Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
PAK
91%
Chance of Winning
BANG
9%
Test
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Both sides have lost three games on the bounce as they head into this series.
- Bangladesh are yet to beat Pakistan in Test cricket.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Bangladesh have struggled in the Tests as they have lost three games in the row heading into this tournament. This year they went head to head against Sri Lanka and were outplayed from the start as Bangladesh lost the series 2-0. In the last game, Bangladesh lost the game by 192 runs.
Pakistan heads into this series after 12 wins in 13 matches against Bangladesh which makes them favourites in this series. Pakistan went head to head against Australia earlier this year and were beaten 3-0. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 91%
- Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 9%
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Pakistan struggled to find the footing in the last test series against Australia as they lost the series 3-0. Mohammad Rizwan was the shining light for Pakistan in that series as he scored 193 runs and was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in the series which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Mominul Haque has been brilliant for Bangladesh in Test Cricket, in the last 18 months he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for his side and has scored 440 runs in 12 innings with an average of 48.89 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 34.5
Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Double Chance Bets: Pakistan to win or draw
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan Player List
Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Afridi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Saud Shakeel
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Huraira
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan haven’t played many tests this year, the last series was against Australia which Pakistan lost 3-0.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Batter
|
Zakir Hasan
|
Batter
|
Taijul Islam
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Litton Kumar Das
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mominul Haque
|
Batter
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Bowler
|
Khaled Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh haven't beaten Pakistan in Tests and they head into this series after three defeats on the bounce.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Pakistan have dominated this fixture against Bangladesh as they remain unbeaten in this fixture. The last game was played in 2021 where Pakistan won the game by an innings and eight runs.
Head to Head
Pakistan: 12
Bangladesh: 00
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan
Bangladesh and Pakistan go head to head in what seems like a no contest at all as Bangladesh are yet to win a Test match against Pakistan. At home, Pakistan have been dominant and considering the fact it would be a great wicket to bat on, we expect Pakistan openers to make a mark in the first test between the two sides. On the other hand, Pakistan has probably one of the best pace attacks in the world which would cause trouble for Bangladesh batsmen especially with the new ball which makes us believe Pakistan would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make quick financial gains.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Test
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Saud Shakeel to be Pakistan’ top batter
Even though Saud Shakeel did not have a great outing against Australia in the last test series, he has been brilliant for Pakistan in tests in the last 12 months as he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’ top batter
Najmul Hossain Shanto has been the most consistent player for Bangladesh since 2023 and has scored 472 runs since 2023 and is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in the last 18 months which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’ top bowler
With the absence of Aamer Jamal who has been sensational for Pakistan, the onus would be on Shaheen Afridi to make a mark. In the last eight innings, Afridi has bagged 14 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Taijul Islam to be Bangladesh’ top bowler
Taijul Islam has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Bangladesh in Test cricket. Since 2023, Islam has bagged 28 wickets in 12 innings and is the leading wicket taker in the last 18 months which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan
- Pakistan to win @ 1.09 (PariMatch)
- Bangladesh to win @ 7.40 (PariMatch)
Parimatch