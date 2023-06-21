RTW (Ba11sy Trichy) vs LYKK (Lyca Kovai Kings) Match Prediction LYKK 67 % Chance of Winning RTW 33 % Bet Now! Match 12 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 will see Ba11sy Trichy facing Lyca Kovai Kings on June 21. The contest will take place in Dindigul and it will get underway at 7.15 PM IST. It is important to mention that Ba11sy Trichy are yet to register a win over Lyca Kovai Kings after six attempts.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Due to significantly poor record against Kovai Kings in the past, Ba11sy Trichy have been assigned lucrative odds. Trichy have also lost both their encounters so far this year, and that led them to languish at the bottom half of the points table with a NRR of -2.310. Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, have had two wins and one defeat in the competition, and they are among the top half teams with a NRR of +1.687.

Ba11sy Trichy’s chances of winning @ 33%

Lyca Kovai Kings’s chances of winning @ 67%

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Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Ba11sy Trichy’s star bowling lineup, combined with T Natarajan, K Easwaran, S Boopalan, G Godson, and R Rajkumar are yet to live up to the expectations. Their batting unit too have not fired up in the competition yet, and that’s why they are yet to open their account.

For Kova Kings, Sai Sudarshan holds the absolute key. Sudarshan has made a name for himself by scoring blistering knocks one after another, and now, he is projected as one of the next big things in Indian cricket. The Sharukh Khan-led side is heavily rely on him, but he also requires support from Manimaran Siddharth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, and others to clinch three wins out of their first four matches.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Toss Prediction

Two of three Lyca Kovai Kings’ victories in TNPL 2023 came while batting second. Ba11sy Trichy, on the other hand, have lost both their games, and both times, they came to bat first. So everything indicates whichever team win the toss will opt to field first, and the rain forecast, which might bring DLS into play, will tempt them to do the same even more.

Weather Report

According toworldweatheronline.com, a light rain shower is expected to happen in Dindigul on June 21 evening, with up to 89% cloud coverage. The average temperature is forecast to be 26°c, and the humidity to be around 75%. So, expect a game to be reduced by overs due to inclement weather.

Ba11sy Trichy Player List

Ba11sy Trichy squad:Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, P Francis Rokins, Mani Bharathi (wk), Akshay Srinivasan, Daryl Ferrario, Antony Dhas, R Rajkumar, G Godson, S Boopalan, T Natarajan, K Easwaran, R Silambarasan, R Alexander, T Saran, M Shajahan, Karaparambil Monish, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Karthik Shanmugam, K Mohamed Azeem, SP Vinod

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batsman Jafar Jamal Batsman Francis Rokins All-rounder Mani Bharathi (WK) Batsman Antony Dhas Batsman Daryl Ferrario Batsman R Rajkumar Batsman Akshay Srinivasan All-rounder/ K Easwaran (Impact Player) G Godson Bowler S Boopalan Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Ba11sy Trichy Team Form

Ba11sy Trichy are coming to this fixture after losing back-to-back matches against Dindigul Dragons (by six wickets) and Salem Spartans (by five wickets) respectively.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Lyca Kovai Kings Squad: Atheeq Ur Rahman, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, U Mukilesh, Manimaran Siddharth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, B Sachin, S Sujay, R Divakar, Kiran Akash, P Vidyuth, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash

Predicted Playing XI

B Sachin Batsman/ Gowtham Thamarai Kannan (Impact Player) Suresh Kumar (WK) Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Ram Arvindh Batsman Atheeq Ur Rahman Batsman U Mukilesh Batsman M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Valliappan Yudheeswaran Bowler Jhatavedh Subramanyan Bowler

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

In their previous fixture, Luca Kovai Kings beat Chepauk Super Gillies by eight wickets with 21 balls to spare. Prior to that, they lost to Nellai Royal Kings by four wickets and thrashed IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 70 runs in the tournament opener.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head to Head

According tosportsf1.com, Ba11sy Trichy have yet to win a single game against Lyca Kovai Kings, having met them six times and lost five. The one game which they failed to win ended in a tie.

Matches played - 6

Ba11sy Trichy - 0

Lyca Kovai Kings - 5

Tie - 1

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

Sai Sudarshan to score 21.5 runs

You can’t ignore Mr. Consistent of TNPL before putting on your money. The 21-year-old has three 60+ scores (86,90, 64*) already after playing three matches this year, and the way he has been rising up at the franchise cricket, it’s just a matter of time for him to get the international jersey. Therefore, expecting him to score 22 runs or more is easily the safest bet for the punters.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Team Batsmen

Ganga Sridhar Raju to be Ba11sy Trichy’s top batter

Barring the last outing against Spartans, Ganga Sridhar Raju had 25+ scores in each of his previous six outings in TNPL. He was among the run-scorers last year as well, with a tally of 230 runs across nine outings at a modest strike rate of 112.20 indicates he knows how to anchor the innings. In betting sector, anchors who can be trustworthy are gold mine and the left-handed opener exactly fits the bills.

Sai Sudharsan to be Lyca Kovai Kings’ top batter

If you look at batsmen who have been consistent in T20s, you will struggle to find a better one than Sai Sudarshan. In his last seven T20s, he has scored 40+ runs in all seven outings. 86, 90, and 64* are his scores in TNPL 2023, and you might still remember how lit up IPL 2023 final for Gujarat Titans by hitting a swashbuckling 96. Even in last year in TNPL, he made substantial impact, aggregating 336 runs in 10 outings at a strike rate of 140.59. Hence, it is safe to say that you won’t find a better batsman than Sudarshan in the entire competition.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Team Bowlers

T Natarajan to be Ba11sy Trichy’s top bowler

One of the most fearsome death over specialists, Natarajan has a knack for picking up wickets in regular intervals. The 32-year-old, however, is yet to have a memorable outing this year, despite the fact that he has taken a wicket each in both outings. He could be the game-changer for Ba11sy Trichy against the Kovai Kings, and the punters have many reasons to bank upon someone whom they have seen doing wonders in IPL over the years for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

R Divakar to be Lyca Kovai Kings’ top bowler

R Divakar began TNPL 2023 with figures of 3/40 against Chepauk Super Gillies. He took 1/30 against Pathers, and followed it with 0/25 against Royal Kings. The 26-year-old right-arm quick also picked up 2/20 when the two sides last met in July 2022, and therefore, he should be the man whom the punters can bank upon.