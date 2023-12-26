SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 41 % Chance of Winning IND 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.633 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa and India will face each other at the Centurion on December 26, 2023, during the ICC World Test Championship. The match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 P.M IST.

South Africa vs India Chances of Winning

South Africa and India enter this fixture after having played a T20I and One Day International series against each. Their last match was a One Day International as part of India’s Tour of South Africa which was held at Boland Park, Paarl. South Africa won the toss and elected to field first, allowing India to set the target. India went on to score 296/8 by the end of 50 overs, but South Africa found themselves in a sticky situation during their chase. They got bowled out in 45.5 overs for just 218 runs. India ended up emerging victorious by 78 runs.

India brought home the trophy with their previous match against South Africa as that was the tie-breaking fixture to determine the winner of the ODI series. Unfortunately, the T20I series prior to this ended in a draw as the first match was abandoned, and both teams celebrated one victory each. India won the first match of the ODI series but conceded their advantage in the following match. It all worked out for India eventually as they beat South Africa once again where it mattered the most.

South Africa chance of winning - 41%

India chance of winning - 59%

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South Africa vs India Betting Tips

Rohit Sharma, India’s skipper, is poised to lead the team as he has amassed 3677 runs during his test career over a span of 52 matches. He has achieved ten centuries and 16 half-centuries during the process. Virat Kohli has undoubtedly stood out in terms of test records as he has accumulated a grand total of 8676 runs in 111 matches so far. With all this experience behind them, they are likely to deliver brilliant performances against South Africa.

Temba Bavuma is spearheading South Africa’s squad and has garnered 2997 runs in 56 test matches so far. Dean Elgar, arguably their most experienced player on the team, has shown immense strength as an opener, having scored 5146 runs in 84 test matches. Keshav Maharaj has displayed wicket-taking prowess on the bowling front with 158 wickets in 49 test matches until now.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs India Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the SuperSport Centurion. A total of 28 test matches have been held at the venue in the past, out of which 13 have been won by teams batting first and 11 by teams batting second. Batting first seems to be an advantage here, evidenced by the last test match played here was between South Africa and West Indies earlier this year, wherein the former won the toss and elected to bat first. They went on to score 342 and 116 runs, while their opponents were restricted to 212 and 159 runs. Given this recent outcome, it appears highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

This match could turn out to be a disappointment for cricket fans as thunderstorms are expected and there is a 75% chance of precipitation on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to remain around 21 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Aiden Markram Batter Temba Bavuma (C) Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper David Bedingham Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Marco Jansen All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have displayed an intense competitive spirit against India in their last few matches in the T20 and ODI format.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shardul Thakur Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India appears to be in strong form with a series win over South Africa. They seem to be in slightly better form in comparison to their rivals.

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head

India and South Africa have faced each 42 times in their test match history with the latter having won on 17 occasions. India emerged victorious 15 times and the remaining 10 matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 42

South Africa - 17

India - 15

Draw - 10

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

Virat Kohli to score a half-century against South Africa

Virat Kohli’s test records speak for themselves, as he has gathered a whopping 8676 runs in 111 matches. He has also achieved 29 half-centuries and 29 centuries. His record against South Africa seems rather favorable as he has scored 1236 runs against them in 14 matches so far, which includes three centuries and four half-centuries. These figures are a testament to his reliability as a batsman and he could be anticipated to score yet another half-century against South Africa in the upcoming match.

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South Africa vs India Best Batters

Temba Bavuma to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Temba Bavuma, South Africa’s skipper, is incredibly experienced in the format. With 2997 runs in 56 matches, he has secured his position as one of the most dependable batsmen from his squad. He has previously achieved two half-centuries against India, and seems poised to be their top batsman in the next game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India’s Best Batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal has only participated in two test matches so far, having completed three innings in total. He has accumulated 266 runs, and it includes a century as well as a half-century. He has displayed phenomenal form in such a short span of time, and taking his recent performances into account, he could emerge as India’s top batsman in the upcoming match.

South Africa vs India Best Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Kagiso Rabada is an absolute menace with the ball, considering he has captured 280 wickets in 60 test matches so far. He has also claimed 44 wickets against India in the past in just 12 matches. He is also quite economical as his overall economy rate stands at 3.37. There is a good possibility he could be their best bowler in the forthcoming game.

Mohammed Siraj to be India’s Best Bowler

Mohammed Siraj has been nothing short of sensational across all formats of the game. In his test career so far, he has claimed 59 wickets in 21 matches with an economy rate of just 3.26. He is highly economical with the ball and his wicket-taking prowess is unparalleled. Given his form, he can be anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next match.