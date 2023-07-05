RTW (Ba11sy Trichy) vs NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) Match Prediction NRK 89 % Chance of Winning RTW 11 % Bet Now! It’s going to be a game of contrasting fortunes. While Nellai Royal Kings have secured four wins from six matches to have already qualified for the Playoffs stage of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, Ba11sy Trichy have literally zero wins from six games and were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning

Its is pretty straightforward really. The odds for Ba11sy Trichy is 3.45, which is natural after their calamatic performance in the league so far. At the same time, it is set at 1.28 for Nellai Royal Kings.

BT’s chance of winning is 11%

NRK’s chance of winning is 89%

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Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips

There is nothing to expect from Ba11sy Trichy, but there will be a lot of conundrum if you don’t follow the pattern here. I am pretty sure that Ba11sy Trichy is a very competent professional who is ready to put his best foot forward and will at least score a half century in the last league game of the season. Similarly I am ecstatic about Ajitesh Guruswamy having a stunning performance both with bat and ball in order to pile on more misery on Trichy.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Indian Cement Company Ground has witnessed 60 T20 matches in the past, with teams batting second winning 32 matches and teams batting first winning 28 matches. This signifies a well-balanced pitch where neither batting first nor second has a clear advantage. It's worth mentioning that in 45 out of the 60 matches, winning captains elected to bat first, indicating a perception that the pitch is favorable for setting and defending targets.

Weather Report

The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is expected to have mostly sunny conditions with scattered clouds. A gentle breeze of 10-15 km/h will add to the pleasant atmosphere, while the absence of rain ensures uninterrupted gameplay for the match.

Ba11sy Trichy Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario, Akshay Srinivasan, Mani Bharathi (wk), Antony Dhas, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, R Silambarasan, R Alexander, T Natarajan, P Francis Rokins, T Saran, Karaparambil Monish, S Boopalan, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, G Godson, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Karthik Shanmugam, K Mohamed Azeem

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Jafar Jamal Batter Daryl Ferrario Batter Akshay Srinivasan All-rounder Mani Bharathi Wicket-keeper Antony Dhas All-rounder R Rajkumar All-rounder M Shajahan Bowler R Silambarasan Bowler R Alexander Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Ba11sy Trichy Team Form

The 2023 season of TNPL has proven to be even worse than 2022 season for Ba11sy Trichy, with the franchise yet to win a single game so far in the season. They have lost all six games of the season and if they fail to win the last game, it will be an unwanted record to their name.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

Arun Karthik (c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, Lakshay Jain S, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, R Mithun, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sri Neranjan, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Adithya Arun, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Karthik Batter SJ Arun Kumar Batter Nidhish Rajagopal Batter Sonu Yadav All-rounder Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper Ajitesh Guruswamy All-rounder Karthick Manikandan All-rounder Lakshay Jain S Bowler S Mohan Prasath Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler M Poiyamozhi Bowler

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

In 2023, Nellai Royal Kings have showcased a remarkable performance, securing victories in four out of their six matches and earning a spot in the playoffs stage of the tournament. Although they faced a defeat in their previous game, they will undoubtedly aim to conclude the regular season with a win, further boosting their confidence as they enter the playoffs.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-To-Head

Ba11sy Trichy and Nellai Royal Kings have played each other six times in the TNPL in which the former have won twice and the latter have come out triumph in four matches.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds

NRK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Nellai Royal Kings have established themselves as one of the most formidable batting teams in the competition, primarily due to their dominance in the first six overs of the innings. Over the past three seasons, they have consistently achieved a scoring rate in the powerplay that surpasses all other teams. In the ongoing season, their impressive powerplay run rate of 9.3 reaffirms their ability to excel during this crucial phase of the game.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Batters

Ganga Sridhar Raju to be BT’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ganga Sridhar Raju and Daryl Ferrario are the only two dependable performers in the Trichy line-up and this season is no different. Raju has accumulated 139 runs at a strike rate of 106 to ensure that his utility value is best understood by the side. He also has one half-century this season, which adds to the base.

Arun Karthik to be NRK’s best batter (Parimatch)

Arun Karthik's consistent performances have been a constant in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He holds the record for the highest runs in the TNPL and has continued his streak in the 2023 season with 179 runs. Expect him to deliver once again.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Bowlers

Natarajan to be BT’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Natarajan has established himself as a dominant force in the bowling department throughout his TNPL career, spanning 30 matches. With an impressive tally of 45 wickets, he has proven his skill and effectiveness. His outstanding average of 15.45 further emphasizes his ability to consistently take wickets.

Sonu Yadav to be NRK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sonu Yadav's impressive performance in the TNPL is evident from his tally of 51 wickets at an average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 15.9. These statistics speak volumes about his ability to handle pressure and consistently deliver for his team in crucial moments. His contributions have certainly made a lasting impact in the TNPL, making him a player worthy of trust to continue delivering excellent performances.