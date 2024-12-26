SA (South Africa) vs PAK (Pakistan) Match Prediction SA 70 % Chance of Winning PAK 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.708 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa and Pakistan are slated to begin their two-match test series at SuperSport Park, Centurion from December 26 to 30, 2024. The action will kick off at 1:30 P.M IST.

South Africa vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

After South Africa took a 2-0 victory in their T20I series against Pakistan, the latter turned the tables during the three-match ODI series. South Africa were the first to bat in the opening game of the series where they were restricted to 239 runs. Pakistan’s Saim Ayub and Salman Agha did more than half of the work by themselves, having scored 109 and 82* runs, respectively. With this, Pakistan edged out a three-wicket victory. Although South Africa were expected to come good after this drubbing, they were even more hapless in the second game where the visiting side piled on 329 runs. South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen was the only major contributor with 97 runs but the others did not pull their weight at all which resulted in the team getting knocked out for 248, handing Pakistan an 81-run win.

At this juncture, Pakistan achieved a 2-0 series win but they took it a step further by thrashing the hosts once again. In a rain-truncated match, Pakistan scored 308 runs in 47 overs which was a competitive total, especially given the unfavorable weather conditions. South Africa’s response was too feeble since the batters barely did anything fruitful, having been bundled out for 271. This gave Pakistan a 36-run triumph via the DLS method.

South Africa chance of winning - 70%

Pakistan chance of winning - 30%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score under 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Abdullah Shafique is Pakistan’s mainstay opener alongside Saim Ayub but the former has been decidedly out of form for a while. In the three ODI matches prior to this, he failed to score even a single run across three innings which resulted in stands of 1, 5 and 2 runs. He was not much better during the last test series against England where his substandard performance led to partnerships of 35, 14, 15, 9, 8 and 0 runs. His present form makes it unlikely that the team’s first wicket will be able to withstand South Africa’s bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

In 29 test games hosted at SuperSport Park, the teams batting and fielding first have a relatively even record with a scoreline of 13-12. The average first innings total of 326 is quite a competitive score and those chasing may be slightly on the backfoot. The toss winner of the next match will be inclined to bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

The threat of precipitation is as high as 65% at Centurion on the days of the match and a washout is probable. The temperature is expected to remain around 25 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram All-rounder Tony de Zorzi Batter Ryan Rickelton Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Temba Bavuma (C) Batter David Bedingham Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Marco Jansen All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa failed to limit Pakistan’s scoring and the batters fell short multiple times in their attempt to overcome the opposition’s targets. However, in the T20I series prior to that, the batters were at the top of their game.

Pakistan Player List

Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter Kamran Ghulam All-rounder Saud Shakeel Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Salman Agha All-rounder Aamer Jamal All-rounder Noman Ali Bowler Mir Hamza Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

In the ODI series, Pakistan made no mistake whatsoever and the entire team pulled their weight equally.

South Africa vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

South Africa are ahead of Pakistan in their head-to-head tally with three wins in their previous five outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Africa - 3

Pakistan - 2

South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Odds

South Africa to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique’s performance in the ODI series against Pakistan single handedly ruined Pakistan’s chances of setting up a competitive opening stand; in all three matches, he was out on a duck and contributed absolutely nothing to the first wicket. Saim Ayub faced the brunt of this but managed to do a phenomenal job for the team. However, the damage was done since they ended up with totals of 1, 5 and 2 before the first dismissal. On the other hand, South Africa’s Tony de Zorzi and Temba Bavuma were significantly better with scores of 25, 34 and 70 runs in the last three games. The latter are, without a doubt, endorsed to achieve a superior first partnership over Pakistan’s opening order.

South Africa vs Pakistan Test SuperSport Park, Centurion South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.315 Bet Now!

South Africa vs Pakistan Best Batters

Temba Bavuma to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Temba Bavuma pulled out his big guns in the test series against Sri Lanka where he scored three half-centuries and a century across four innings. In the two matches, he amassed 70, 113, 78 and 66 runs. Needless to say, he was the team’s top batter in the tournament with 327 runs in four innings and will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Saud Shakeel to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Saud Shakeel emerged as the leading run scorer for Pakistan in their three-match test series against England, having garnered a total of 280 runs in five innings with an average of 56.00. In the tour, he also managed to score a century and a half-century. Based on his form, he is the top choice to be their standout batter in the next game.

South Africa vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Marco Jansen was South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in the previous test series against Sri Lanka where he picked a total of 14 wickets in four innings. His best performance was during the first match where he captured a seven-wicket haul followed by four more wickets. With an average of 17.14 in the tournament, he remains the top pick for the upcoming game, too.

Noman Ali to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Noman Ali claimed a whopping 20 wickets in four innings during the test series against England, making him Pakistan’s top bowler of the tournament. This included two fifers and an incredible ten-wicket haul. With a stellar average of 13.85, he continues to be the top contender for the next fixture against South Africa.