SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction SRI 45 % Chance of Winning NEW 55 % Place a bet Dafabet 2.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 2.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 3.175 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka and New Zealand will clash in a two-Test series in the New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The first Test will begin from September 18. The game will be hosted at Galle International Stadium and will begin from 10:00 AM IST. Take a look at the match preview of this fixture.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka went against England in a three match Test series against England before coming here. They lost the first two games but managed a win in the third game. The team lost the series by 2-1. Sri Lanka will be hosting New Zealand in a two-match Test series. They will be confident coming into this series at home.

New Zealand are playing their first cricket game after the T20 World Cup. They took an early exit from the competition. The team lost the last Test series they played against Australia. They lost both the games and had to taste a horrible defeat. The kiwis are set to take on Sri Lanka in the upcoming game. They have a stellar squad and will be ready for a thrilling contest.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 55%

Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal in 1st innings (1.87@Dafabet)

Sri Lanka will be hosting New Zealand in this Test series. Sri Lanka played against England in their last Test series. The team lost the series by 2-1. The team opened their innings with Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka who scored 6, 18 & 34 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games. Karunaratne and Nissanka average at 40.50 & 44.35 respectively in the Test format. However, they will face a massive challenge against the New Zealand bowlers in the team. The team can expect an early dismissal in the next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet New Zealand score before their 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Team with top batter: New Zealand 1.51 Bet on Dafabet

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The Galle surface clearly favours spin bowlers, and teams usually prefer to bat first after winning the toss to avoid batting in the fourth innings. Batsmen can accumulate runs if they settle down, exhibit good technique, and display patience. Hence, the captains will not hesitate to bow first on this wicket.

Weather Report

The game is expected to be played under cloudy conditions accompanied with rain. The maximum temperature will not exceed 29°C.

Sri Lanka Players List

Dhananjaya De Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Kusal Mendis Batter Dhananjaya de Silva © All-rounder Angelo Mathews All-rounder Lahiru Kumara Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler Prabath Jayasuriya Bowler

Sri Lanka Recent Form

Sri Lanka has won three out of their last five Test outings. The team is coming from a Test series loss by 2-1 against England. They will host New Zealand in this series and will be confident in the next game.

New Zealand Players List

Glenn Phillips, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Tim Southee ©, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Wicket-keeper Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Kane Williamson Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Tim Southee (c) Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Devon Conway Batter

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand are coming from a series loss against Australia in March 2024. The team lost the series 2-0. New Zealand will be ready for their first cricket event after the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have clashed 38 times in the Test format. New Zealand won 18 games while Sri Lanka managed to win on 9 occasions.

Sri Lanka won- 9

New Zealand won- 18

No result/ Abandoned- 11

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Sri Lanka will be confident of hosting New Zealand in the upcoming Test series. The team is coming from a series loss against England. The team lost the first two games but pulled a winner in the final game. The team has a strong squad with various allrounders. The batting unit looks intact with many young bowlers coming to take charge.

New Zealand is a very strong squad. They have always dominated over Sri Lanka in the Test format. The team won four of the last five games against Sri Lanka. The team has Will Young, Glenn Phillips and Kane Williamson in the batting unit. Mitchell Santner will be handling the spin department. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell are capable all-rounders in the team. Tom Latham will have his gloves on. Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ben Sears and William O’Rourke will be responsible in the bowling department. The team will be confident going into the next game.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test Galle International Stadium, Galle Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.58 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.2 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.175 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Batters

Kamindu Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Kamindu Mendis is the top batter from Sri Lanka. He was fantastic in the last Test Series against England. He scored 12 & 113, 74 & 4 and 64 runs in the three Test matches against England. Mendis averages at 77.22 in his Test format and will enter as the best batting option from Sri Lanka.

Kane Williamson to be the top batter for New Zealand

Kane Williamson is one of the most successful Test batters in the cricket world. He has scored 8743 runs in his 90 Test career innings at an average of 54.98. He bagged three centuries in his last ten Test innings. Williamson will be confident and coming in as the best batting option from New Zealand.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Asitha Fernando to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Asitha Fernando was fantastic with the ball in the last series against England. He took 17 wickets in the three Test matches. He also maintained a decent economy rate of his deliveries. Fernando will walk in as the best bowler from Sri Lanka.

Tim Southee to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Tim Southee is a terrific bowler in the team. He has picked 380 Test wickets in 190 innings of his Test career. He picked 9 wickets in the last Test series against Australia. Looking at his form, he will be coming in as the best bowler from New Zealand.