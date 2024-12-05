SA (South Africa) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction SA 79 % Chance of Winning SRI 21 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka’s tour of South Africa will come to an end on December 5, 2024, as their second test match is going to be played at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The game is set to commence at 2:00 P.M IST.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

South Africa’s victory over Sri Lanka in the first test match of the series was mostly a one-sided affair for the hosts who dominated from the start of the game. The former were tasked with batting first and they began the outing with a low score of 191. Skipper Temba Bavuma was the only noteworthy performer, having scored 70 runs. Although it seemed like Sri Lanka now had the advantage, they squandered the opportunity and got bowled out for a miserable total of 42, effectively handing South Africa the win.

The home team made it impossible for Sri Lanka to catch up by piling on an additional 366 runs before declaring the total; Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma anchored the innings with individual contributions of 122 and 113 runs, respectively. Aiden Markram fell just short of a half-century as he was dismissed for 47. The deficit that Sri Lanka were in was too much to overcome but they gave it their best shot with 282 runs before getting bowled out. Dinesh Chandimal’s 83, Dhananjaya de Silva’s 59 and Kusal Mendis’ 48 went in vain and Sri Lanka had to settle for a whopping 233-run defeat.

South Africa chance of winning - 79%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 21%

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South Africa vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

South Africa to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi started off with single digit scores in the first innings against Sri Lanka, and they were eventually relegated to an opening stand of 14 runs. After this poor display, both openers returned in much better shape to put on a total of 47 before the first dismissal. As it stands, Aiden Markram’s average of 28.00 is good enough to help the team secure a competitive stand while Tony de Zorzi’s average of 10.50 needs improvement. Despite that, the pair have a great chance of making it work in the second match.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

St George's Park has hosted 32 test matches to date and the record is relatively even between the teams batting and fielding first with 14 and 13 wins, respectively. The pitch assists the batters and allows them to play their shots freely. The average first innings total of 312 is very favorable and the toss winner will want to make use of the advantage by batting first in the next encounter.

Weather Report

The weather is not going to play a major role in the result of the match since there is no likelihood of disruptions even with a slight cloud cover. The temperature is predicted to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee.

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram All-rounder Tony de Zorzi Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Temba Bavuma Batter David Bedingham Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa’s batting was truly exceptional after a slight mishap in the first innings. The bowlers aided in their recovery by ensuring that Sri Lanka got nowhere close to the target.

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Embuldeniya, Nishan Peiris, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Dinesh Chandimal Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva (C) All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Prabath Jayasuriya Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka made a meal of their chase which was responsible for their massive loss. The batters were much better at the second time of asking but it is unlikely that they have enough firepower to overcome South Africa.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

South Africa enter this match on the back of three victories over Sri Lanka in their previous five head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Africa - 3

Sri Lanka - 2

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

South Africa to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne barely helped Sri Lanka’s opening wicket in the previous outing against South Africa, considering they added 6 and 12 runs to the scoreboard before the fall of the first wicket. On the other end of the spectrum, South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi did a much better job for the team with scores of 14 and 47 in the last match. Given how much of a difference there is in performance, the bookmakers back South Africa’s first partnership in the upcoming match.

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South Africa vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Temba Bavuma to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Skipper Temba Bavuma is the leading run-getter for South Africa after the first test, having garnered a total of 183 runs across two innings. He scored 70 runs in the first innings and 113 runs in the second innings, making him the team’s top scorer both times. With an outstanding average of 91.50 in the series, he remains the top choice for the second match as well.

Dinesh Chandimal to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Dinesh Chandimal faced a four-ball duck in the first innings against South Africa but bounced back very strongly in the second innings where he scored a half-century with 83 runs. This made him the team’s top batter overall with an average of 41.50. He is expected to top the charts once again in the upcoming game.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Marco Jansen was the top bowler for South Africa in both innings against Sri Lanka last time out. Impressively, he took a seven-wicket haul in just 6.5 overs during the first innings, wherein he also delivered a maiden and achieved a phenomenal economy rate of 1.90. He claimed four additional wickets in the following innings with an economy rate of 3.36. He has a bowling average of 7.81 which makes him the top pick once more.

Asitha Fernando to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Asitha Fernando stands tied as Sri Lanka’s top wicket-taker with four wickets in two innings and an average of 24.50. He picked three wickets in the first innings and one more in the second during the previous encounter against South Africa. Given that he also had an economy rate of 3.03, he is expected to come out on top in the next fixture.