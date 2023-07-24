SRI (Sri Lanka) vs PAK (Pakistan) Match Prediction SRI 43 % Chance of Winning PAK 57 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the second and final Test match of the 2-match series at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from Monday, July 24. The action will kick off from 10:00 AM IST. In the first Test, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets at the Galle International Stadium. While Sri Lanka will look to win the Test and salvage a draw like last year, Pakistan would be aiming for a 2-0 whitewash.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka were expected to win the first Test, however, they lost the opportunity and winning the second Test and saving the series would be extremely difficult for them now. Pakistan will walk in the next match high on confidence and as the favourites to beat hosts Sri Lanka.

Pakistan were five down for 101 before they piled up 461 runs on the board to take a handy 149-run first innings lead. The same would keep them in good stead in the upcoming match as well. The side had not played any Test match since January and that their players have warmed up with the first Test, they will come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in the second Test.

Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have rattled Sri Lanka with their pace, while spinners Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali also rose in confidence with 2, 3, and 3 wickets each in the second innings.

Sau Shakeel's double hundred is a major boost for a Pakistan batting line-up which all of a sudden looks very strong in the presence of Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Agha Salaman. Mohammad Rizwan did not play the first Test.

Sri Lanka have a weak pace unit and their top-order looks under pressure in front of the quality Pakistan bowling unit. An upbeat Pakistan has a high chance of winning the second Test and the series.

SL chances of winning - 43%

PAK chances of winning - 57%

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Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Dinesh Chandimal would again play a key role for Sri Lanka in the middle-order. He could score only 1 and 28 runs across the two innings in the first Test and would be hoping to deliver in the must-win game for his side. The veteran of 75 Test matches has scored 953 runs in 14 matches at an average of 41.43 against Pakistan. He has hit one hundred and eight fifties against Pakistan in the format.

Saud Shakeel has made a massive name for himself in a Test career which is just six matches old. He has scored 818 runs at an average of 90.89 from these six matches. He has played an innings of fifty-plus runs in each of his six matches so far. In case he gets another fifty-plus score in his seventh match, it will be a world record achieved by no one in the history of Test cricket.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo will be hosting its first Test since November 2018. A Test match against England was scheduled in March 2020 but that was cancelled. In the last played match in 2018, England won the toss and won by 42 runs. In the second-last match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat to win the match by 199 runs. The first Test of the ongoing series also saw Sri Lanka opt to bat after winning the toss. Therefore, there are high chances of the team winning the toss opting to bat first.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a couple of thunderstorms around, AccuWeather has predicted on Day 1 of the second Test in Colombo from Monday, July 24. Cloudy and breezy; a couple of thunderstorms around in the morning followed by a couple of showers in the afternoon on Day 2. Cloudy with a couple of showers on Day 3. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm on Day 4. Clouds and sun with a couple of showers on the final Day 5. The temperature during the course of the three days will hover around 31 degree celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lanka Squad

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushka, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Pathum Nissanka.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (CAP) Batter Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis WK-Batter Dinesh Chandimal Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK) WK-batter Ramesh Mendis Bowler Prabath Jayasuriya Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Vishawa Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka registered a comfortable 2-0 win against minnows Ireland in their last Test series. They fought hard against Pakistan in the first Test but lost by four wickets. The failure of the top-order is something they would look to address. Prior to the home series against Ireland, New Zealand hosted Sri Lanka and beat them 2-0 prior. The last five Test matches have seen Sri Lanka lose three and win two.

Pakistan Player List

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.

Pakistan Predicted XI

Imam-ul-Haq Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Shan Masood Batter Babar Azam Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed WK-Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Agha Salman All-rounder Abrar Ahmed Bowler Noman Ali Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan won the last Test against Sri Lanka by four wickets to register their first win since July 2022. Before the start of the series against Pakistan, they had failed to win any of their last five Test matches. They settled for a draw in both the matches of their last Test series against New Zealand. Prior to it, they suffered a 3-0 defeat against England.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Head to Head

The two Asian countries have competed closely against each other. Pakistan have won just five more matches than Sri Lanka in the rivalry.

Matches: 58

Sri Lanka Won: 17

Pakistan won: 22

Draw: 19

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

In the first match, we predicted that Pakistan would score over 300 runs in the first innings and they proved us right by scoring 461. On their previous tour in 2022, they had scored 231, 261, 344/6 and 218 runs in their four innings. Pakistan managed to cross the 300-run mark only once, however, this time around the visitors have a stronger batting unit.

Much of the credit to Pakistan's 461 runs in the first innings goes to Saud Shakeel who scored unbeaten 208 runs, however, other batters are also expected to chip in this time. Pakistan were playing a Test match for the first time after January. Now that the players have warmed up nicely, runs are expected to flow more freely.

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Sarfaraz Ahmed/Mohmmad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman form a really strong batting line-up and scoring over 300 runs in the first innings should not be an issue for them.

Sri Lanka do have a talented spin attack but they will be up against really good players of spin. The hosts lack much experience in the pace department. Pakistan should manage to cross the 300-run mark.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Team Batsmen

Dhananjaya de Silva to be Sri Lanka top batter

The all-rounder was the highlight of the first Test for Sri Lanka. He scored 122 runs to lift Sri Lanka from 54/4 and help them post 312 runs on the board in the first innings. In the second innings as well, the 31-year-old top-scored for the home side with 82 off 118 balls. Eyes will be on him in the series-deciding second Test match as well. Overall, the right-hand batter has scored 3234 runs in 50 Test matches at an average of 38.96. He has 10 hundreds to his name in the format.

Babar Azam to be Pakistan's top batter

Saud Shakeel stole the limelight in the first Test, however, Pakistan captain Babar Azam would look to make an impact in the series by scoring high runs in the first second Test. The number third-ranked Test batter in the world has a stunning record against Sri Lanka. Babar has played seven Test matches against them and scored 609 runs at an average of 55.36. He has hit three hundreds and as many fifties against the opposition. Babar would be raring to go once again against Sri Lanka. Overall, he has played 48 Test matches and scored 3733 runs at an average of 47.85. Babar has nine Test hundreds to his name.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Team Bowler

Prabath Jayasuriya to be Sri Lana Women's top bowler

Prabath Jayasuriya is currently the highest-ranked Sri Lanka Test bowler. He is occupying the 14th spot in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers. In the first Test, Jayasuriya picked seven wickets including a four-wicket haul in the second innings. His spell in the second innings reduced Pakistan to 127/6 while chasing 131.

In his second-last outing against Ireland, the slow left-arm spinner picked seven wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Jayasuriya has a stunning record against Pakistan. In the three matches he has played against them, he has picked 24 wickets at an average of 25.62 and an economy rate of 2.87. Overall, the Matale-born cricketer has picked 57 wickets in just eight Test matches.

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan's top bowler

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi became the 18th Pakistan bowler to complete 100 Test wickets. He picked three wickets in the first innings. Shaheen picked the wickets of the top three batters in the Sri Lanka batting line-up - Captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis. In the second innings as well, he picked the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva - Sri Lanka's leading run-scorer in the match who scored a hundred and a fifty. Later he also dismissed Prabath Jayasuriya. Shaheen Shah Afridi has played a total of 26 Test matches and picked 104 wickets at an average of 25.12.