WI (West Indies) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction
WI
35%
Chance of Winning
SA
65%
National teams
Queen's Park Oval
Facts:
- South Africa are unbeaten in the last 12 matches against the West Indies. West Indies last won back in Dec 07.
- Kagiso Rabada has bagged 23 wickets in four matches against West Indies.
West Indies vs South Africa Chance of Winning
West Indies headed into this series against South Africa hoping to make a positive start at home. West Indies struggled to make an impact against England prior to this series as they lost the series 3-0. In the last game against England the West Indies batsmen failed to show up as England won the game with ten wickets to spare.
South Africa head into this series after a disappointing display against New Zealand as they lost the series 2-0. In the last series against the West Indies, South Africa dominated the games from the start and won the series 2-0. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 35%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 65%
West Indies vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Tony de Zorzi has had a promising start and it seems as if he has sealed his place in the test squad for South Africa. De Zorzi was brilliant against West Indies as in two matches he scored 28 and 85 which makes us believe De Zorzi would have a solid outing and would score well in the upcoming game.
Kraigg Brathwaite had a decent outing against England in the last series as he was one of the most consistent batsmen in the series for West Indies. In three games, Brathwaite scored 166 runs with an average of 27.67 which makes us believe Brathwaite would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies Opening Partnership Over 19.5
South Africa Opening Partnership Over 27.5
West Indies runs in first five overs Over 14.5
West Indies vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kraigg Brathwaite
|
Batter
|
Mikyle Louis
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Da Silva
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Kavem Hodge
|
All-rounder
|
Shamar Joseph
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Kemar Roach
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies head into this series after an underwhelming performance against England as they lost the series 3-0.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Miguel Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Batter
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma
|
Batter
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
All-rounder
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa lost the series against New Zealand 2-0 prior to this test series. They have lost three of the last four test matches heading into this series.
West Indies vs South Africa Head to Head
South Africa has dominated this fixture against West Indies 22-03. Both sides squared off back on Mar 23, South Africa won the series 2-0.
Head to Head
West Indies: 03
South Africa: 22
West Indies vs South Africa Betting Odds
West Indies to have a better opening partnership than South Africa
South Africa and West Indies have struggled in tests heading into this series. South Africa heads into this tournament having lost three of the last four matches which includes a 1-1 draw against India and a 2-0 defeat against New Zealand. On the other hand, West Indies got outplayed by England prior to this series as they lost the series 3-0 and have lost four of the last five matches. Both sides went head to head back in Mar 2023 and South Africa won the series 2-0. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though West Indies lost the series 3-0 against England they had a better opening stand in all three games which makes us believe West Indies would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa
National teams
Queen's Park Oval, null
West Indies vs South Africa Top Batters
Kavem Hodge to be West Indies’ top batter
Kavem Hodge was the shining light in what was a dismal series against England where West Indies lost the series 3-0. Hodge scored a century and a half century in the last two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Bedingham to be South Africa’ top batter
David Bedingham has had an excellent start to his test career for South Africa as in four matches he has scored 347 runs with an average of 49.57. He was excellent against New Zealand prior to this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler
Jayden Seales had a solid outing against England as he was the most consistent bowler for West Indies. Seales ended the series with 13 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’ top bowler
Kagiso Rabada has played twice in the Caribbean and has bagged 11 wickets. He has been brilliant for South Africa in tests and has bagged 23 wickets in four matches against West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
- West Indies to win @ 3.80 (PariMatch)
- South Africa to win @ 1.55 (PariMatch)
Parimatch