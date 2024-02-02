SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 94 % Chance of Winning AFG 6 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.252 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will clash in the only Test of the Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The game will begin from February 2, 2024. The match will take place at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo from 10:00 AM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Afghanistan is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a series starting from 2nd February. The tour consists of a test match followed by 3 match ODI and T20 series.

Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the team as the new captain, and the squad includes experienced players such as Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal. Sri Lanka are placed 8th in the ICC Test rankings. They played their last Test series against Pakistan in 2023 where they lost the series by 2-0. They will be hoping to regain their status with a win in the upcoming Test.

The visiting team, Afghanistan, faces absence of their talismanic spinner, Rashid Khan, who is still recuperating from a back injury. Afghanistan last played a Test match in June last year, where they lost to Bangladesh by 546 runs. Allrounders Karim Janat and Amir Hamza were part of the squad for that match, but have been left out this time around. Afghanistan’s batting line-up remains virtually the same, with Hashmatullah Shahidi leading the side as well as Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik and Rahmat Shah.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 94%

Afghanistan' chance of winning: 6%

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score under 21.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Afghanistan are pretty new to the format and never had much success in the Test format. Afghanistan last played their Test match in 2023 against Bangladesh where Abdul Malik and Ibrahim Zadran opened for the team. The duo posted 18 runs for their opening partnership in the 1st innings of the game. Sri Lanka played against Pakistan in a two match Test series where they lost both the games. Sri Lanka conceded 3 & 13 runs before picking their first wicket in the 1st innings of the two games. That said, Afghanistan are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against SL.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka opening partnership Over 34.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan opening partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The Sinhalese Sports Club Ground provides a batsman-friendly pitch, where spinners can play a significant role by extracting turns and bounce. Batters capable of handling spin effectively have an advantage of scoring big runs at this venue. Captain winning the toss usually opts to bat first, and the average first innings team total on this ground is 278.

Weather Report

The temperature will see a high of 30 degree Celsius on the game-day. The day will be very humid and the skies will remain cloudy without any rain.

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Udara, Chamika Gunasekara, Milan Rathnayake

Predicted Playing XI

Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Nishan Madushka Batter Dhananjaya de Silva (c) All-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Batter Kusal Mendis Batter Angelo Matthews All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Chamika Gunasekara Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Prabath Jayasuriya Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are coming from a 2-0 defeat against Pakistan in their last Test series. They have a strong batting and bowling order and will be expected to dominate in the next game.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Ikram Alikhail (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masoud, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Naveed Zadran.

Predicted Playing XI

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Abdul Malik Batter Rahmat Shah All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Noor Ali Zadran Batter Zahir Khan Bowler Mohammad Ishaq Wicket-keeper Qais Ahmed Bowler Nijat Masood Bowler Zia-ur-Rehman Bowler Mohammad Saleem Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan will need a high level of effort to win this game. They have a good squad for limited overs cricket. However, their Test record has not been very bright.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have not met each other in the Test format before. This will mark their first Test clash.

Sri Lanka Won: 0

Afghanistan Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Sri Lanka played their last Test at Colombo against Pakistan. Sri Lanka batted first and scored 166 runs in the first innings. Dhananjaya de Silva was the top scorer with 57 runs. Pakistan replied with 576 runs in the game. Asitha Fernando picked 3 wickets whereas Prabath Jayasuriya picked 2 wickets. Sri Lanka could not get back in the game as they were all out at 188 runs, losing the game by an innings and 222 runs. Angelo Matthews was the top scorer in that innings with an unbeaten 63 runs.

On the other hand, Afghanistan had a disappointing outing against Bangladesh last year. Bangladesh batted first and secured 382 & 425 runs in the game. Afghanistan were too casual with leaking runs in the game and could not counter it with their batting vigour. They only managed 146 & 115 runs in the game. Nijat Masood picked 5 wickets in the game, highest from AFG. Nasir Jamal scored 35 runs in the game. This does not bring much confidence for the team in the upcoming game but they shall put in their best anyway.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 8.7 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Hashmatullah Shahidi to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi will be the top batter for Afghanistan in the next game. He has scored 375 runs in his 6 Test games. He averages 53.57 in his Test career. He will be expected to lead his team in the ucpoming game.

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal is the top batter from Sri Lanka. He has scored over 5000 runs in the format at an average of 43.40. He has 14 centuries and 25 fifties in his career statistics. He averaged at 44.87 in 2023 and will be the best batting prospect in the next game.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Nijat Masood to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Nijat Masood will be the best bowler from Afghanistan. He has only played a single Test match in his career and managed to pick 5 wickets in the game (vs Bangladesh). The bowler will be expected for timely dismissals in the next game.

Prabath Jayasuriya to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Prabath Jayasuriya has picked 59 wickets in 9 games of his Test career. He will be crucial in the bowling order of Sri Lanka in the next game. He picked 2 wickets in his last game against Pakistan.