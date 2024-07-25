Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction IRL 60 % Chance of Winning ZIM 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland and Zimbabwe will clash in the only Test of the Zimbabwe tour of Ireland 2024. The game will be played at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast from July 25, 2024. The game will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

With Zimbabwe set to tour Ireland for a historic one-off Test match, the spotlight is on the Irish squad to deliver a performance that can propel them further in the Test arena. Ireland are coming from a disappointing campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The team finished at the bottom of their group. They lost four of their last five Test outings. They won their last Test game against Afghanistan. The team has not clashed against Zimbabwe in the format and will be looking for a win here.

Zimbabwe are coming from a five match T20I series against India by 1-4. The team collided against the West Indies in February 2024 and lost the series by 0-1. The team has a poor record in Tests and will be looking to change things with this tour. They have a solid team with few inexperienced names in the team.

Zimbabwe's chance of winning: 40%

Ireland' chance of winning: 60%

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Ireland vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Ireland to score under 21.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Ireland played against England in 2023 where they lost the only Test of the tour. James McCollom and Peter Moor opened the innings for the team. However, their opening order did not yield impressive results as they lost their first wicket at 15 runs in the 1st innings. The team recently clashed against Afghanistan in their last Test game. Andy Balbirnie opened the innings alongside Peter Moor in the game and together they scored 6 runs for the 1st wicket. Moor and Balbirnie average at 24.84 & 25.20 respectively in the Test format. The team may lose an early wicket against Zimbabwe in the next game. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe’s opening partnership in 1st innings Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland’s opening partnership in 1st innings Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland’s total runs in the first 10 overs (1st innings) Over 28.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

The surface here will be good for batting and there will be good help for pacers. Both sides will prefer chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 18.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Craig Ervine (c) Batter Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Roy Kaia Batter Prince Masvaure Batter Brian Bennett All-rounder Jonathan Campbell All-rounder Sean Williams Batter Richard Ngarava Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Tendai Chatara Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe are coming from a T20I series defeat against India. Despite their rich Test history, the team has looked out of form in the format. They lost four of their last five Test matches while a game ended up in a draw. The team will be looking to perform better in the next game.

Ireland Player List

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Barry McCarthy Bowler Andy McBrine All-rounder Gavin Hoey Bowler Andy Balbirnie (c) Batter Harry Tector Batter Craig Young Bowler Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Peter Moor Batter Paul Stirling Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder

Ireland Team Form

Ireland won their last Test match against Afghanistan. It was not long since the team acquired the ICC status in the Tests. The team will be looking to improve in the next game.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never played against each other in the format before. This will be the first time the sides will clash in the Test format.

Zimbabwe Won: 0

Ireland Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Ireland, granted Test status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2018, became the 11th team eligible to play the longest format of the game. Since gaining Test status, Ireland have played 8 Test matches, winning 1 and losing 7. Several Irish players have emerged as key contributors in the Test format. Andrew Balbirnie, the captain, has shown leadership and batting prowess. Paul Stirling, known for his explosive batting in limited-overs cricket, has also demonstrated his Test match temperament. The all-around abilities of Curtis Campher and George Dockrell have been invaluable, while the pace bowling of Mark Adair and Craig Young has been a potent weapon.

Zimbabwe's extensive experience in red-ball cricket, with 117 matches over 32 years, contrasts sharply with Ireland's relatively recent entry into the format, having played just 8 matches over six years. Zimbabwe are currently ranked 10th in the ICC Test team rankings, while Ireland are a spot below them in 11th. Craig Ervine will lead the team with his bat. Sean Williams, Clive Madande and Brian Bennett will be the prominent batters in the team. Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza will lead the bowling order.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Test Civil Service Cricket Club, null Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.618 Bet Now!

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Lorcan Tucker to be the top batter for Ireland

A solid wicket-keeper batter, Tucker provides stability in the middle order. His glovework is also crucial behind the stumps. In his career of 5 Test games, he averages at 47.11. He will be expected to bat well in the upcoming Test.

Craig Ervine to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine is a fantastic batter in the squad. He has played 20 Test matches and has scored over 1300 runs in the format. He averages at 35.05 in the format. He will be looking to score high in the next game against Ireland.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Another seamer with good pace, Adair can be a handful for opposition batsmen. His ability to move the ball both ways makes him a threat. He will be the best bowling pick from Ireland for this fixture.

Richard Ngrava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Richard Ngarava bowls with utmost accuracy and doesn't give away freebies. Ngarava has a knack of providing early breakthroughs and he will play an important role for Zimbabwe with the ball in upcoming Test.