SA (South Africa) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction SA 75 % Chance of Winning SRI 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.657 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa and Sri Lanka will clash again in the 1st Test of this Sri Lanka tour of South Africa 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Kingsmead, Durban from November 27. The match is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

South Africa will host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, starting in November 2024. South Africa currently ranks fifth on the WTC points table with four wins and three losses. To remain in contention for a spot in the finals at Lord’s, the Proteas must secure four more victories, including two in this series and two against Pakistan. This makes the Sri Lanka series critical for South Africa's aspirations, as their recent form provides them with a realistic shot at reaching the WTC final.

Sri Lanka, positioned third on the WTC standings with five wins and four losses, also sees this series as pivotal. Coming off a 2-0 win against New Zealand in their previous Test series, they are eager to continue the same coming here. A series victory against South Africa would strengthen their chances of qualifying for the final. With both teams vying for crucial points, this series promises to be a closely fought contest, pivotal to shaping the WTC final lineup.

Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 25%

South Africa’s chance of winning: 75%

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South Africa vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score low before first dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Sri Lanka is walking here after a Test series win against New Zealand by 2-0. The team batted very well in the two games and snatched the victory. However, their opening order did not make much of an impact in the two games. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka opened for the side and scored 20 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two Tests. The team does not have a good track record against South Africa. South African bowlers will be prepared and fancy the home conditions to bowl in. That said, Sri Lanka is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 29.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

Kingsmead's surface generally favours seamers due to its pace and bounce, especially in the early stages of a Test. Batting tends to become easier as the game progresses.

Teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first, aiming to exploit the lively conditions on the first day. However, if the pitch looks dry or weather forecasts indicate prolonged sunny conditions, captains might opt to bat first to capitalise on a good batting strip before it deteriorates.

Weather Report

On November 27, 2024, Durban is expected to experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions with a maximum temperature of around 26°C and a minimum of approximately 21°C.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Tony de Zorzi Batter Ryan Rickleton Batter Temba Bavuma (c) Batter Keshav Maharaj Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Kagiso Rabada Bowler Marco Jansen Bowler

South Africa Team Form

The home side is coming after a series win against Bangladesh here. The team performed very well and won both the games comfortably. The team will be confident coming here with players who look in terrific form.

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva (c) All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Kasun Rajitha Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler Lasith Embuldeniya Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

The Sri Lankan team entered this series after a series win against New Zealand by 2-0. Sri Lanka has a good squad and will be confident coming here.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and Sri Lanka have played 31 Test matches, with South Africa leading the rivalry 16-9.

South Africa won- 16

Sri Lanka won- 9

No result/ Abandoned- 6

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

South Africa welcomes back regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who returns after recovering from an elbow injury. Bavuma’s leadership has been instrumental in South Africa's red-ball success, and his comeback is expected to uplift the team’s morale. Joining him are Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, also returning to bolster the Proteas' Test lineup. The pace attack will feature Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson, while Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder form a formidable batting order.

For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva leads a seasoned squad featuring stalwarts like Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Kusal Mendis. They are joined by emerging talents Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis, adding depth to the batting lineup. Nishan Peiris replaces Ramesh Mendis as the team’s off-spinning option after his impressive nine-wicket haul in a debut Test against New Zealand two months ago, signalling a shift in strategy within Sri Lanka’s bowling department.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.25 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.25 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 5.14 Bet Now!

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Kamindu Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Kamindu Mendis is a terrific young player in the squad. He has played 8 Tests and managed to smash over 1000 runs in the format. He averages at 91.27 in the format. He smashed centuries in both the Tests against New Zealand.

Aiden Markram to be the top batter for South Africa

Aiden Markram's form in Test cricket during 2024 has been consistent, solidifying his role as a reliable top-order batter for South Africa. Markram's overall Test career statistics reflect his steady contributions, with over 2,500 runs in 41 matches at an average of approximately 35.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Asitha Fernando to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Asitha Fernando has taken 59 wickets at an impressive average of 25.06 in 16 Tests, solidifying his role as a key figure in Sri Lanka's pace arsenal.

Keshav Maharaj to be the top bowler for South Africa

The strength of South Africa is in their bowling unit. Keshav Maharaj is the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the Test format in 2024. Keshav Maharaj is an experienced player who can turn things around for the team in any situation.