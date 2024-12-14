NEW (New Zealand) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction
NEW
42%
Chance of Winning
ENG
58%
Test
Seddon Park
Facts:
- England’s Harry Brook leads the series’ run charts with 349 runs in three innings.
- New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is the second highest run-getter of the tournament with 195 runs in four innings.
New Zealand vs England Chances of Winning
The first match of the tour between New Zealand and England was quite swell for the latter who demolished the hosts at Christchurch. New Zealand were seemingly on the right track with an opening total of 348 runs with the likes of Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham top-scoring with 93, 58* and 47 runs, respectively. However, England one-upped the home team by posting 499 runs on the board - Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson and Ben Duckett were the reasons behind England’s success with individual scores of 171, 80, 77, 48 and 46, respectively. New Zealand fumbled their second innings by getting bowled out for 254 and England, who were already in the lead, had absolutely no trouble getting past the target with eight wickets still in hand.
New Zealand failed to pose a substantial threat to England in the second match, too, which landed the hosts in a soup. This time around, it was the visiting team which batted first and piled on 280 runs - once again, Harry Brook’s 123 was the standout performance while Ollie Pope scored 66 runs. New Zealand squandered their opportunity to give England a run for their money as they found themselves bundled out for just 125. Naturally, England made the most of this by securing a total of 427 before declaring; their entire batting order pitched in as Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes scored 106, 96, 92, 55 and 49* runs, respectively. New Zealand’s chase was ineffective since they racked in 259 runs in the fourth innings with Tom Blundell as their top scorer, having amassed 115 runs, but still lost by a whopping 323 runs.
- New Zealand chance of winning - 42%
- England chance of winning - 58%
New Zealand vs England Betting Tips
England to score under 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
England’s first wicket has been their biggest vulnerability in the tournament so far, particularly since Zak Crawley has struggled to find his footing. It is quite evident in his average of 6.50 in the series that the opener is completely out of form. On the other hand, Ben Duckett has been averaging at 41.25 but his contribution alone is not helping England’s opening wicket prosper. With measly totals of 12, 9, 9 and 1 before the first dismissal, there is no question about the fact that the team’s opening order is in trouble.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 26.5
England Opening Partnership Over 25.5
New Zealand vs England Toss Prediction
Seddon Park has hosted 28 test matches in the past and the chasing side have a slight upper hand with 11 victories while the teams batting first have won nine times. It is a batting-friendly pitch with an average first innings score of 310 but the teams batting second still have the advantage. Fielding first will be the top choice for the toss winning side.
Weather Report
For a majority of the match days, the weather will be highly conducive with a low 10% chance of precipitation and maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. The conditions are going to remain partly cloudy regardless.
New Zealand Player List
Tom Latham (c), Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Latham (C)
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
|
William O'Rourke
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand’s poor batting display has led to two defeats so far, and only certain batters have tried to salvage their plight.
England Player List
Ben Stokes (c), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Stokes (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Woakes
|
All-rounder
|
Gus Atkinson
|
Bowler
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowler
|
Shoaib Bashir
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England have strong batters and bowlers who are all working in unison to beat New Zealand. Their batting strength, in particular, has been off the charts.
New Zealand vs England Head-to-Head
England have retained their lead over New Zealand in their head-to-head tally with four wins in the previous five meetings.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
New Zealand - 1
England - 4
New Zealand vs England Betting Odds
New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than England
Neither of the teams have had competent opening wickets in the series thus far, and both sides have struggled equally in this regard. With Zak Crawley out of form, Ben Duckett has done a majority of the work for England’s first wicket. This has resulted in paltry opening scores of 12, 9, 9 and 1 in the last two games. New Zealand’s openers are in similar shape at the moment as Tom Latham and Devon Conway have added 18, 9, 4 and 3 runs to the first wicket in the previous two matches. Nevertheless, the bookmakers anticipate that New Zealand’s openers will outdo England’s first partnership in the final game of the series.
New Zealand vs England
Test
Seddon Park, Hamilton
New Zealand vs England Best Batters
Kane Williamson to be New Zealand’s Best Batter
Kane Williamson was New Zealand’s top batter in the first innings against England, having scored 37 runs before his dismissal. His second innings was not quite as fruitful since he departed for three runs. However, he continues to be New Zealand’s top scorer overall with 195 runs in four innings and an average of 48.75 which makes him the leading choice for the final as well.
Harry Brook to be England’s Best Batter
As predicted for the previous outing, Harry Brook emerged as England’s leading run scorer with a century and a half-century against New Zealand. He scored 123 runs in the first innings and 55 runs in the second innings. Overall, he leads the team’s run charts with 349 runs in three innings and an outstanding average of 116.33. He is, without a doubt, the top pick for the next match.
New Zealand vs England Best Bowlers
Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler
Matt Henry was tied as New Zealand’s top bowler in the last match versus England where he took two wickets in each of the two innings. He currently leads the team’s bowling attack with a total of nine wickets in four innings and an average of 26.55, making him a top contender for the upcoming match, too.
Brydon Carse to be England’s Best Bowler
The prediction panned out as expected for the last match since Brydon Carse was the leading wicket-taker for England. In the first innings, he captured an impressive four-wicket haul and went on to add two more wickets to his tally in the following innings. With 16 wickets in four innings and a stellar average of 12.81, he is expected to be England’s premier bowler once more.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- New Zealand to win @ 2.08 (Parimatch)
- England to win @ 1.73 (Parimatch)
Parimatch