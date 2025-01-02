Facts: Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett is the leading bowler of the test series with five wickets in a single innings.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan’s skipper, is the top batter of the tournament so far, having scored 246 runs in one innings.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe were playing for the win against a highly competitive Afghanistan but time did not permit a proper closure to their match. The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first, and they certainly made full use of the surface by piling on 586 runs in the first innings. Opener Ben Curran made a brilliant start to the innings with a 68-run blitz while Takudzwanashe Kaitano narrowly missed out on a half-century with 46 runs. However, Sean Williams was an absolute show-stopper with a stunning 154-run knock, followed closely by Brian Bennett and Craig Ervine who scored 104 and 110* runs, respectively. Afghanistan set out to chase and the batters received great assistance from the surface.

After the visitor’s openers were out for paltry scores, Rahmat Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi went guns blazing to score 234 and 246 runs, respectively. Afghanistan’s purple patch did not end there since their wicket-keeper batter, Afsar Zazai, racked in 113 runs. With all these scores put together, the team took the lead with an impressive 699 runs on the scoreboard. Zimbabwe began their second innings and they were able to score 142/4 before the time was up and the game ended in a draw.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 30%

Afghanistan chance of winning - 70%

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

In both of Zimbabwe’s innings during the previous outing versus Afghanistan, wicket-keeper batter and opener Joylord Gumbie turned out to be the weak link. The team’s first partnership was a success primarily due to fellow opener Ben Curran who is averaging at 54.50 in the series. Together, the pair scored 43 and 73 runs before the first dismissal but the totals could have been even better if the former pulled his weight. Zimbabwe’s opening wicket is anticipated to get better in the next game of the series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

Even though the previous match played at Queens Sports Club between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan was a draw, the latter had the advantage since they were asked to field first. In 26 test games hosted at the venue, the chasing sides have 12 wins while those batting first have four. Seeing as fielding first is massively beneficial on this surface, it will be the favored option in the next match as well.

Weather Report

The rain is predicted to cause major disruptions with the chance of precipitation as high as 75%. The temperature is expected to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brandon Mavuta, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Takudzwa Chataira, Trevor Gwandu.

Predicted Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie Wicket-keeper Ben Curran Batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano Batter Sean Williams All-rounder Dion Myers Batter Craig Ervine (C) Batter Brian Bennett All-rounder Brandon Mavuta All-rounder Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe were in great shape overall and despite the fact that their bowlers were adept at taking wickets, they conceded too many runs.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ismat Alam, Rahmat Shah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Naveed Zadran, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Zahir Shehzad, Shahidullah, AM Ghazanfar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sediqullah Atal Batter Abdul Malik Batter Rahmat Shah All-rounder Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) Batter Afsar Zazai Wicket-keeper Shahidullah Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Zia-ur-Rehman Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Naveed Zadran Bowler Zahir Khan Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan were top-notch in every aspect of the game last time out. They were on course for a win if not for the lack of time.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan remain tied in their head-to-head tally with one win apiece so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Zimbabwe - 1

Afghanistan - 1

Draw - 1

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

In the first test, Afghanistan’s openers failed to do justice to the team’s first wicket as Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik managed to score a mere three runs together before the former was out in the second over. Surprisingly, Zimbabwe’s first wicket soared in the last outing - Joylord Gumbie and Ben Curran did a brilliant job for the team with opening totals of 43 and 73 runs. However, despite the fact that Zimbabwe were significantly better than Afghanistan in this regard, the bookmakers anticipate that the latter’s opening pair will return much stronger in the next match and outdo Zimbabwe’s first partnership.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan National teams Queens Sports Club, null Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.43 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.80 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Sean Williams to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous match, Sean Williams emerged as Zimbabwe’s leading run scorer against Afghanistan with a total of 189 runs across two innings. His performance in the first innings was truly praiseworthy as he notched up 154 runs and he did not get a chance to finish the second innings where he was not out on 35. Given his outstanding display in the last match, he is the top pick for the upcoming game, too.

Hashmatullah Shahidi to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

Hashmatullah Shahidi truly ripped into Zimbabwe’s bowling attack and knocked a well-crafted total of 246 runs. The skipper has played 17 test innings so far and amassed 731 runs with a stellar average of 60.91. Based on his form in the previous encounter, he is expected to top the charts once again.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Brian Bennett delivered an exceptional solitary spell against Afghanistan in the last outing; in 28 overs, he bowled a maiden, captured a fifer and achieved an excellent economy rate of 3.39. Needless to say, he was Zimbabwe’s top bowler in the match and with his commendable average of 19.00 thus far, he remains the top choice for the second test as well.

AM Ghazanfar to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

AM Ghazanfar delivered a great spell in Afghanistan’s first innings against Zimbabwe. During his 30.2-over spell, he bowled two maidens and claimed a three-wicket haul. He added one more wicket to his tally in the second innings and, impressively, earned an overall economy rate of 4.43, making him the leading pick against Zimbabwe for the second match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Afghanistan Zimbabwe to win @ 2.76 (Parimatch)

Afghanistan to win @ 1.43 (Parimatch) Zimbabwe’s batters were at the top of their game and they managed to achieve a high-scoring total against Afghanistan. Even though Afghanistan got ahead of their target, the home team proved that they have competitive spirit and the ability to give their rivals a tough fight. Nevertheless, Afghanistan are far too powerful to allow Zimbabwe the chance to slip by, making the former the match favorites. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







