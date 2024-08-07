WI (West Indies) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction WI 35 % Chance of Winning SA 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies take on South Africa in the first game of the two match bilateral series at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 07 at 07:30 PM IST.

West Indies vs South Africa Chance of Winning

West Indies headed into this series against South Africa hoping to make a positive start at home. West Indies struggled to make an impact against England prior to this series as they lost the series 3-0. In the last game against England the West Indies batsmen failed to show up as England won the game with ten wickets to spare.

South Africa head into this series after a disappointing display against New Zealand as they lost the series 2-0. In the last series against the West Indies, South Africa dominated the games from the start and won the series 2-0. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies’ chances of winning - 35%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 65%

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West Indies vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Tony de Zorzi has had a promising start and it seems as if he has sealed his place in the test squad for South Africa. De Zorzi was brilliant against West Indies as in two matches he scored 28 and 85 which makes us believe De Zorzi would have a solid outing and would score well in the upcoming game.

Kraigg Brathwaite had a decent outing against England in the last series as he was one of the most consistent batsmen in the series for West Indies. In three games, Brathwaite scored 166 runs with an average of 27.67 which makes us believe Brathwaite would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies runs in first five overs Over 14.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite Batter Mikyle Louis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Alick Athanaze All-rounder Joshua Da Silva Wicket-keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Kavem Hodge All-rounder Shamar Joseph All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies head into this series after an underwhelming performance against England as they lost the series 3-0.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Miguel Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper David Bedingham Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa lost the series against New Zealand 2-0 prior to this test series. They have lost three of the last four test matches heading into this series.

West Indies vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa has dominated this fixture against West Indies 22-03. Both sides squared off back on Mar 23, South Africa won the series 2-0.

Head to Head

West Indies: 03

South Africa: 22

West Indies vs South Africa Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

South Africa and West Indies have struggled in tests heading into this series. South Africa heads into this tournament having lost three of the last four matches which includes a 1-1 draw against India and a 2-0 defeat against New Zealand. On the other hand, West Indies got outplayed by England prior to this series as they lost the series 3-0 and have lost four of the last five matches. Both sides went head to head back in Mar 2023 and South Africa won the series 2-0. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though West Indies lost the series 3-0 against England they had a better opening stand in all three games which makes us believe West Indies would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs South Africa National teams Queen's Park Oval, null West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.80 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.667 Bet Now!

West Indies vs South Africa Top Batters

Kavem Hodge to be West Indies’ top batter

Kavem Hodge was the shining light in what was a dismal series against England where West Indies lost the series 3-0. Hodge scored a century and a half century in the last two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Bedingham to be South Africa’ top batter

David Bedingham has had an excellent start to his test career for South Africa as in four matches he has scored 347 runs with an average of 49.57. He was excellent against New Zealand prior to this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jayden Seales had a solid outing against England as he was the most consistent bowler for West Indies. Seales ended the series with 13 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’ top bowler

Kagiso Rabada has played twice in the Caribbean and has bagged 11 wickets. He has been brilliant for South Africa in tests and has bagged 23 wickets in four matches against West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.