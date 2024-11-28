NEW (New Zealand) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction NEW 56 % Chance of Winning ENG 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.814 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand will meet England in the first Test of the three match Test series. This will be a part of England's tour of New Zealand 2024/25. The fixture will be hosted at Hagley Oval, Christchurch from November 28. The match will begin from 3:30 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

New Zealand vs England Chance of Winning

The upcoming three-match series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. New Zealand has established itself as one of the most consistent teams in Test cricket. Under the leadership of Kane Williamson, the Black Caps have enjoyed significant success, including reaching the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship and winning it against India in 2021. Their home record is particularly strong, leveraging familiar conditions to their advantage. They are coming here after a Test series win against India by 3-0. The team will be extremely confident coming into this series.

Ranked fourth in the Test rankings, England have no chance of finishing in the top two of the WTC standings, but they could end New Zealand’s chances of qualifying for the WTC 2025 final. England has been undergoing a transformation in Test cricket, with a mix of experienced players and emerging talents. Under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, they have adopted a more aggressive approach, often referred to as "Bazball" after coach Brendon McCullum. England's recent performances have been a mix of highs and lows. They have shown the ability to dominate sessions but have also struggled with consistency, particularly in foreign conditions. They lost a Test series (1-2) against Pakistan recently.

England’s chance of winning: 44%

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 56%

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New Zealand vs England Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86 @ Parimatch)

New Zealand are coming from a series win against India here. They dominated in both the departments, resulting in a 3-0 flushout. The team had a fantastic batting start in both the games. Tom Latham and Devon Conway scored 67, 32 & 15 runs for their opening partnership in the first innings of the three games. Latham and Conway average at 38.78 & 39.45 respectively in the Test format and will be looking to bat well in the first Test of this series against England.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 28.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 26.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs England Toss Prediction

Toss predictions at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, suggest that teams winning the toss in Test matches often choose to bowl first. The venue typically offers early assistance to seam bowlers due to the green pitches and cool conditions, making it favorable for bowling initially. However, teams may opt to bat first depending on weather and pitch assessments, especially if conditions are stable and the surface looks conducive to longer-term batting. In recent matches, seam-dominated conditions have heavily influenced decision-making, underlining the importance of analyzing match-day conditions closely before deciding.

Weather Report

On November 28, 2024, Christchurch is expected to experience pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature will likely be around 25°C (77°F), and the minimum will drop to about 12°C (54°F).

New Zealand Player List

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (2nd & 3rd Tests), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham (C) Batter Devon Conway Batter Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Kane Williamson Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Tim Southee Bowler Matt Henry Bowler William O’Rourke Bowler Daryl Mitchell All-rounder

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand look in terrific form. They performed extremely well in all the departments in the last Test series against India and won the series by 3-0. The team will be excited to do well in the series in preparation of WTC finals.

England Player List

Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox (WK), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root Batter Harry Brook All-rounder Ben Stokes (c) All-rounder Jacob Bethell Batter Brydon Carse All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Ollie Pope (wk) Wicket-keeper Shoaib Bashir Bowler

England Team Form

England are struggling with their form right now. They lost their last series against Pakistan by 1-2. The team has a lot of new faces who must face New Zealand in unfamiliar conditions.

New Zealand vs England Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met 112 times in the format. England holds a significant lead of 52-13 against New Zealand while 47 games ended in a draw.

New Zealand won- 13

England won- 52

No result/ Abandoned- 47

New Zealand vs England Betting Odds

The New Zealand cricket team has been strengthened by the return of their star batter Kane Williamson, who adds stability and experience to their lineup. Bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith has been rewarded with his maiden Test call-up following standout performances in the domestic circuit, providing fresh energy to the squad. However, spinner Mitchell Santner will miss the opening Test as he recovers from an injury. Meanwhile, veteran pacer Tim Southee has announced his retirement from Test cricket, with his final match set to take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton, making it a fitting farewell on home soil.

England, on the other hand, faces challenges ahead of the three-match Test series. Wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox has been ruled out due to a fractured right thumb sustained during training, leaving Ollie Pope likely to take over wicket keeping duties for the first Test in Christchurch. Promising all-rounder Jacob Bethell has earned his first call-up in Test cricket after a successful white-ball debut against Australia earlier this year.

New Zealand vs England Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.368 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs England Top Batters

Kane Williamson to be the top batter for New Zealand

Kane Williamson is expected to be the standout batsman. His proficiency in handling both pace and spin, coupled with his experience in home conditions, makes him a prime candidate for a big score. He averages 54.48 in the format.

Joe Root to be the top batter for England

Joe Root averages 51.01 in the Test format. Former captain and one of the leading batsmen in world cricket, Joe Root, is the top batting pick from the side.

New Zealand vs England Top Bowlers

Matt Henry to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Matt Henry is a fantastic bowler. He has taken 10 wickets in the last Test series against India. He will be confident coming into the next Test match against England.

Gus Atkinson to be the top bowler for England

Gus Atkinson is the team’s best bowling pick. He picked 6 wickets in the last test series against Pakistan.