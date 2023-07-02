RTW (Ba11sy Trichy) vs CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) Match Prediction CSG 89 % Chance of Winning RTW 11 % Bet Now! Ba11sy Trichy and Chepauk Super Gillies will take on each other in the 25th Match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli, on July 2, 2023, (Sunday), at 7:15 PM IST. While Ba11sy Trichy are yet to register a win in the tournament, after having played five matches, Chepauk Super Gillies have just two wins from seven matches and need a win to stay in the course.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning

So one-sided this is going to be that Parimatch provides Ba11sy Trichy odds of 4.25 against Chepauk Super Gillies’ 1.19. There’s virtually no money to be made if you bet on CSG, but if you think BT can stage an upset to secure their first win of the tournament, then good money will be made.

BT’s chance of winning is 11%

CSG’s chance of winning is 89%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips

Just keep your calm and trust Narayan Jagadeesan to score a belligerent half-century and that would reflect in how things have overall moved in that direction. If you consider the impact of Mani Bharathi, then you can definitely bet on him, for the fact that he is the only real performer in the Trichy side so far.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Toss Prediction

The Indian Cement Company Ground has hosted 56 T20 matches in the past. Out of these, teams batting second have won 30 matches, while teams batting first have won 26 matches. This suggests that the pitch at the venue tends to be relatively balanced, without any significant advantage for either batting first or second. In 43 out of the 56 matches played at the venue, the toss-winning captains have chosen to bat first. This indicates that the captains have perceived the pitch to be more suitable for setting a target and defending it rather than chasing.

Weather Report

On the day of the match, the weather conditions at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli are expected to be mostly sunny with scattered clouds. A gentle breeze of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour will be present, offering a refreshing atmosphere. The forecast does not include any rainfall, assuring uninterrupted gameplay thanks to the favorable weather conditions.

Ba11sy Trichy Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario, Akshay Srinivasan, Mani Bharathi (wk), Antony Dhas, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, R Silambarasan, R Alexander, T Natarajan, P Francis Rokins, T Saran, Karaparambil Monish, S Boopalan, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, G Godson, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Karthik Shanmugam, K Mohamed Azeem

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Jafar Jamal Batter Daryl Ferrario Batter Akshay Srinivasan All-rounder Mani Bharathi Wicket-keeper Antony Dhas All-rounder R Rajkumar All-rounder M Shajahan Bowler R Silambarasan Bowler R Alexander Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Ba11sy Trichy Team Form

During the 2022 edition of the TNPL, Ba11sy Trichy faced significant challenges and ended up second-to-last on the points table. Their performance was underwhelming, with only two wins out of seven matches. Regrettably for them, the 2023 season has not brought much relief either. Ba11sy Trichy has been on a disappointing spree, suffering defeat in all five of their matches.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul, Rocky Bhasker, B Iyappan, Santosh Shiv, Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, R Sibi

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Paul Batter N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Baba Aparajith All-rounder Sanjay Yadav Batter Harish Kumar All-rounder Rajagopal Sathish Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Ramalingam Rohit Bowler M Viju Arul Bowler Rocky Bhasker Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

The Chepauk Super Gillies, who shared the championship title in the 2022 Tamil Nadu Premier League, made a strong start to the current season with two convincing victories. However, their momentum faltered as they faced four consecutive defeats, resulting in them currently holding the fifth position on the league table.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-To-Head

Chepauk Super Gillies and Ba11sy Trichy have played eight matches in the TNPL in which the Super Gillies have emerged victorious in five matches, while Ba11sy Trichy has managed to win three matches. This gives Chepauk Super Gillies a win percentage of 62.5% in their encounters against Ba11sy Trichy.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds

CSG to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Chepauk Super Gillies have been doing well in the first six overs, largely due to their formidable batting lineup, and this trend continues in the current season. The presence of Pradosh Paul, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, and Sanjay Yadav adds strength and resilience to their batting order. Notably, they have displayed dominance during the powerplay, evident from their impressive run rate of 9.1 in the initial six overs of the ongoing season.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Best Batters

Ganga Sridhar Raju to be BT’s best batter (Parimatch)

Despite a golden duck in the last game, Ganga Sridhar Raju has continued to be a dependable batter for Trichy in the ongoing season and is their only batter to have accumulated more than 100 runs this season. With an impressive total of 132 runs in five matches, boasting an average of 27, he makes himself a crucial asset for the team.

Jagadeesan to be CSG’s best batter (Parimatch)

Narayan Jagadeesan's achievements in the TNPL leave no room for doubt. His consistent excellence is undeniable, as he holds the title of the highest run-scorer in the league. With just 20 runs away, Jagadeesan is on the verge of becoming the first player to reach the incredible milestone of 2000 runs in the TNPL. Given his track record, there is every reason to count on him to once again deliver exceptional performances and further solidify his legacy in the tournament.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Best Bowlers

Natarajan to be BT’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Throughout his TNPL career, which spans 30 matches, Natarajan has consistently showcased his prowess as a formidable force in the bowling department. His impressive tally of 45 wickets speaks volumes about his skill and effectiveness. Notably, he boasts an outstanding average of 15.45, highlighting his ability to consistently pick up wickets.

Rahil Shah to be CSG’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rahil Shah, the third-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL, boasts an impressive record of 60 wickets. In the 2023 season, he continues to excel with his astute bowling skills. With seven wickets from five matches at an average of 16.5, Shah's economical bowling had an economy rate of 6 and a strike rate of 16.5, making him an influential and impactful performer, solidifying his value to the team.