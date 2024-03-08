NEW (New Zealand) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction NEW 27 % Chance of Winning AUS 73 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand and Australia will contest in the second and the final Test of the Australia tour of New Zealand 2024. The game will begin from March 8, 2024. The game will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch and will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

New Zealand vs Australia Chance of Winning

Australia convincingly triumphed in the T20I series against New Zealand, securing a 3-0 victory. Australia went on to win the first Test of the series by a huge margin. They always aim to bat first, score heavily, and secure a win. This strategy paid off again in their recent victory at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Australia seems to be in their element as they continue to dominate New Zealand in longer cricket matches.

In the first Test against Australia, New Zealand faced familiar challenges with missed chances and struggled to match their bowling with their batting. While their batters performed decently, Nathan Lyon's spin proved troublesome. To end their winless streak against Australia at home, New Zealand must devise strategies to counter Lyon's threat and make the most of their opportunities.

New Zealand's chance of winning: 27%

Australia' chance of winning: 73%

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New Zealand vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score over 32.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Australia had impressive opening partnerships against Pakistan and West Indies before this series. In the T20I series, they scored 29, 32, and 16 runs before their first dismissal. In Tests against Pakistan, Usman Khawaja and David Warner secured 126, 90, and 70 runs for their opening partnership in three games. Against West Indies, Khawaja and Steven Smith scored 25 and 6 runs in two games. In the current series against New Zealand, Smith and Khawaja opened, scoring 61 runs in the first innings. Australia's opening lineup looks strong, with various options. Their batting is promising, and they aim to score high before the first dismissal in the upcoming games.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Australia 1.31 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Australia 1.37 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Australia Toss Prediction

Hagley Oval offers some of the best batting conditions in New Zealand. While it lacks the bounce of the Basin Reserve, it offers pace for bowlers to exploit. In a 2016 Test match between Australia and New Zealand here, over 1400 runs were scored, with New Zealand posting 300+ totals in both innings and Australia scoring 505 in the first innings. Toss doesn't heavily impact the outcome on this pitch, so neither team gains a significant advantage. However, New Zealand typically prefers to field first, build a big score, and put pressure on the opposition.

Weather Report

The forecast looks good, with sunny and pleasant weather expected for the most part.

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Scott Boland Bowler Marnus Labuschagne Batter Josh Hazlewood Bowler Pat Cummins Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Michael Neser All-rounder

Australia Team Form

Australia beat New Zealand by 3-0 in the T20I series. They continued their form to win the first Test match of the series. They are looking very well in the batting and their bowling order.

New Zealand Players List

Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Kane Williamson (c) Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Devon Conway Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Bowler Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Santner Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Matt Renshaw Batter Tim Southee Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

After a loss in the T20I series, New Zealand were outplayed in the first Test of the series. The side have not won against Australia in the format since a long time and the kiwis will look to change that in the next game.

New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

Australia and New Zealand have met 61 times in the Tests where Australia collected 35 wins as opposed to New Zealand’s 8 wins. 18 games ended up in a draw.

New Zealand Won: 8

Australia Won: 35

No Result/ Abandoned: 18

New Zealand vs Australia Betting Odds

In the first Test, New Zealand's inability to match Australia's large first-innings total proved costly. Losing five early wickets for just 25 runs set a dismal tone, despite a partial recovery to 179. However, they couldn't close the gap after conceding a substantial lead. Their chase of 369 ended at 196, leaving them trailing 0-1 in the two-game series, requiring a comeback to save it.

Australia's victory in the first Test was set up by their well-rounded bowling attack, but it was the batsmen who laid the groundwork. Cameron Green's remarkable 174 not out felt like a breakthrough moment for a player yet to solidify his Test position. Their first-innings total of 383 kept them ahead, and Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul in the fourth innings secured victory as New Zealand collapsed for the second time, losing by 172 runs. With a 1-0 lead, Australia heads into the final game with the advantage, while New Zealand faces a must-win situation.

In the first match on a spinning pitch, New Zealand struggled, but they hope for a more favourable surface in the upcoming game. Their defeat highlighted the importance of adapting to varying conditions, and they aim to bounce back to level the series.

New Zealand vs Australia Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.05 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Australia Top Batters

Cameron Green to be the top batter for Australia

Cameron Green will go in as the best batter in the team after his heroics in the last game. He averages 37.41 in the format and scored 174* & 34 runs in the last game against New Zealand. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Kane Williamson to be the top batter for New Zealand

Williamson scored three successive centuries in Test cricket against South Africa earlier this year. The batter averages 55.25 in the Test format. He was dismissed out cheaply in the last game but will be looking to score high in the next game.

New Zealand vs Australia Top Bowlers

Nathan Lyon to be the top bowler for Australia

Nathan Lyon stunned and impressed everyone with his bowling deliveries in the last game. He was able to pick 10 wickets in the last game and was excellent in both the innings. He will be expected to disrupt New Zealand’s innings in the next game as well.

Matt Henry to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Matt Henry will be the best bowler from NZ in the next game. He picked 8 wickets in the last game against Australia. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.