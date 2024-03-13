Titans vs Warriors Match Prediction TIT 45 % Chance of Winning WARR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.257 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warriors and Titans will meet in the 9th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on March 13, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Titans vs Warriors Chances of Winning

Titans are the defending champions of the CSA T20 Challenge. They made a terrific start to their campaign, positing two consecutive wins in the competition. They won their last game against Boland and will be confident stepping in the next outing. They are placed 4th in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.507. They will face a tough challenge facing the in-form Warriors in the next game.

The Warriors did not have a great campaign in the previous edition of the competition. However, the team’s luck flipped this season and they now occupy the top place in the points table. The team registered two huge wins and earned 10 points in the tournament. They won their last game against the Dolphins that boosted their net run rate to 2.034 in the tournament. Warriors have a spectacular picks in the team and will make the next game an exciting clash between the teams.

Titans chance of winning - 45%

Warriors chance of winning - 55%

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Titans vs Warriors Betting Tips

Warriors to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Jiveshan Pillay was acquired by Warriors this season. He will face his old team in the next outing. He opens for the team alongside Matthe Breetzke, the captain of the team. Pillay and Breetzke average at 35.5 & 28.00 respectively in the competition. They have registered pretty impressive opening partnerships in the competition. They scored 43 runs against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the first game and 69 runs against the Dolphins before losing their first wicket in the game. They scored over 20 runs in both the games. That said, the side will be expected to score over our target in the next game.

Titans vs Warriors Toss Prediction

SuperSport Park in Centurion is known for its sporting wicket, favouring fast bowlers with pace, bounce, and seam movement early on. As the match advances, the pitch tends to flatten, creating a balanced opportunity for batters to score runs. Spinners may also find assistance later in the game from the wear and tear of the surface. Skippers will bowl here first and chase the target under better conditions.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered partly with clouds. The temperature will hover around 32 degree Celsius.

Warriors Players List

Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Jordan Hermann Batter Sinethemba Qishele Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Marco Jansen Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

Warriors are coming off two consecutive wins. They have been very good with their bat but even more impressive with their bowling unit. They will look to continue the winning momentum in the next game.

Titans Player List

Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Aiden Markram (c) Batter Jack Lees Batter Donovan Ferreira Batter Corbin Bosch Bowler Junior Dala All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans also won the last two games. They have a strong squad and will be relying on them to win the next affair. The batters and bowlers look well and will look to thrive under the captaincy of Aiden Markram.

Titans vs Warriors Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Warriors have won three games whereas Titans managed to win a game.

Head-to-Head Records

Warriors - 3

Titans - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Titans vs Warriors Betting Odds

The Titans went against Boland in the last game. Boland went in to bat first and secured 126 runs by the end of their innings. Titans bowlers were pretty efficient and aggressive at restricting BOL at a mere total. Their batters caught up well and surpassed the target, winning the game by 4 wickets. Tabraiz Shamsi picked 4 wickets whereas Lizaad Williams was successful in picking 2 wickets in the game. Sibonelo Makhanya scored 34 runs, highest in Titans. Titans will look to change the dynamics of the points table with their next outing.

The Warriors' last outing came against the Dolphins. Dolphins scored 121/8 batting first. Marco Jansen and Siya Simetu were excellent with the ball and picked 2 wickets each. While chasing the target, Jiveshan Pillay scored 42 runs while Matthew Breetzke smashed 31 runs in the game. The team has a stellar bowling order and will be looking to continue the same in the next game.

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Titans vs Warriors Best Batters

Aiden Markram to be Titans’s Best Batter

Aiden Markram brings a lot of experience with him into the ranks of the Titans. He scored 40 & 13 runs in the two games respectively. He has a total of 53 runs in 2 games at an average of 26.5. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Jiveshan Pillay to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jiveshan Pillay is a terrific batter. He scored 71 runs in 2 games at an average of 36.00. He scored 29 & 42 runs in the two games respectively. He is in good form and will be looking to smash hard in the next game.

Titans vs Warriors Best Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Titans’s Best Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi was a phenomenal find. He performed well in every opportunity provided to him and carried the same momentum. He has picked 7 wickets in 2 games. He has an economy rate of 5.12 in the competition. He picked 4 wickets in the last game and will go in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Marco Jansen to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

A known bowling entity in South Africa, Marco Jansen is feared amongst the batters. He has picked 6 wickets in 2 games of the competition. With an economy rate of 4.30, he is the top bowler from the Warriors. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.