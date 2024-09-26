SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction

SRI

60%

Chance of Winning

NEW

40%

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1.60
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1.6
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Megapari

2.05
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Test

Galle International Stadium

Sri Lanka and New Zealand will clash in the second Test of the New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The first Test will begin from September 26. The game will be hosted at Galle International Stadium and will begin from 10:00 AM IST. Take a look at the match preview of this fixture.

Facts:

  • New Zealand and Sri Lanka have met 39 times in the format before where New Zealand lead the tally by 18-10.
  • Sri Lanka won the first Test match by 63 runs.

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka went against England in a three match Test series coming here. The team lost the series by 2-1. Sri Lanka stunned the visitors as they bagged a win in the first Test of this series against New Zealand. The team was consistent and aggressive with the bat while the bowlers displayed persistence in the game. With a 1-0 lead in the series, the hosts will not be ready to take on the kiwis again.

New Zealand are playing their first cricket game after the T20 World Cup. The team lost the last Test series they played against Australia. New Zealand played their first Test of this series against Sri Lanka and are 01 behind. The team did well in the first innings. However, the batters were a victim of Sri Lanka’s fierce spinning attack. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

  • New Zealand’s chance of winning: 40%
  • Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 60%

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal in 1st innings (1.87@Batery)

Sri Lanka will be hosting New Zealand in this Test series. Sri Lanka played against England in their last Test series. The team lost the series by 2-1. The team opened their innings with Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka who scored 6, 18 & 34 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games. Karunaratne and Nissanka average at 40.52 & 41.21 respectively in the Test format. However, they will face a massive challenge against the New Zealand bowlers in the team. The team can expect an early dismissal in the next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Sri Lanka score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs

1.87
Bet on Batery

New Zealand score before their 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs

1.87
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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The Galle surface clearly favours spin bowlers, and teams usually prefer to bat first after winning the toss to avoid batting in the fourth innings. Batsmen can accumulate runs if they settle down, exhibit good technique, and display patience. Hence, the captains will not hesitate to bow first on this wicket.

Weather Report

The game is expected to be played under cloudy conditions accompanied with rain. The maximum temperature will not exceed 30°C.

Sri Lanka Players List

Dhananjaya De Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka

Batter

Dinesh Chandimal

Wicket-keeper

Dimuth Karunaratne

Batter

Kamindu Mendis

All-rounder

Kusal Mendis

Batter

Dhananjaya de Silva ©

All-rounder

Angelo Mathews

All-rounder

Lahiru Kumara

Bowler

Asitha Fernando

Bowler

Ramesh Mendis

All-rounder

Prabath Jayasuriya

Bowler

Sri Lanka Recent Form

Sri Lanka has won three out of their last five Test outings. The team is coming from win in the first Test match of the series. They won the game by a margin of 63 runs.

New Zealand Players List

Glenn Phillips, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Tim Southee ©, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Blundell

Wicket-keeper

Rachin Ravindra

All-rounder

Kane Williamson

Batter

Glenn Phillips

Batter

Devon Conway

Batter

Mitchell Santner

All-rounder

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder

Tim Southee (c)

Bowler

Tom Latham

Batter

William O’Rourke

Bowler

Ajaz Patel

Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand are coming from a series loss against Australia in March 2024. The team lost the series 2-0. New Zealand lost the first Test match of the series. The team suffered a loss by a huge margin. New Zealand fell apart in the second innings after a good start in the first innings.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have clashed 39 times in the Test format. New Zealand won 18 games while Sri Lanka managed to win on 10 occasions.

Sri Lanka won- 10

New Zealand won- 18

No result/ Abandoned- 11

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Sri Lanka is confident of hosting New Zealand in this Test series. Sri Lanka elected to bat first after winning the toss. Sri Lanka scored 305 runs in the first innings. Kamindu Mendis scored 114 runs while Kusal Mendis smashed 50 runs in the game. William O’Rourke was the best bowler from New Zealand and picked 5 wickets in that innings. New Zealand also batted well and raised 340 runs in the first innings. Tom Latham (70), Kane Williamson (55) and Daryl Mitchell (57) batted well in the game. Prabath Jayasuriya bowled lethal deliveries with his left hand and picked 4 wickets in the innings. Ramesh Mendis also bagged 3 wickets.

In the second innings, Sri Lanka managed to score 309 runs in the game. Dimuth Karunaratne bagged 83 runs while Dinesh Chandimal struck 61 runs in the game. Angelo Mathews also struck 50 runs. Ajaz Patel (6 wickets) and William O’Rourke (3 wickets) were the best bowlers from New Zealand. Chasing the target, New Zealand only scored 211 runs and lost the match by 63 runs. Rachin Ravindra was the only successful batter from New Zealand as he scored 92 runs in the game.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Test

Galle International Stadium, Galle

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Sri Lanka

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1.60
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New Zealand

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Batters

Kamindu Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Kamindu Mendis is the top batter from Sri Lanka. He was fantastic in the last Test Series against England. Mendis averages at 74.72 in his Test format and will enter as the best batting option from Sri Lanka. He scored 114 runs in the first innings of the last Test against New Zealand.

Kane Williamson to be the top batter for New Zealand

Kane Williamson is one of the most successful Test batters in the cricket world. He averages nearly 45 in the format. He struck 55 & 30 runs in the last Test against Sri Lanka. Williamson will be confident and come in as the best batting option from New Zealand.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Prabath Jayasuriya to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Prabath Jayasuriya was fantastic in the last game of the series. Jayasuriya was lethal with his bowling. He picked 9 wickets in the last game. He will walk in as the best bowler in the next game.

William O’Rourke to be the top bowler for New Zealand

William O’Rourke was the best bowler from the side in the last game. He picked 8 wickets in the last game. He will go in as the best bowler from NZ.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sri Lanka

New Zealand's cricket team holds a dominant record against Sri Lanka in the Tests. The sides have clashed 39 times in the format. New Zealand won 18 games while Sri Lanka won on 10 occasions. Sri Lanka won the first Test of this series in an impressive fashion. Sri Lanka looks comfortable playing at home conditions. The team will be looking to do the same in the next game.

New Zealand to win @ 2.20 (Batery)

Sri Lanka to win @ 1.60 (Batery)

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