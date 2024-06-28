IND (India Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction IND 90 % Chance of Winning RSA 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women and India Women will now see each other in the only Test of the South Africa Women tour of India 2024. The game will be hosted at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai from June 28. The game is scheduled to begin from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

India Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women will head into the Test brimming with confidence after securing a 3-0 sweep in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series in Bengaluru. The Indian squad has been ruthless and performed very well in those matches. Earlier in December, India Women defeated Australia Women by eight wickets in their last Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier this year, South Africa Women engaged against Australia Women in a single Test match where they had to suffer defeat against them. They have a poor track record playing the format. The team also lost the ODI series by 0-3 and will be low on confidence.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 10%

India Women chance of winning - 90%

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India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score low before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

South African Women exhibited poor batting form against India women in their WODI series. The team opened with their usual batters, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. Both of them posted 4, 14 & 102 runs as their opening partnerships in three games. The team failed to raise a respectable score in two games. They have been inconsistent while the Indian bowlers have taken full advantage of it. The team will lose an early wicket in the 1st innings of the upcoming Test.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Women Opening Partnership Over 30.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Chepauk is considered to be a dry track providing spinners full benefit from the pitch as it offers turn and bounce. Fast bowlers who have the ability to use different variations can get maximum help from the deck. The batters face challenges in batting at this pitch as it offers help to the bowlers who can bowl cutters effectively. The batters who can make use of the powerplay and generate runs can be effective at this ground. It will be wise to opt to bowl here first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for this match is going to be thunderstorms and scattered rainfall. The temperature will remain under 35 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits (wicket-keeper), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wicket-keeper), Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker (wicket-keeper)

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Delmi Tucker Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Nadine de Klerk Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

Laura Wolvaardt will not be happy with her side. South African Women are coming from a 0-3 WODI series defeat. The team needs to do better with their batting.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia, Shabnam Shakil

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Radha Yadav Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

Indian Women displayed a fantastic batting front in the last game. The bowlers were equally aggressive and efficient in the game to knock South African batters at low scores.

India Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women and India women have met on 2 occasions in the Test format. India Women have won on both the occasions.

Head-to-Head Records

India Women - 2

South Africa Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

India clinched a win in the third ODI of this series and won it by 3-0. It was a one-sided affair. South Africa Women went in to bat first and secured 215/8 in the game. Laura Wolvaardt scored 61 while Tazmin Brits chipped in 38 runs in the game. The other batters did not score much in the game and were knocked out by the Indian bowlers. Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma picked 2 wickets each. While chasing the target, India Women were very confident, especially on their top order. Smriti Mandhana smashed 90 runs while Harmanpreet Kaur added 42 runs from the middle order. Eventually India Women scored 220/4, winning the game by 6 wickets with almost 10 overs to spare. It was a huge win for the Indians.

Apart from Shabnam Shakil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy and Meghna Singh are the other four pacers included in the squad. Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and Saika Ishaque are the four spinners who could play a key role in Chennai for India.

On the other hand, the South Africa women's cricket team will look to bounce back in the one-off Test of the ongoing multi-format series. Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Suné Luus and Nonkululeko Mlaba are the other experienced players in the South Africa Women’s Test squad.

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India Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Captain Laura Wolvaardt is the batting spine of the team. She has very little Test experience. She has played 2 Test matches in her career and averages 11.00 in the format. Wolvaardt smashed 200 runs in 3 WODIs and averaged at 100.00. She will be expected to score high in the next game.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana is one of the finest batters in the world right now. She averages at 48.00 in her Test career. She amassed 343 runs in 3 games of the WODI series at an average of 114.33. She will be looking to strike hard in the Test match also.

India Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka has been the top bowler from South Africa in this series. She has picked 4 wickets in the three games and will be looking to perform well in the next game.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Since Jan 2023, left-arm spinner Deepti Sharma has been on the bowling charts for India women in limited-overs format. She picked 6 wickets in the 3 ODI games against South Africa Women. She will be instrumental in the only Test against SA-W.