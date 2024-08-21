Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction PAK 91 % Chance of Winning BANG 9 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.364 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the first game of the two match bilateral series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 21 at 10:30 AM IST.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Bangladesh have struggled in the Tests as they have lost three games in the row heading into this tournament. This year they went head to head against Sri Lanka and were outplayed from the start as Bangladesh lost the series 2-0. In the last game, Bangladesh lost the game by 192 runs.

Pakistan heads into this series after 12 wins in 13 matches against Bangladesh which makes them favourites in this series. Pakistan went head to head against Australia earlier this year and were beaten 3-0. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 91%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 9%

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Pakistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Pakistan struggled to find the footing in the last test series against Australia as they lost the series 3-0. Mohammad Rizwan was the shining light for Pakistan in that series as he scored 193 runs and was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in the series which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mominul Haque has been brilliant for Bangladesh in Test Cricket, in the last 18 months he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for his side and has scored 440 runs in 12 innings with an average of 48.89 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 34.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Double Chance Bets: Pakistan to win or draw 1.02 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Afridi

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Saud Shakeel All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Shan Masood Batter Salman Ali Agha All-rounder Shaheen Afridi All-rounder Mohammad Ali Bowler Mohammad Huraira Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan haven’t played many tests this year, the last series was against Australia which Pakistan lost 3-0.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Taijul Islam Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Litton Kumar Das Wicket-keeper Mominul Haque Batter Taskin Ahmed Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh haven't beaten Pakistan in Tests and they head into this series after three defeats on the bounce.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Pakistan have dominated this fixture against Bangladesh as they remain unbeaten in this fixture. The last game was played in 2021 where Pakistan won the game by an innings and eight runs.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 12

Bangladesh: 00

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

Bangladesh and Pakistan go head to head in what seems like a no contest at all as Bangladesh are yet to win a Test match against Pakistan. At home, Pakistan have been dominant and considering the fact it would be a great wicket to bat on, we expect Pakistan openers to make a mark in the first test between the two sides. On the other hand, Pakistan has probably one of the best pace attacks in the world which would cause trouble for Bangladesh batsmen especially with the new ball which makes us believe Pakistan would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make quick financial gains.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.09 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.09 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 9.5 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Saud Shakeel to be Pakistan’ top batter

Even though Saud Shakeel did not have a great outing against Australia in the last test series, he has been brilliant for Pakistan in tests in the last 12 months as he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been the most consistent player for Bangladesh since 2023 and has scored 472 runs since 2023 and is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in the last 18 months which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’ top bowler

With the absence of Aamer Jamal who has been sensational for Pakistan, the onus would be on Shaheen Afridi to make a mark. In the last eight innings, Afridi has bagged 14 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Taijul Islam to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Taijul Islam has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Bangladesh in Test cricket. Since 2023, Islam has bagged 28 wickets in 12 innings and is the leading wicket taker in the last 18 months which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.