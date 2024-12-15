Facts: Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa Women’s captain, was the top batter of the ODI series with 155 runs in three innings.

England Women’s Tammy Beaumont was the second highest run scorer with 110 runs in three innings.

South Africa Women vs England Women Match Prediction

England Women’s tour of South Africa is coming to an end with an only test between the sides from December 15 to 18, 2024. They will meet at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, and the match is set to begin at 1:30 P.M IST.

South Africa Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

England Women took a commanding 3-0 series win during the T20I matches but South Africa fought back in the One Day International series. The home side beat England Women in the first ODI game where they restricted the latter to 186 which South Africa Women were able to overcome with ease. With a six-wicket win under their belt, they went into the second match where England Women gave them a taste of their own medicine. South Africa Women were bundled out for a measly 135 and it was England Women who took an easy six-wicket triumph.

The series was tied and the deciding game became that much more important for both teams; England Women had the advantage of choosing their own strategy and they put South Africa Women in to bat first. It worked out perfectly as South Africa Women scored 233, an achievable target for the visitors. As the rain truncated the match, England Women were significantly ahead of the DLS which handed them a second win in the series by six wickets.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 26%

England Women chance of winning - 74%

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South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Tips

England Women to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont are long-term openers for England Women and their partnership was quite successful in the ODI series against South Africa Women. Although the former faced an early dismissal in the last game which led to a four-run partnership, they added 69 runs to the first wicket in the second game. Moreover, Bouchier opened alongside Danni Wyatt-Hodge in the T20I series where they posted opening totals of 56, 15 and 29 runs. Based on form, England Women are likely to end up with a competitive first partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Five test matches have been played at Mangaung Oval so far, and the teams batting first have a slight edge with three victories. The surface is rather conducive to the batters who will find that they have a lot of assistance, reflected in an average first innings total of 411. The toss winning skipper of the next match will be inclined to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Bloemfontein will experience scattered thunderstorms for most of the match days as there is a 45% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Lara Goodall Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Nadine De Klerk All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Mieke De Ridder Wicket-keeper Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women’s batting inconsistency is a major reason for their defeat in both the series. They have not given the bowlers a par score to defend.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Seren Smale, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophie Ecclestone.

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight (C) Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Alice Capsey All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have strong batting and bowling departments which South Africa Women have had a tough time exploiting. Their entire lineup has been nearly invincible in the ongoing tour.

South Africa Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

England Women have a lead over South Africa Women with two wins in their previous five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Africa Women - 0

England Women - 2

Draw - 3

South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women

Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont opened the last two matches of the ODI series against South Africa Women, having scored 4 and 69 runs together. The former’s place was taken by Sophia Dunkley in the first game but a partnership of six runs did not justify her position at the front. For South Africa Women, Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall added an impressive 50 runs to the first wicket in the last match. It was Tazmin Brits at the front in the first two matches but her partnership with the skipper yielded just 6 and 19 runs. The bookmakers expect England Women to post a better opening partnership than the hosts in the test match.

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South Africa Women vs England Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt was South Africa Women’s top scorer two out of three times in the ODI series against England Women, having scored 61, 35 and 59* runs. With a grand total of 155 runs in three innings and a brilliant average of 77.50, the skipper is expected to be their leading batter once more in the test match as well.

Tammy Beaumont to be England Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont’s performance got progressively better over the course of the ODI tournament as she scored 65*, 34 and 11 runs in the last three games. She amassed 110 runs in three innings with an average of 55.00 which makes her the top pick for the next game.

South Africa Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Marizanne Kapp was the top wicket-taker for South Africa Women overall in the ODI series with seven wickets under her belt in three innings. She picked three, one and three wickets in the previous three matches and ended up with a bowling average of 8.85, making her the top pick for the upcoming match.

Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Charlie Dean was England Women’s leading bowler during the last three matches with seven wickets in three innings and an average of 20.85. Her best performance of the series was in the second match where she delivered ten overs, bowled a maiden, claimed four wickets and earned an economy rate of 4.50. She is expected to come out on top in the only test.

Our Prediction Favorites to win England South Africa Women to win @ 3.10 (Parimatch)

England Women to win @ 1.36 (Parimatch) England Women were thoroughly dominant in the entire tour so far with an incredibly impressive 3-0 T20I series victory. They humbled South Africa Women on the latter’s home turf in both series, including a 2-1 triumph in the One Day International series. There is no denying that England Women have a massive upper hand over South Africa Women, making the former the match favorites for the only test. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







