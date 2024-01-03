SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 55 % Chance of Winning IND 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa and India take centre stage in the second test of the two game bilateral test series at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 03 at 2:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs India Chance of Winning

South Africa headed into this test series as an underdog as they tried to keep India at bay who were looking for their first test series win in South Africa. Dean Elgar walked out for the final time at his home turf looking as he played one of his best knocks in recent memory. Elgar scored 185 runs as South Africa took the lead in the first innings and eventually won the game by an innings and 32 runs.

After getting rolled over in the first game, India would be looking for some inspiration as they try to level the series which would be seen as a consolation as India were favourites to register their maiden test series win in South Africa. K Rahul and Virat Kohli’s innings in the game should be the blueprint that others need to follow or else this could turn into yet another humiliation. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites heading into this game.

South Africa’s chances of winning - 55%

India’s chances of winning - 45%

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South Africa vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Games against India haven't been the hunting ground for Aiden Markram as he has struggled to score runs at home which is pretty evident in the last three matches against India. Markram has scored 5, 8, 16, 7 and 31 averaging 13.4 runs which is pretty low for an opening batsman. We believe Markram would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low once again.

Rohit Sharma has had a good test campaign this year as he has scored 545 runs in 13 innings with an average of 41.92. But if we take a closer look at this number, the bulk of his runs have come at home and has hardly played test cricket away from home in the last two years. Sharma’s struggles were pretty evident in the first game which makes us believe his struggles would continue in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.91 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, with weather not playing a key role in the game, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game as we expect clear weather in all five days. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Dean Elgar Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Keegan Petersen All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper David Bedingham All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Bowler Marco Jansen All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Wiaan Mulder Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa continued they domination against India as they won the first of two test matches and would be hoping to get a positive outcome in the upcoming game.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Shreyas Iyer Batter Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Mohd. Siraj Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

India Team Form

India headed into this tournament hoping to register their first test series win against South Africa away from home. India were humbled in the opening game as they were second best in every department.

South Africa vs India Head to Head

South Africa have edged India in test format 18-15. Both sides have been dominant at home. In the last game South Africa registered an impressive win as they took a 1-0 lead in this series.

Head to Head:

South Africa Win: 18

India win: 15

Draw/NR: 10

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

India and South Africa games have been dominated by the home sides which was the case when both sides went head to head in the first game. With an exception of KL Rahul’s batting in the first innings and Virat Kohli’s batting in the second innings, the Indian batsmen struggled to get any sort of grip in the game which resulted in a humiliating innings defeat. Indian openers managed to post an opening partnership of 13 and 5 runs in the game. In the last six innings, only once has India posted an opening stand of over 30 runs. Considering the fact South Africa are playing at home, we believe they would have a better opening stand in the game and this is a great opportunity to make to quick financial gains.

South Africa vs India Test Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.2 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.2 Bet Now!

South Africa vs India Top Team Batters

Dean Elgar to be South Africa’s top batter

Dean Elgar would walk out in what would be his final game for Proteas. Elgar was sensational in the opening game and it was his innings that set the tone and put South Africa in the box seat. Elgar scored 185 runs in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be India’s top batter

The only positive in the opening game for India was the century by KL Rahul in the opening game which was filled with poise and composure which Indian batsmen lacked resulting in humiliating defeat. We believe Rahul would once again show up when India need to most which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa vs India Top Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’s top bowler

Kagiso Rabada had a stunning game as he ended up with his first five wicket howl against India in test cricket. Rabada has a stunning record against India as he has bagged 51 wickets with an average of 22.98. At home Rabada averages 19.10 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’s top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah played his first test match in over a year and seems to be the only one who was able to use the conditions among all Indian bowlers. Bumrah ended the game with bowling figures of 4/69 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game for India.