Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction PAK 85 % Chance of Winning BANG 15 % Place a bet Batery 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.388 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the final game of the two match bilateral series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 30 at 10:30 AM IST.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Bangladesh have struggled to make an impact in Tests this year as they lost three games on the bounce prior to this tournament. In the last game, Bangladesh completed a historic win as they registered their first win against Pakistan in Tests as they hope to wrap up the series in the upcoming game.

Pakistan have had a phenomenal record against Bangladesh as they had 12 wins in 13 matches prior to this series. In the last game the Pakistan batsmen underperformed especially in the fourth innings as they lost the opening game. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 85%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 15%

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Pakistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We are going to stick with Mominul Haque once again as he repaid our faith and scored a brilliant half century in the opening game. He has been brilliant for Bangladesh this year as with 225 runs he is the leading run scorer this year which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Saud Shakeel did not have a great outing against Australia in the last test series, he has been brilliant for Pakistan in tests in the last 12 months as he is one of the top run scorer and in the last game he scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Runs Over 985.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Highest Individual Score Over 141.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Aamir Jamal

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Saud Shakeel All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Shan Masood Batter Salman Ali Agha All-rounder Shaheen Afridi All-rounder Mohammad Ali Bowler Khurram Shahzad Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan haven’t played many tests this year but have lost all four games thus far. They lost the series 3-0 against Australia earlier this year and are 1-0 down in this series.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Shadman Islam Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Mominul Haque Batter Litton Kumar Das Wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Shakib Al Hasan Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh registered their first win against Pakistan as they won the last game with ten wickets to spare and have taken a 1-0 lead in this series.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Pakistan have dominated this fixture against Bangladesh as they have won 12 of the 14 games thus far. In the last game Bangladesh registered their first win against Pakistan as they won the game with ten wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 12

Bangladesh: 01

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

Bangladesh and Pakistan go head to head after a historic win for the visitors. Bangladesh registered their first win against Pakistan in Tests and it wasn’t a close game as the visitors dominated the game and eventually won the match with ten wickets to spare. In both innings Bangladesh managed to have a better opening stand in the last game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Pakistan have lost all four matches this year and in all four games they conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Bangladesh would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test National Stadium, Karachi Pakistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.18 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.13 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 11.1 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan has been the shining light for Pakistan in Tests this year as he was the leading run scorer against Australia earlier this year and in the last game scored 171 and 51 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mushfiqur Rahim to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Mushfiqur Rahim played his first game in this calendar year in the last outing and made an instant impact as he scored a marvellous century in this first innings and set the tone in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Even though Shaheen Afridi did not have a great game in the last outing he still managed to bag two wickets taking his wickets tally to 16 in the last ten innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Bangladesh in Test cricket this year. With ten wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.