WI (West Indies) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction WI 40 % Chance of Winning SA 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies take on South Africa in the second game of the two match bilateral series at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 15 at 07:30 PM IST.

West Indies vs South Africa Chance of Winning

West Indies and South Africa headed into this series hoping for a change of fortunes as both sides have struggled in Test cricket this year. The opening game in this series had some stoppages due to rain and both sides managed to share the spoils. Tony de Zorzi had a brilliant game for South Africa as he batted well in both innings but at the end West Indies did just enough to draw the first game. If we compare both teams in the previous game, it was South Africa who would be taking a lot of positives into the next game. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies’ chances of winning - 40%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 60%

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West Indies vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

David Bedingham has had an excellent start to his test career for South Africa as in five matches he has scored 376 runs with an average of 49.57. In the opening game against West Indies he batted in the first innings and scored 29 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Kraigg Brathwaite had a solid game in the last outing as she scored 35 runs and West Indies had an opening stand of 53 runs in the first innings. Brathwaite was brilliant against England prior to this series and it seems as if he has continued his form into this series which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies runs in first five overs Over 12.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Tevin Imlach, Bryan Charles, Justin Greaves

Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite Batter Mikyle Louis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Alick Athanaze All-rounder Joshua Da Silva Wicket-keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Kavem Hodge All-rounder Shamar Joseph All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies head into this series after an underwhelming performance against England but managed a draw in the opening game.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Dane Paterson, Migael Pretorius, Dane Piedt

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper David Bedingham Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa lost the series against New Zealand 2-0 prior to this test series. In the opening game of this series both sides managed to share the spoils.

West Indies vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa has dominated this fixture against West Indies 22-03. Both sides squared off back on Mar 23, South Africa won the series 2-0. The first game in this series ended up with both sides sharing the spoils.

Head to Head

West Indies: 03

South Africa: 22

West Indies vs South Africa Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

South Africa and West Indies go head to head once again after both sides managed to share the spoils in the first game. The first two days of the first match between the two sides got disrupted by rain which had a major impact on the result. Both sides have struggled in tests heading into this series. South Africa heads into this game having lost three of the last five matches which includes a 1-1 draw against India and a 2-0 defeat against New Zealand. On the other hand, as we have stated in the last game even though West Indies haven’t got the results they desired especially against England their openers have done a brilliant job in those matches and have had a better opening stand in each of the last four matches which makes us believe West Indies would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs South Africa National teams Providence Stadium, null West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.80 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.667 Bet Now!

West Indies vs South Africa Top Batters

Kavem Hodge to be West Indies’ top batter

Kavem Hodge was brilliant against England prior to this series and was once again solid in the opening game. He has been one of the most consistent batsmen for West Indies in test cricket which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tony de Zorzi to be South Africa’ top batter

Tony de Zorzi was sensational in the opening game against West Indies as he scored a brilliant half century in the first innings and then continued his brilliance in the second innings and scored 45 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jayden Seales has been one of the most consistent bowlers for West indies this year and in the first match against South Africa he bagged three wickets and was impressive which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’ top bowler

Kagiso Rabada has played thrice in the Caribbean and has bagged 15 wickets. He has been brilliant for South Africa in tests and has bagged 27 wickets in five matches against West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.