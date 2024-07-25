Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
IRL
60%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
40%
Test
Civil Service Cricket Club
Facts:
- This will be the first clash between the sides in the format.
- Zimbabwe and Ireland have lost four of their last five Test matches.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
With Zimbabwe set to tour Ireland for a historic one-off Test match, the spotlight is on the Irish squad to deliver a performance that can propel them further in the Test arena. Ireland are coming from a disappointing campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The team finished at the bottom of their group. They lost four of their last five Test outings. They won their last Test game against Afghanistan. The team has not clashed against Zimbabwe in the format and will be looking for a win here.
Zimbabwe are coming from a five match T20I series against India by 1-4. The team collided against the West Indies in February 2024 and lost the series by 0-1. The team has a poor record in Tests and will be looking to change things with this tour. They have a solid team with few inexperienced names in the team.
Zimbabwe's chance of winning: 40%
Ireland' chance of winning: 60%
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips
Ireland to score under 21.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings (1.85 @ Parimatch)
Ireland played against England in 2023 where they lost the only Test of the tour. James McCollom and Peter Moor opened the innings for the team. However, their opening order did not yield impressive results as they lost their first wicket at 15 runs in the 1st innings. The team recently clashed against Afghanistan in their last Test game. Andy Balbirnie opened the innings alongside Peter Moor in the game and together they scored 6 runs for the 1st wicket. Moor and Balbirnie average at 24.84 & 25.20 respectively in the Test format. The team may lose an early wicket against Zimbabwe in the next game. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy bonus.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe’s opening partnership in 1st innings Over 19.5 runs
Ireland’s opening partnership in 1st innings Over 21.5 runs
Ireland’s total runs in the first 10 overs (1st innings) Over 28.5 runs
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction
The surface here will be good for batting and there will be good help for pacers. Both sides will prefer chasing at this venue.
Weather Report
You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 18.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.
Zimbabwe Player List
Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Craig Ervine (c)
|
Batter
|
Clive Madande
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Roy Kaia
|
Batter
|
Prince Masvaure
|
Batter
|
Brian Bennett
|
All-rounder
|
Jonathan Campbell
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Williams
|
Batter
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Tendai Chatara
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe are coming from a T20I series defeat against India. Despite their rich Test history, the team has looked out of form in the format. They lost four of their last five Test matches while a game ended up in a draw. The team will be looking to perform better in the next game.
Ireland Player List
Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
|
Andy McBrine
|
All-rounder
|
Gavin Hoey
|
Bowler
|
Andy Balbirnie (c)
|
Batter
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Peter Moor
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batter
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Adair
|
All-rounder
Ireland Team Form
Ireland won their last Test match against Afghanistan. It was not long since the team acquired the ICC status in the Tests. The team will be looking to improve in the next game.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record
The sides have never played against each other in the format before. This will be the first time the sides will clash in the Test format.
Zimbabwe Won: 0
Ireland Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds
Ireland, granted Test status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2018, became the 11th team eligible to play the longest format of the game. Since gaining Test status, Ireland have played 8 Test matches, winning 1 and losing 7. Several Irish players have emerged as key contributors in the Test format. Andrew Balbirnie, the captain, has shown leadership and batting prowess. Paul Stirling, known for his explosive batting in limited-overs cricket, has also demonstrated his Test match temperament. The all-around abilities of Curtis Campher and George Dockrell have been invaluable, while the pace bowling of Mark Adair and Craig Young has been a potent weapon.
Zimbabwe's extensive experience in red-ball cricket, with 117 matches over 32 years, contrasts sharply with Ireland's relatively recent entry into the format, having played just 8 matches over six years. Zimbabwe are currently ranked 10th in the ICC Test team rankings, while Ireland are a spot below them in 11th. Craig Ervine will lead the team with his bat. Sean Williams, Clive Madande and Brian Bennett will be the prominent batters in the team. Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza will lead the bowling order.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe
Test
Civil Service Cricket Club, null
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Lorcan Tucker to be the top batter for Ireland
A solid wicket-keeper batter, Tucker provides stability in the middle order. His glovework is also crucial behind the stumps. In his career of 5 Test games, he averages at 47.11. He will be expected to bat well in the upcoming Test.
Craig Ervine to be the top batter for Zimbabwe
Craig Ervine is a fantastic batter in the squad. He has played 20 Test matches and has scored over 1300 runs in the format. He averages at 35.05 in the format. He will be looking to score high in the next game against Ireland.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland
Another seamer with good pace, Adair can be a handful for opposition batsmen. His ability to move the ball both ways makes him a threat. He will be the best bowling pick from Ireland for this fixture.
Richard Ngrava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava bowls with utmost accuracy and doesn't give away freebies. Ngarava has a knack of providing early breakthroughs and he will play an important role for Zimbabwe with the ball in upcoming Test.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Ireland
Zimbabwe to win the match @ 2.94 (Parimatch)
Ireland to win the match @ 2.02 (Parimatch)
Parimatch