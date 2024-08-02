DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) Match Prediction TIRT 41 % Chance of Winning DIND 59 % Bet Now! IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will now meet in the penultimate game of the competition. The Qualifier 2 game will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on August 2. The game will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans were inconsistent in the beginning of their campaign. However, the team recovered very well and posted wins in their last three outings. That led them to finish second in the points table. The team contested in the 1st Qualifier where they lost the game to Lyca Kovai Kings. This is their second chance to get back in the finals.

With four wins and three losses, Dindigul Dragons finished at the 4th place of the points table. That gave them a fighting chance in the tournament. They won the Eliminator game against Chepauk Super Gillies and will now clash in the Qualifier 2 game. The team has a good squad and will be confident in their next outing.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 41%

Dindigul Dragons' chance of winning: 59%

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Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are looking good in the competition right now. The openers have been impressive with the bat. The team scored 71, 110, 0, 7 & 105 before their first dismissal in the last five games. In the last clash between the sides this season, Dindigul Dragons scored 71 runs before their first dismissal. Amit Sathvik and Tushar Raheja open for the team and look in terrific form currently. The pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dindigul Dragons’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Toss Prediction

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, is one of India's best venues for T20 cricket, balancing it out between the batsmen and the bowlers. The wicket is fresh and we expect the bowlers to enjoy bowling in the early overs while the batting conditions will be easy in the second innings. It is a knockout contest, and the side winning the toss will look to take advantage of the surface by bowling first.

Weather Report

The skies over Chennai will be clear, and we expect a good game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

Predicted Playing XI

S Ganesh Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Vijay Shankar © All-rounder Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter P Bhuvaneswaran All-rounder Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler M Mathivannan Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a dismal season last year. The team has reached the play-offs this season. The side batted very well in the last game and scored 200 runs in 20 overs. However, the team failed to defend the target and lost the game by 7 wickets.

Dindigul Dragons Players List

Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.

Predicted Playing XI

VP Diran All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Sarath Kumar All-rounder G Kishoor All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter P Vignesh Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

The Dindigul Dragons won their last game by 4 wickets. They did well with the ball and also managed to chase the target successfully. The top batting order looks intact and in top form.

Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 5-0.

Dindigul Dragons won- 5

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against Lyca Kovai Kings in the last game. Batting first in the game, the Tamizhans were fantastic and posted 200/3 in 20 overs. Amith Sathvik smashed 67 runs while Tushar Raheja posted 55 runs on his own. Mohamed Ali chipped in an unbeaten 45 at the end. The Tamizhans bowlers were not efficient and leaked a lot of runs in the game. Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram and P Bhuvaneswaran picked a wicket each. However, LKK surpassed the target and won the game by 7 wickets. The team has a spectacular batting unit but need to compensate for their poor bowling performance in the recent games.

Dindigul Dragons clashed against Chepauk Super Gillies in the last game. Chepauk posted 158/6 in their innings. The bowling was pretty decent from the Dragons as Sandeep Warrier got 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Shivam Singh was impeccable and posted 64 runs in the game. He was accompanied by R Ashwin who scored 57 runs. The rest of the team dismissed out early but Dindigul Dragons posted 161/6, winning the game by 4 comfortable wickets in the end. The team will be thrilled to compete in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Batters

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja is the top batter from the team this season. The batter has scored 316 runs in 8 games at an average of 39.50. He scored 55 runs in the last game. With his current form, he shall strike hard in the next game.

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh is in terrific form. He has scored 360 runs in 8 games at an average of 51.42. He smashed 64 runs off 49 balls in the last game. He will be the top batter from DD in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Bowlers

Ajith Ram to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Ajith Ram is the top bowler from IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans currently. He has picked 11 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He picked a single wicket in the last game. He will be the top bowler from IDTT in the next game.

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Sandeep Warrier is the top bowler from Dindigul Dragons. He has picked 9 wickets in 8 games for the team. He picked 2 wickets from his side in the last game. He will step in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.