.

India Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Renuka Singh to be the top bowler for India Women

Renuka Singh displayed phenomenal form with the ball in the T20I series where she was able to pluck 7 wickets in the three games. She will be leading the IND-W bowling attack in the only Test between the sides.

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for England Women

Sophie Ecclestone is a talented bowler from England Women and will be displaying her skills in the upcoming Test. She picked 7 wickets in the three T20Is with an impressive economy rate. In her last Test match against India in 2021, Ecclestone picked 4 wickets in each innings, summing up to 8 wickets in the game.