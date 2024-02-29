NEW (New Zealand) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction
NEW
24%
Chance of Winning
AUS
76%
Test
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- Australia leads the tally by 34-8 in their 60 T20I matches against New Zealand.
- Australia are coming from a 3-0 T20I series win against New Zealand.
New Zealand vs Australia Chance of Winning
Australia convincingly triumphed in the T20I series against New Zealand, securing a 3-0 victory. Both teams currently hold significant positions in the ICC Test team rankings, with Australia at the top and New Zealand in fifth place. The match holds added importance as valuable ICC World Test Championship points are at stake, making it an enticing prospect for cricket enthusiasts and bettors alike.
Despite New Zealand's defeat in the T20I series, the change in format to Test cricket offers them a chance to reset and confront their rivals on home soil. Homeground advantage could play in the Black Caps' favour, but they will be hard pressed against a motivated touring team.
For Australia, securing victory in the Test series is crucial not only for maintaining their position at the summit of the ICC Test rankings but also for narrowing the gap between them and New Zealand in the ongoing World Test Championship. The fans are in for an intense clash indeed.
New Zealand's chance of winning: 24%
Australia' chance of winning: 76%
New Zealand vs Australia Betting Tips
Australia to score over 34.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Australia played against Pakistan and West Indies before coming into this series and registered pretty impressive opening partnerships in those games. In the T20I series, Australia scored 29, 32 & 16 runs before their first dismissal. Australia had Usman Khawaja and David Warner opening in the Test series against Pakistan where they secured 126, 90 & 70 runs for their opening partnership in the 1st innings of those three games. Khawaja and Steven Smith were the openers against West Indies where the team scored 25 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of two games. That said, the Australian side looks good with several good options in the opening line-up. Batting is looking favourable for the Aussies and they will look to score high before their 1st dismissal in their next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand’s score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs
Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 34.5 runs
New Zealand vs Australia Toss Prediction
Results in the last three Tests at the Basin Reserve suggests we are going to see more teams bowled out than we are going to see declarations. A first-innings total of 400-plus could be competitive, provided the bowlers are able to follow that up with discipline and accuracy. Anticipate pace-heavy bowling attacks, but at least one specialist spinner for each team. Teams will opt to bat first in this pitch as it will be very good for batting during the first half and slow down as the game progresses.
Weather Report
Little to no rain is forecast in Wellington for the scheduled five days.
Australia Player List
Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Scott Boland
|
Bowler
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
Pat Cummins
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
Australia Team Form
Australia are coming from a 3-0 win in the T20I series. They are looking very well in the batting and their bowling order. They will continue their winning momentum in the Test series as well.
New Zealand Players List
Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kane Williamson (c)
|
Batter
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
Bowler
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Bowler
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
New Zealand Recent Form
Despite a loss in the T20I series, New Zealand may see a change since Kane Williamson will be joining the squad. The side have not won against Australia in the format since a long time and the kiwis will look to change that in the next game.
New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head Record
Australia and New Zealand have met 60 times in the Tests where Australia collected 34 wins as opposed to New Zealand’s 8 wins. 18 games ended up in a draw.
New Zealand Won: 8
Australia Won: 34
No Result/ Abandoned: 18
New Zealand vs Australia Betting Odds
The Kiwis are buzzing as Kane Williamson and Tim Southee near their 100th Test milestone, with both set to play their 99th match in the series opener before hitting the century mark in the second Test. These landmarks mark significant achievements for Southee, the current captain, and Williamson, his predecessor. New Zealand faces the absence of Trent Boult due to injury, with Scott Kuggeleijn stepping in. Daryl Mitchell's return to the XI is anticipated, while Rachin Ravindra gets another chance to showcase his batting prowess on the global Test stage.
In Australia's camp, the inclusion of seamer Michael Neser adds depth to the squad. The formidable pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood lead the attack, supported by all-rounder Cameron Green. The prospect of Steven Smith continuing to open the batting adds intrigue, but with David Warner absent, Matt Renshaw steps up as a crucial backup. This presents a pivotal moment in Renshaw's career, as he aims to seize the opportunity and make a lasting impact.
New Zealand vs Australia
Test
Basin Reserve, Wellington
New Zealand vs Australia Top Batters
Usman Khawaja to be the top batter for Australia
Usman Khawaja is an excellent batter with a Test average of 46.63. He has consistently performed well in the last few Tests and will be a key batter for Australia in the 1st Test.
Kane Williamson to be the top batter for New Zealand
Williamson scored three successive centuries in Test cricket against South Africa earlier this year. The batter averages 55.90 in the Test format and will be looking to score high in the next game.
New Zealand vs Australia Top Bowlers
Pat Cummins to be the top bowler for Australia
Pat Cummins is a spectacular bowling machine that any team will be lucky to have. Cummins has taken 263 wickets in 60 Tests. That's an impressive record over an extended period. He has been in great form in Test match cricket for a long time and will be the best bowling pick from Australia in the upcoming Test.
Tim Southee to be the top bowler for New Zealand
Tim Southee is an experienced Test bowler from NZ. He has 376 Test wickets in his career and will be looking to make an impact in the first Test.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
New Zealand to win the match @ 3.45 (Parimatch)
Australia to win the match @ 1.31 (Parimatch)
Parimatch