Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
PAK
85%
Chance of Winning
BANG
15%
Test
National Stadium
Facts:
- In the last match Bangladesh registered their first win against Pakistan after losing 12 of the 13 matches prior to this series.
- With 225 runs, Mominul Haque is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Bangladesh have struggled to make an impact in Tests this year as they lost three games on the bounce prior to this tournament. In the last game, Bangladesh completed a historic win as they registered their first win against Pakistan in Tests as they hope to wrap up the series in the upcoming game.
Pakistan have had a phenomenal record against Bangladesh as they had 12 wins in 13 matches prior to this series. In the last game the Pakistan batsmen underperformed especially in the fourth innings as they lost the opening game. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 85%
- Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 15%
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
We are going to stick with Mominul Haque once again as he repaid our faith and scored a brilliant half century in the opening game. He has been brilliant for Bangladesh this year as with 225 runs he is the leading run scorer this year which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Even though Saud Shakeel did not have a great outing against Australia in the last test series, he has been brilliant for Pakistan in tests in the last 12 months as he is one of the top run scorer and in the last game he scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Runs Over 985.5
Highest Individual Score Over 141.5
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan Player List
Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Aamir Jamal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Saud Shakeel
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan haven’t played many tests this year but have lost all four games thus far. They lost the series 3-0 against Australia earlier this year and are 1-0 down in this series.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shadman Islam
|
Batter
|
Zakir Hasan
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Mominul Haque
|
Batter
|
Litton Kumar Das
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Batter
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Batter
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Nahid Rana
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh registered their first win against Pakistan as they won the last game with ten wickets to spare and have taken a 1-0 lead in this series.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Pakistan have dominated this fixture against Bangladesh as they have won 12 of the 14 games thus far. In the last game Bangladesh registered their first win against Pakistan as they won the game with ten wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Pakistan: 12
Bangladesh: 01
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan
Bangladesh and Pakistan go head to head after a historic win for the visitors. Bangladesh registered their first win against Pakistan in Tests and it wasn’t a close game as the visitors dominated the game and eventually won the match with ten wickets to spare. In both innings Bangladesh managed to have a better opening stand in the last game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Pakistan have lost all four matches this year and in all four games they conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Bangladesh would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Test
National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’ top batter
Mohammad Rizwan has been the shining light for Pakistan in Tests this year as he was the leading run scorer against Australia earlier this year and in the last game scored 171 and 51 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mushfiqur Rahim to be Bangladesh’ top batter
Mushfiqur Rahim played his first game in this calendar year in the last outing and made an instant impact as he scored a marvellous century in this first innings and set the tone in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’ top bowler
Even though Shaheen Afridi did not have a great game in the last outing he still managed to bag two wickets taking his wickets tally to 16 in the last ten innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh’ top bowler
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Bangladesh in Test cricket this year. With ten wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan
- Pakistan to win @ 1.18 (Batery Bets)
- Bangladesh to win @ 4.80 (Batery Bets)
Batery