Facts:

Kane Williamson of New Zealand is the second highest run-getter of the series thus far with 154 runs in two innings.

England’s Harry Brook is the top batter of the series, having scored 171 runs in a single innings.

New Zealand vs England Match Prediction

The second test of England’s tour of New Zealand is going to take place from December 6 to 10, 2024, at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The action will kick off at 3:30 A.M IST.

New Zealand vs England Chances of Winning

New Zealand made a meal of their first test at Christchurch where their performance proved severely inadequate against England. Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips and skipper Tom Latham top-scored with 93, 58* and 47 runs, respectively. With minor contributions from the rest, New Zealand were able to post 348 runs on the scoreboard before getting bundled out. England’s Bazball-esque approach saw them surpass the target by a lot, having outperformed the hosts with 499 runs on the board. This was made possible by Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson and Ben Duckett who each scored 171, 80, 77, 48 and 46 runs, respectively. Admittedly, their top order was not of much help in this scenario.

New Zealand fought back and scored 254 runs in their second innings but remained on tenterhooks. Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson’s performances were the only worthwhile contributions as they added 84 and 61 runs, respectively, to the tally. At this point, New Zealand landed themselves in hot water and England breezed past by making up the deficit with 104 runs to complete a successful fourth-innings chase. England made a solid start to the series with an eight-wicket victory.

New Zealand chance of winning - 48%

England chance of winning - 52%

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New Zealand vs England Betting Tips

New Zealand to score under 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Tom Latham and Devon Conway could not make a breakthrough against England on both occasions during the first match. While Conway lost his wicket far too early in the first innings, resulting in an opening stand of four runs, it was Latham who turned out to be the weak link at the second time of asking which led to an opening total of three runs. It does not help that Latham and Conway’s averages of 24.00 and 5.00, respectively, in the series so far are quite unfavorable. Given how powerful England’s bowling attack is with the likes of Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes, New Zealand’s openers have got their work cut out for them.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs England Toss Prediction

Out of a total of 71 test matches held at Basin Reserve to date, the chasing side have a massive leg up on the teams batting first with a 29-16 record so far. Granted, the average first innings total of 315 is quite a competitive score but the pitch tends to favor bowlers, making the track better suited for fielding first.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are predicted at Wellington but there are no signs of disruptions and the temperature is likely to remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Tom Latham (c), Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham (C) Batter Devon Conway Batter Kane Williamson Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Glenn Phillips All-rounder Nathan Smith All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Tim Southee Bowler William O'Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s batters crumbled rather quickly against England’s bowlers and their own bowling attack was ineffective during defense.

England Player List

Ben Stokes (c), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Joe Root Batter Harry Brook Batter Ollie Pope Wicket-keeper Ben Stokes (C) All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

England Team Form

England’s opening wicket was their only vulnerability in the first match but Zak Crawley has it in him to come good this time.

New Zealand vs England Head-to-Head

New Zealand trail behind England in their last five head-to-head encounters since the latter have four victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

New Zealand - 1

England - 4

New Zealand vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

Neither of the teams’ openers were able to secure a double digit stand across four innings in the first match. Tom Latham and Devon Conway’s partnership came to an end after four runs in the first innings, owing to the latter’s dismissal in the second over. The second time around, it was Tom Latham who collapsed first which resulted in a first partnership of three runs. England were no better in this regard as Zak Crawley failed to pull his weight both times while Ben Duckett faced the brunt of it; the pair scored totals of 9 and 1 before the first dismissal. However, Zak Crawley has the potential to bounce back and return stronger in the next match, making England’s opening wicket the favorite in the upcoming match.

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New Zealand vs England Best Batters

Kane Williamson to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Kane Williamson emerged as New Zealand’s leading run scorer after scoring 93 and 61 runs against England in the first test. With a total of 154 runs in two innings and an average of 77.00, he is the team’s top scorer in the series so far. Based on the consistency he showed, he is expected to come out on top in the second match as well.

Harry Brook to be England’s Best Batter

Harry Brook pulled off a highly impressive innings against New Zealand in the previous outing, having scored 171 runs in his sole innings. His strike rate of 86.80 is quite commendable in the format and he remains the top pick for the upcoming game, too.

New Zealand vs England Best Bowlers

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Matt Henry was New Zealand’s top wicket-taker in the first match against England where he picked up a brilliant four-wicket haul in the first innings. His spell included five maidens in 23 overs and an economy rate of 3.65, and he also went on to pick another wicket in the second innings. With a bowling average of 19.20 in the series, he is the leading choice once again.

Brydon Carse to be England’s Best Bowler

Brydon Carse delivered two top-notch spells in the last match against New Zealand. In the first innings, he bowled 19 overs and took four wickets while he added six more to the tally in the second innings. Naturally, he is England’s best bowler in the series so far with ten wickets in two innings and an average of 10.60, making him a top contender for the second fixture.

Our Prediction Favorites to win England New Zealand to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)

England to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch) The first test could not have gone worse for New Zealand who allowed England to win in dominant fashion on the former’s own turf. Although their batting was not particularly bad, they do seem quite reliant on certain players to do the grunt work. Additionally, their bowlers did well to topple England’s top order early in both innings but it is unlikely to work a second time. England have bested New Zealand four times in their last five outings which gives the bookmakers enough reason to believe that the visitors will dominate and take the series victory. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





