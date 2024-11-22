WI (West Indies) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction WI 77 % Chance of Winning BANG 23 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.533 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies will host Bangladesh for the first Test match of the two-match bilateral series starting on Friday, 22 November. The game will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

The West Indies will host Bangladesh for a 2-match Test series, with the format taking center stage after a busy home season. Recently, the West Indies hosted England for a mixed-bag series, securing a 2-1 victory in ODIs but losing the T20I series 3-1. In Tests, their last outing was against South Africa in August, where they faced tough competition. This series presents a fresh opportunity for the hosts to display their cricketing prowess against a determined Bangladesh side.

Bangladesh arrives in the Caribbean following a 2-1 ODI series loss to Afghanistan. Despite recent disappointments, including a Test series defeat to South Africa at home, the Tigers have shown glimpses of their potential, highlighted by their stunning Test victory against Pakistan. However, inconsistency continues to plague the team. Against a competitive West Indies team, Bangladesh will need to be at their peak to make a mark in the series.

Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 23%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 77%

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West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Bangladesh have lost four out of their last five Test outings. They faced South Africa in their last Test series where they had to taste defeat by 1-0. Shadnam Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy opened for the side in the series. The pair scored 6 & 10 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games. Hasan Joy and Islam average under 26 in their Test careers. Bangladesh struggles against the pace and West Indies will certainly not take it easy on the opponents. Bangladesh will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 27.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The pitch at North Sound traditionally offers slow and low bounce, which favours batters early in the game. However, as the match progresses, it tends to break up, offering assistance to spinners. On the first day, fast bowlers might extract some movement and bounce, but the surface generally becomes batting-friendly on days 2 and 3. At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the predominant trend is to bat first to take advantage of the batting-friendly surface before it begins to deteriorate. However, teams with strong fast-bowling lineups might consider bowling first if early conditions seem favourable.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Antigua on November 22, 2024, shows a mostly cloudy day with a high of 30°C. Expect scattered showers in the afternoon, with a 80% chance of rain around midday.

West Indies Player List

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Batter Evin Lewis Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Rovman Powell © Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russel All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Akeal Hossein Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies lost the first three T20Is of the series. The team was too late to reply but managed to win the last outing facing Bangladesh. West Indies chased the score of 219 runs with an over and 5 wickets to spare.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt) All-rounder Shadman Islam Batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Jaker Ali All-rounder Litton Das (wk) Wicket-keeper Mominul Haque Batter Zakir Hasan All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh went against South Africa recently in a two match Test series. Bangladesh lost the series by 0-2. The team lacks in their form in the Test format. The team will improve upon their batting and bowling form to have a chance at winning this series.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

In the 20 meetings between the sides, West Indies have won 14 games whereas Bangladesh has managed to win on 4 occasions.

West Indies won- 14

Bangladesh won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 2

West Indies vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the side, while all-rounder Jason Holder remains sidelined as he recovers from a shoulder injury. The squad features standout performers like Justin Greaves, who earned his place after an impressive run in the CG United Super50 Cup, where he notched three centuries. Spinner Kevin Sinclair also makes a return, adding variety to the bowling attack and strengthening the team’s depth.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, faces a challenging task with Mehidy Hasan Miraz stepping in as captain due to Najmul Hossain Shanto's absence caused by a groin injury. Adding to their woes, veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim is also unavailable due to a shoulder issue, creating gaps in the team’s experience and leadership. Mehidy will need to make strategic decisions to balance the playing XI as the team adjusts to these changes in a crucial series.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Test Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.30 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.6 Bet Now!

West Indies vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Phil Salt to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Phil Salt is a top-class opening batter. He has an average of almost 37 in the format and will be confident coming into the T20I series. He smashed an unbeaten 103 runs off 54 balls in the first game and is coming from an innings of 55 runs in the last game. He will come in as the team’s best batting pick.

Kavem Hodge to be the top batter for West Indies

Kavem Hodge will be the key player for West Indies when it comes to scoring runs. In the last few fixtures, Hodge has come out as the batsman who can score runs while maintaining a calm and composed attitude on the field.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Hasan Mahmud to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Bangladesh has their bowling as tight as it can be with the presence of Hasan Mahmud. In his debut year, Hasan Mahmud has become a lethal pacer and carries a good experience of playing on the foreign pitches. He is the 2nd highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the Test format in 2024 and that will be a major boost in his confidence for the upcoming series.

Jayden Seales to be the top bowler for West Indies

Jayden Seales is leading the charts when it comes to the bowling attack for West Indies. Seales made headlines as he is the youngest West Indies pacer to pick up a five-wicket haul for the team. Jayden Seales is the leading wicket-taker for West Indies in the red-ball format in 2024.