NEW (New Zealand) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction NEW 85 % Chance of Winning SA 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.179 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand and South Africa will kick off their two-match test series as part of South Africa’s Tour of New Zealand with their first match being held from February 4 to February 8, 2024. Their encounter is going to be hosted at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, at 3:30 A.M IST.

New Zealand vs South Africa Chances of Winning

New Zealand has experienced great success across all formats of the game in the recent past. They recently concluded a 5-match T20I series against Pakistan, wherein they bested the opposition by a scoreline of 4-1. They won the first four matches of the series which secured their victory. Prior to that, they engaged in a T20I series against Bangladesh which was drawn 1-1 due to circumstances outside their control. However, during the same series, they beat Bangladesh 2-1 in the One Day International format.

South Africa encountered a humiliating series defeat at the hands of India on home soil. They were beaten 1-2 during the One Day International series against India, but they managed to tie the two-match test series as both sides secured a victory each. South Africa’s form has been fluctuating quite a bit and they do not appear to be as dominant as New Zealand at the moment.

New Zealand chance of winning - 85%

South Africa chance of winning - 15%

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New Zealand vs South Africa Betting Tips

Kane Williamson is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in the test format considering he has garnered 8263 runs in 168 innings, which includes 33 half-centuries and 29 centuries. Daryl Mitchell is also a player to watch out for as he has amassed 1452 runs in 31 innings of his test career so far. Tim Southee, New Zealand’s skipper, has had an incredible run in his test cricket career with 374 wickets under his belt in 182 innings.

South Africa’s squad played quite well against New Zealand XI in their last encounter, where Raynard van Tonder emerged as their top batsman in the first innings with 54 runs from 47 deliveries. Ruan de Swardt also notched up a half-century, having scored 53 runs off 78 balls in the first innings. Dane Paterson was their leading wicket-taker with four wickets, followed by captain Neil Brand who bagged two wickets.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Only four tests have been hosted here in the past where batting first and batting second share an equal record of two wins each. However, chasing seems to be a more lucrative option as the average first innings score stands at 359 while the average second innings score is 404. Based on these factors, the toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to field first.

Weather Report

It is anticipated to be sunny on the day of the match with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Devon Conway Batter Kane Williamson Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitchell Santner Bowler Kyle Jamieson Bowler Tim Southee (C) Bowler Matt Henry Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has showcased strong form in all of their series leading up to this one. They could be relied upon to come out on top once again.

South Africa Player List

Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Clyde Fortuin, Keegan Petersen, Raynard van Tonder, Khaya Zondo, Zubayr Hamza, Mihlali Mpongwana, Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Moreki, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Ruan de Swardt.

Predicted Playing XI

Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Raynard van Tonder Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Keegan Petersen Batter David Bedingham Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Ruan de Swardt Bowler Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Shaun von Berg Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa has experienced middling form lately and although they have not proven to be in particularly bad shape, they do not seem to be in a position to overcome New Zealand.

New Zealand vs South Africa Head-to-Head

The last five test matches between the teams have concluded with two wins for South Africa and one for New Zealand while the remaining two matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

New Zealand - 1

South Africa - 2

Draw - 2

New Zealand vs South Africa Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

Tom Latham and Devon Conway, New Zealand’s openers, have the potential to put on a formidable partnership and dismantle South Africa’s innings. In the latter’s previous tour match against New Zealand XI, South Africa’s opening pair achieved a partnership of 48 runs during the first innings but failed to score any runs together in the next innings. Considering this, it seems likely that New Zealand could establish a better first wicket partnership in the upcoming match.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Best Batters

Kane Williamson to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Kane Williamson is New Zealand’s top run scorer in the test format, having accumulated a total of 8263 runs in 168 innings which is inclusive of 33 half-centuries and 29 centuries. He also achieved a century in their previous test series against Bangladesh wherein he scored 104 runs off 205 deliveries. He could be expected to emerge as their leading batsman.

Raynard van Tonder to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Raynard van Tonder was the top run-getter for South Africa during their first innings in their tour match against New Zealand XI where he scored 54 runs from 47 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 114.89. In the following innings he scored an additional 23 runs off 48 balls. He could be anticipated to remain their standout batter.

New Zealand vs South Africa Best Bowlers

Glenn Phillips to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Glenn Phillips was New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker in their previous test series against Bangladesh, where he captured five wickets during the first match and added three more to the tally in the following match. Taking his present form into account, there is a good chance he could be their best bowler.

Dane Paterson to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Dane Paterson displayed exceptional wicket-taking prowess against New Zealand XI during their tour match. In a single spell, he delivered 10.5 overs, allowed just 34 runs and bowled three maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 3.13. He captured four wickets during the process and could be relied upon to be their premier bowler once again.