WI (West Indies) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction
WI
40%
Chance of Winning
SA
60%
National teams
Providence Stadium
Facts:
- South Africa are unbeaten in the last 13 matches against the West Indies. West Indies last won back in Dec 07.
- Kagiso Rabada has bagged 27 wickets in five matches against West Indies.
West Indies vs South Africa Chance of Winning
West Indies and South Africa headed into this series hoping for a change of fortunes as both sides have struggled in Test cricket this year. The opening game in this series had some stoppages due to rain and both sides managed to share the spoils. Tony de Zorzi had a brilliant game for South Africa as he batted well in both innings but at the end West Indies did just enough to draw the first game. If we compare both teams in the previous game, it was South Africa who would be taking a lot of positives into the next game. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 40%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 60%
West Indies vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
David Bedingham has had an excellent start to his test career for South Africa as in five matches he has scored 376 runs with an average of 49.57. In the opening game against West Indies he batted in the first innings and scored 29 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Kraigg Brathwaite had a solid game in the last outing as she scored 35 runs and West Indies had an opening stand of 53 runs in the first innings. Brathwaite was brilliant against England prior to this series and it seems as if he has continued his form into this series which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5
South Africa Opening Partnership Over 28.5
West Indies runs in first five overs Over 12.5
West Indies vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Tevin Imlach, Bryan Charles, Justin Greaves
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kraigg Brathwaite
|
Batter
|
Mikyle Louis
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Da Silva
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Kavem Hodge
|
All-rounder
|
Shamar Joseph
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Kemar Roach
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies head into this series after an underwhelming performance against England but managed a draw in the opening game.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Dane Paterson, Migael Pretorius, Dane Piedt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Batter
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma
|
Batter
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
All-rounder
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa lost the series against New Zealand 2-0 prior to this test series. In the opening game of this series both sides managed to share the spoils.
West Indies vs South Africa Head to Head
South Africa has dominated this fixture against West Indies 22-03. Both sides squared off back on Mar 23, South Africa won the series 2-0. The first game in this series ended up with both sides sharing the spoils.
Head to Head
West Indies: 03
South Africa: 22
West Indies vs South Africa Betting Odds
West Indies to have a better opening partnership than South Africa
South Africa and West Indies go head to head once again after both sides managed to share the spoils in the first game. The first two days of the first match between the two sides got disrupted by rain which had a major impact on the result. Both sides have struggled in tests heading into this series. South Africa heads into this game having lost three of the last five matches which includes a 1-1 draw against India and a 2-0 defeat against New Zealand. On the other hand, as we have stated in the last game even though West Indies haven’t got the results they desired especially against England their openers have done a brilliant job in those matches and have had a better opening stand in each of the last four matches which makes us believe West Indies would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa
National teams
Providence Stadium, null
West Indies vs South Africa Top Batters
Kavem Hodge to be West Indies’ top batter
Kavem Hodge was brilliant against England prior to this series and was once again solid in the opening game. He has been one of the most consistent batsmen for West Indies in test cricket which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tony de Zorzi to be South Africa’ top batter
Tony de Zorzi was sensational in the opening game against West Indies as he scored a brilliant half century in the first innings and then continued his brilliance in the second innings and scored 45 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler
Jayden Seales has been one of the most consistent bowlers for West indies this year and in the first match against South Africa he bagged three wickets and was impressive which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’ top bowler
Kagiso Rabada has played thrice in the Caribbean and has bagged 15 wickets. He has been brilliant for South Africa in tests and has bagged 27 wickets in five matches against West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
- West Indies to win @ 3.80 (PariMatch)
- South Africa to win @ 1.67 (PariMatch)
Parimatch