Ireland vs England Match Prediction ENG 62 % Chance of Winning IRL 38 % Bet Now! Ireland will tour England for a single test which will commence on 1st June 2023 at Lord's ground, London. Before this a three day practice match was held from 26 to 28 May where Ireland smashed Essex with 10 wickets. Before this both the teams faced each other in 2019 at the same Lords Ground, at that time Ireland had to face a 143 runs defeat. If we talk about recent performances in test format for both the teams, In a three-match Test Series contested in December of last year, England easily defeated Pakistan 3-0. After that, England and New Zealand tied 1-1 in a two-match series played away from home. Whereas Ireland lost their last test series against Bangladesh. Andy Balbirnie is going to lead the Irish team and Ben Stokes will captain the home team. The action will begin at 11 AM England time.

Ireland vs England Chance of winning

England won his last 10 test matches back to back whereas Ireland is not in a good test form as they lost test series against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Having an eye on previous records and current form England have the upper hand over Ireland. The English team has 72 percent chances on the other hand Ireland have only 15 percent winning chances. There are 13 percent predictions for a draw.

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Ireland vs England Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The only previous encounter between the teams took place in 2019, with England winning by 143 runs. That game, which was played at Lord's as well, was a complete thriller. England was bowled out for 85 runs in the first innings after a valiant effort by Ireland. Later on, though, they made a return and knocked Ireland out in the fourth and final innings for just 38 runs.

We cannot underestimate the Irish team as they got a smashing victory against Essex in the 3 days practice match. Paul Stirling smashed a brilliant century in that game. They did a fantastic job in other formats of the game as well.

Fantasy lovers may count on players from the Irish team, such as Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector and Thomas Mayes, as well as on England players like Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Stuart Broad.

Ireland vs England Match Toss Prediction

Bowling at Lords is quite fun for both fast and spin bowlers, and most bowlers receive assistance from the surface. It is a little bit easier to bat on this pitch during the opening few days of the test, but as the match enters its closing days, the pitch will benefit fast bowlers more and more with their swinging and bouncing deliveries. The spin attack on the fourth and fifth days of the test match is highly dangerous because the spin bowlers get turns and bounce nicely.

Weather Report

There will be a clear sky and good conditions as far as the test match is concerned.Temperature is expected to be around 18 to 21 degree celsius in these five days with a 51-56% of humidity. Wind speed is expected to be 21 kmph. No rain interruption is anticipated for this game except 3rd June when we can see some rain drops with isolated conditions.

Ireland Player List

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Andy Balbirnie (c) Batsman James McCollum Batsman Andy McBrine All Rounder Lorcan Tucker (wk) Batsman George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Paul Stirling Batsman Fionn Hand Bowler Thomas Mayes Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Ireland squad for the Test series:Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Thomas Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Ireland Team Form

As far as test cricket is concerned, the Irish team is not in a good form. They lost the single test against Bangladesh in April recently. They also faced defeat against Sri Lanka as well. Team is much dependable on the performance of Paul Stirling and Harry Tector.

England Player List

England Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ben Stokes (Captain) Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Jonathan Bairstow Batsman Ben Duckett Batsman Zak Crawley Batsman Joe Root All Rounder Ollie Robinson All Rounder Chris Woakes All Rounder James Anderson Bowler Stuart Broad Bowler Mark Wood Bowler

Englandsquad for the Test series:Ben Stokes (Captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England Team Form

The team is in excellent touch. In a three-match Test Series contested in December of last year, they easily defeated Pakistan 3-0. After that, England and New Zealand tied 1-1 in a two-match series played away from home.

Ireland vs England Head to Head

In test cricket both the teams have not had many encounters altogether. They just played 1 test match against each other that was on 24th July 2019, where England got victory with 143 runs.

Total Test matches played – 1

Ireland won – 0

England won – 1

No Result - 0

Ireland vs England Betting odds

Keeping the recent form and performances, England is still the bookmaker’s favorite team and it dominates over opponents in every sphere of the game. Most of the bookies are offering them the winning odds of 1.59 and near about of it, on the other hand the Irish team has the victory odds of as high as 2.45.

England to win @ 1.59

Ireland to win @ 2.45

Ireland vs England Top Team Batsmen

From Ireland’s point of view Harry Tector will be the key as far as batting is concerned. This young batsman played just 3 test matches but he smashed 285 test runs with 3 half centuries. Harry Tector has an impressive test average of 47.50. In his previous two test matches against Sri Lanka he scored 178 runs with an average of 44.75.

Former Captain Joe Root and Harry Brook are the consistent run scoring players for England in the recent season. From 2012 to till now, Joe Root has scored 10948 runs in 227 innings, averaging 50.22, and he also hit 29 centuries and 57 half centuries. He has smashed 319 runs in two test matches against New Zealand with a quite high average of 106.33. In the same series against New Zealand Harry Brook was the top scorer with 329 runs with an average of 82.25. In his overall test career Brook has scored 809 runs with an impressive average of 80.90.

Ireland vs England Top Team Bowler

Thomas Mayes will take charge of the Ireland bowling section. Being the most reliable player he has picked 7 wickets in the practice match against Essex. Currently he is in excellent form and impressed with his line and length.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad will strengthen the England pace attack. They both picked 10-10 wickets respectively against the recent test series against New Zealand. At the home ground they both will challenge the Ireland Batsmen more dangerously.