SA (South Africa) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction
SA
75%
Chance of Winning
SRI
25%
Test
Kingsmead Cricket Ground
Facts:
- South Africa and Sri Lanka have played 31 Test matches, with South Africa leading the rivalry 16-9.
- Sri Lanka won their last Test series against New Zealand whereas South Africa won against Bangladesh in their last Test series.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
South Africa will host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, starting in November 2024. South Africa currently ranks fifth on the WTC points table with four wins and three losses. To remain in contention for a spot in the finals at Lord’s, the Proteas must secure four more victories, including two in this series and two against Pakistan. This makes the Sri Lanka series critical for South Africa's aspirations, as their recent form provides them with a realistic shot at reaching the WTC final.
Sri Lanka, positioned third on the WTC standings with five wins and four losses, also sees this series as pivotal. Coming off a 2-0 win against New Zealand in their previous Test series, they are eager to continue the same coming here. A series victory against South Africa would strengthen their chances of qualifying for the final. With both teams vying for crucial points, this series promises to be a closely fought contest, pivotal to shaping the WTC final lineup.
- Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 25%
- South Africa’s chance of winning: 75%
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips
Sri Lanka to score low before first dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Sri Lanka is walking here after a Test series win against New Zealand by 2-0. The team batted very well in the two games and snatched the victory. However, their opening order did not make much of an impact in the two games. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka opened for the side and scored 20 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two Tests. The team does not have a good track record against South Africa. South African bowlers will be prepared and fancy the home conditions to bowl in. That said, Sri Lanka is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs
South Africa Opening Partnership Over 29.5 runs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction
Kingsmead's surface generally favours seamers due to its pace and bounce, especially in the early stages of a Test. Batting tends to become easier as the game progresses.
Teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first, aiming to exploit the lively conditions on the first day. However, if the pitch looks dry or weather forecasts indicate prolonged sunny conditions, captains might opt to bat first to capitalise on a good batting strip before it deteriorates.
Weather Report
On November 27, 2024, Durban is expected to experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions with a maximum temperature of around 26°C and a minimum of approximately 21°C.
South Africa Player List
Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickleton
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma (c)
|
Batter
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
The home side is coming after a series win against Bangladesh here. The team performed very well and won both the games comfortably. The team will be confident coming here with players who look in terrific form.
Sri Lanka Player List
Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dimuth Karunaratne
|
Batter
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
All-rounder
|
Dhananjaya de Silva (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Angelo Mathews
|
All-rounder
|
Kasun Rajitha
|
Bowler
|
Vishwa Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Lasith Embuldeniya
|
Bowler
|
Asitha Fernando
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
The Sri Lankan team entered this series after a series win against New Zealand by 2-0. Sri Lanka has a good squad and will be confident coming here.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record
South Africa and Sri Lanka have played 31 Test matches, with South Africa leading the rivalry 16-9.
South Africa won- 16
Sri Lanka won- 9
No result/ Abandoned- 6
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds
South Africa welcomes back regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who returns after recovering from an elbow injury. Bavuma’s leadership has been instrumental in South Africa's red-ball success, and his comeback is expected to uplift the team’s morale. Joining him are Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, also returning to bolster the Proteas' Test lineup. The pace attack will feature Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson, while Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder form a formidable batting order.
For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva leads a seasoned squad featuring stalwarts like Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Kusal Mendis. They are joined by emerging talents Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis, adding depth to the batting lineup. Nishan Peiris replaces Ramesh Mendis as the team’s off-spinning option after his impressive nine-wicket haul in a debut Test against New Zealand two months ago, signalling a shift in strategy within Sri Lanka’s bowling department.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka
Test
Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Top Batters
Kamindu Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka
Kamindu Mendis is a terrific young player in the squad. He has played 8 Tests and managed to smash over 1000 runs in the format. He averages at 91.27 in the format. He smashed centuries in both the Tests against New Zealand.
Aiden Markram to be the top batter for South Africa
Aiden Markram's form in Test cricket during 2024 has been consistent, solidifying his role as a reliable top-order batter for South Africa. Markram's overall Test career statistics reflect his steady contributions, with over 2,500 runs in 41 matches at an average of approximately 35.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers
Asitha Fernando to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka
Asitha Fernando has taken 59 wickets at an impressive average of 25.06 in 16 Tests, solidifying his role as a key figure in Sri Lanka's pace arsenal.
Keshav Maharaj to be the top bowler for South Africa
The strength of South Africa is in their bowling unit. Keshav Maharaj is the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the Test format in 2024. Keshav Maharaj is an experienced player who can turn things around for the team in any situation.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
Sri Lanka to win @ 3.95 (Parimatch)
South Africa to win @ 1.25 (Parimatch)
Parimatch