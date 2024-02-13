NEW (New Zealand) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction NEW 94 % Chance of Winning SA 6 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.191 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand will take on South Africa in the second and last Test match of the two-match Test series from Tuesday, February 13 in Seddon Park in Hamilton. The match will start from 3:30 AM IST.

New Zealand vs South Africa Chance of Winning

New Zealand are the red hot favourites to beat South Africa and clinch the 2-Test series 2-0. New Zealand hammered South Africa by 281 runs in the first innings. South Africa have sent a highly inexperienced team to New Zealand, and another crushing defeat is on the cards for the visitors.

Captain Neil Brand, who is captain of the South Africa side, made his debut only in the first Test. Keegan Petersen (13) and Duanne Olivier (16) are the only two members in the squad who have played more than 10 Tests. In fact, six players made their debut for South Africa in the first Test.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are loaded with the superstars of the game. Kane Williamson smashed a double hundred in both the innings of the first Test, while Rachin Ravindra smashed a first innings double hundred. The bowling consisting of Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Mtchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra would once again be too hot to handle for rookie South Africa players.

New Zealand chance of winning - 94%

South Africa chance of winning - 6%

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New Zealand vs South Africa Betting Tips

Rachin Ravindra Jadeja smashed a double hundred in his first Test match at home after more than two years. Playing only in his fourth Test match, Ravindra scored 240 runs off 366 balls in the first innings. The knock consisted of 26 fours and three sixes. The 24-year-old also picked two wickets in the match.

David Bedingham's 87-run knock off 96 balls helped South Africa stretch the match a bit longer in the first Test. The second innings knock saw David Bedingham hit 13 fours and three sixes. The next best batter from the team scored unbeaten 34 runs. The 29-year-old has played a total of three Test matches and scored 198 runs at an average of 39.60.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Runs after 10 overs Over 26.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The last Test match at Seddon Park in Hamilton was played back in 2020. In the match, West Indies won the toss and elected to bat second. In the second-last Test match here, England won the toss and elected to bat second. Team winning the toss, is expected to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Hamilton on Tuesday, February 13. With a humidity level of 56 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 14 km/h at the ground.

New Zealand Player List

Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke (second Test only), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

New Zealand Playing XI

Tom Lathm All-rounder Devon Conway All-rounder Kane Williamson Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Tim Southee (CAP) Bowler Matt Henry Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand won their last match against South Africa by 281 runs. They defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in their second-last match. Overall, the Kiwis have lost just one of their last five Test matches.

South Africa Player List

Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, and Khaya Zondo

South Africa Predicted Playing XI

Neil Band (CAP) All-rounder Edward Moore Batter Raynard Van Tonder Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter David Bedingham Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Ruan de Swardt Batter Clyde Fortuin Wicketkeeper-batter Duanne Olivier Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

South Africa Recent Form

South Africa lost their last match against New Zealand by 281 runs. India defeated a full-strength South Africa team by seven wickets in their second-last match. South Africa won each of their previous three matches before it.

New Zealand vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

New Zealand and South Africa have played 46 Test matches against each other. New Zealand have won 16 and lost 26. Sixteen Test matches have ended in draws between the two sides.

New Zealand vs South Africa Betting Odds

New Zealand opening partnership to be over 19.5

New Zealand opening pair of Tom Latham and Devon Conway partnered for two runs only in the first innings of the first Test. In the second inning the duo partnered for 10 runs. Latham and Conway are two highly talented batters and must have learnt their lessons already. Against a very inexperienced South Africa batting unit, Conway and Latham would aim to roar back to form and stitch a solid opening stand for their team.

New Zealand vs South Africa Test Seddon Park, Hamilton New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.16 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 11.00 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters

Kane Williamson Khan to be the top batter for New Zealand

Kane Williamson smashed hundreds in both the innings of the first Test. The last 10 matches have seen Williamson score 1201 runs at an average of 75.06 The last 10 innings have also seen him score six hundreds. Overall, Kane Williamson has scored 8490 runs in 97 Test matches at an average of 55.12. Williamson has scored 1238 runs in 10 matches at an average of 88.42 at Seddon Park.

Keegan Petersen to be the top batter for South Africa

Keegan Petersen is the most experienced South Africa batter on the tour. He scored 45 runs off 132 balls in the first innings, while in the second innings the right-hand batter scored 16 off 63. Petersen has scored 182 runs in his last five matches at an average of 20.22. Overall, he has scored 659 runs in 13 matches at an average of 28.65.

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Matt Henry to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Matt Henry is expected to wreak havoc in the second Test against South Africa. He picked three wickets in the first innings of the first Test, and one in the second. The express pacer has picked 23 wickets in his last five matches. In 22 Test matches till date, Henry has picked 76 wickets at an average of 36.22.

Neil Brand to be the top bowler for South Africa

The left-arm spinner picked six wickets in the first innings against New Zealand. Four New Zealand wickets fell in the second innings, and Brand picked two wickets again. He got the wicket of Kane Williamson also in the second innings. He has featured in a total of 52 first-class matches and picked 80 wickets at an average of 29.87.