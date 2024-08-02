DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) Match Prediction

TIRT

41%

Chance of Winning

DIND

59%

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T20

MA Chidambaram Stadium

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will now meet in the penultimate game of the competition. The Qualifier 2 game will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on August 2. The game will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Facts:

  • The tally is led by Dindigul Dragons by 5-0 in the last five clashes between the sides.
  • Dindigul Dragons won their last game whereas IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are coming from a loss.

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Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans were inconsistent in the beginning of their campaign. However, the team recovered very well and posted wins in their last three outings. That led them to finish second in the points table. The team contested in the 1st Qualifier where they lost the game to Lyca Kovai Kings. This is their second chance to get back in the finals.

With four wins and three losses, Dindigul Dragons finished at the 4th place of the points table. That gave them a fighting chance in the tournament. They won the Eliminator game against Chepauk Super Gillies and will now clash in the Qualifier 2 game. The team has a good squad and will be confident in their next outing.

  • IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 41%
  • Dindigul Dragons' chance of winning: 59%

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Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are looking good in the competition right now. The openers have been impressive with the bat. The team scored 71, 110, 0, 7 & 105 before their first dismissal in the last five games. In the last clash between the sides this season, Dindigul Dragons scored 71 runs before their first dismissal. Amit Sathvik and Tushar Raheja open for the team and look in terrific form currently. The pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs

1.85
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Dindigul Dragons’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

1.85
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Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Toss Prediction

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, is one of India's best venues for T20 cricket, balancing it out between the batsmen and the bowlers. The wicket is fresh and we expect the bowlers to enjoy bowling in the early overs while the batting conditions will be easy in the second innings. It is a knockout contest, and the side winning the toss will look to take advantage of the surface by bowling first.

Weather Report

The skies over Chennai will be clear, and we expect a good game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

Predicted Playing XI

S Ganesh

Batter

Balchander Anirudh

Batter

Vijay Shankar ©

All-rounder

Mohamed Ali

All-rounder

Amit Sathvik

Batter

P Bhuvaneswaran

All-rounder

Tushar Raheja

Wicket-keeper

Radhakrishnan

Batter

T Natarajan

Bowler

M Mathivannan

Bowler

Ajith Ram

Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a dismal season last year. The team has reached the play-offs this season. The side batted very well in the last game and scored 200 runs in 20 overs. However, the team failed to defend the target and lost the game by 7 wickets.

Dindigul Dragons Players List

Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.

Predicted Playing XI

VP Diran

All-rounder

Shivam Singh

Batter

Baba Indrajith

Wicket-keeper

Sarath Kumar

All-rounder

G Kishoor

All-rounder

Boopathi Kumar

All-rounder

Varun Chakravarthy

Bowler

R Ashwin

All-rounder

Sandeep Warrier

Bowler

Vimal Khumar

Batter

P Vignesh

Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

The Dindigul Dragons won their last game by 4 wickets. They did well with the ball and also managed to chase the target successfully. The top batting order looks intact and in top form.

Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 5-0.

Dindigul Dragons won- 5

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against Lyca Kovai Kings in the last game. Batting first in the game, the Tamizhans were fantastic and posted 200/3 in 20 overs. Amith Sathvik smashed 67 runs while Tushar Raheja posted 55 runs on his own. Mohamed Ali chipped in an unbeaten 45 at the end. The Tamizhans bowlers were not efficient and leaked a lot of runs in the game. Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram and P Bhuvaneswaran picked a wicket each. However, LKK surpassed the target and won the game by 7 wickets. The team has a spectacular batting unit but need to compensate for their poor bowling performance in the recent games.

Dindigul Dragons clashed against Chepauk Super Gillies in the last game. Chepauk posted 158/6 in their innings. The bowling was pretty decent from the Dragons as Sandeep Warrier got 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Shivam Singh was impeccable and posted 64 runs in the game. He was accompanied by R Ashwin who scored 57 runs. The rest of the team dismissed out early but Dindigul Dragons posted 161/6, winning the game by 4 comfortable wickets in the end. The team will be thrilled to compete in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Batters

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja is the top batter from the team this season. The batter has scored 316 runs in 8 games at an average of 39.50. He scored 55 runs in the last game. With his current form, he shall strike hard in the next game.

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh is in terrific form. He has scored 360 runs in 8 games at an average of 51.42. He smashed 64 runs off 49 balls in the last game. He will be the top batter from DD in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Bowlers

Ajith Ram to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Ajith Ram is the top bowler from IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans currently. He has picked 11 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He picked a single wicket in the last game. He will be the top bowler from IDTT in the next game.

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Sandeep Warrier is the top bowler from Dindigul Dragons. He has picked 9 wickets in 8 games for the team. He picked 2 wickets from his side in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Dindigul Dragons

Dindigul Dragons will walk into this game with a lot of confidence. They have a stellar record playing against the Tamizhans. They have won all the games in the five clashes against the latter in the format. This includes their previous clash this season where Dindigul Dragons won the game by 8 wickets. Dindigul Dragons look better equipped. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have a strong batting order but their bowling line-up has disappointed in the competition. With that, Dindigul Dragons will step in as the match favourites.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to win @ 2.08 (Parimatch)

Dindigul Dragons to win @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

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