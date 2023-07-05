RTW (Ba11sy Trichy) vs NRK (Nellai Royal Kings) Match Prediction
NRK
89%
Chance of Winning
RTW
11%
T20
Cement Company Ground
Facts
- Sonu Yadav has 51 wickets at an average of 21.84.
- Raju has accumulated 139 runs for Trichy this season.
- NRK have an impressive powerplay run rate of 9.3 this season.
Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning
Its is pretty straightforward really. The odds for Ba11sy Trichy is 3.45, which is natural after their calamatic performance in the league so far. At the same time, it is set at 1.28 for Nellai Royal Kings.
BT’s chance of winning is 11%
NRK’s chance of winning is 89%
Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips
There is nothing to expect from Ba11sy Trichy, but there will be a lot of conundrum if you don’t follow the pattern here. I am pretty sure that Ba11sy Trichy is a very competent professional who is ready to put his best foot forward and will at least score a half century in the last league game of the season. Similarly I am ecstatic about Ajitesh Guruswamy having a stunning performance both with bat and ball in order to pile on more misery on Trichy.
Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Toss Prediction
The Indian Cement Company Ground has witnessed 60 T20 matches in the past, with teams batting second winning 32 matches and teams batting first winning 28 matches. This signifies a well-balanced pitch where neither batting first nor second has a clear advantage. It's worth mentioning that in 45 out of the 60 matches, winning captains elected to bat first, indicating a perception that the pitch is favorable for setting and defending targets.
Weather Report
The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is expected to have mostly sunny conditions with scattered clouds. A gentle breeze of 10-15 km/h will add to the pleasant atmosphere, while the absence of rain ensures uninterrupted gameplay for the match.
Ba11sy Trichy Player List
Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario, Akshay Srinivasan, Mani Bharathi (wk), Antony Dhas, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, R Silambarasan, R Alexander, T Natarajan, P Francis Rokins, T Saran, Karaparambil Monish, S Boopalan, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, G Godson, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Karthik Shanmugam, K Mohamed Azeem
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ganga Sridhar Raju
|
Batter
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Jafar Jamal
|
Batter
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Daryl Ferrario
|
Batter
|
Akshay Srinivasan
|
All-rounder
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Mani Bharathi
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Wicket-keeper
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Antony Dhas
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All-rounder
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R Rajkumar
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All-rounder
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M Shajahan
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Bowler
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R Silambarasan
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Bowler
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R Alexander
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Bowler
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T Natarajan
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Bowler
Ba11sy Trichy Team Form
The 2023 season of TNPL has proven to be even worse than 2022 season for Ba11sy Trichy, with the franchise yet to win a single game so far in the season. They have lost all six games of the season and if they fail to win the last game, it will be an unwanted record to their name.
Nellai Royal Kings Player List
Arun Karthik (c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, Lakshay Jain S, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, R Mithun, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sri Neranjan, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Adithya Arun, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Arun Karthik
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Batter
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SJ Arun Kumar
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Batter
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Nidhish Rajagopal
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Batter
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Sonu Yadav
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All-rounder
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Rithik Easwaran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ajitesh Guruswamy
|
All-rounder
|
Karthick Manikandan
|
All-rounder
|
Lakshay Jain S
|
Bowler
|
S Mohan Prasath
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Bowler
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M Poiyamozhi
|
Bowler
Nellai Royal Kings Team Form
In 2023, Nellai Royal Kings have showcased a remarkable performance, securing victories in four out of their six matches and earning a spot in the playoffs stage of the tournament. Although they faced a defeat in their previous game, they will undoubtedly aim to conclude the regular season with a win, further boosting their confidence as they enter the playoffs.
Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-To-Head
Ba11sy Trichy and Nellai Royal Kings have played each other six times in the TNPL in which the former have won twice and the latter have come out triumph in four matches.
Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds
NRK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Nellai Royal Kings have established themselves as one of the most formidable batting teams in the competition, primarily due to their dominance in the first six overs of the innings. Over the past three seasons, they have consistently achieved a scoring rate in the powerplay that surpasses all other teams. In the ongoing season, their impressive powerplay run rate of 9.3 reaffirms their ability to excel during this crucial phase of the game.
Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Batters
Ganga Sridhar Raju to be BT’s best batter (Parimatch)
Ganga Sridhar Raju and Daryl Ferrario are the only two dependable performers in the Trichy line-up and this season is no different. Raju has accumulated 139 runs at a strike rate of 106 to ensure that his utility value is best understood by the side. He also has one half-century this season, which adds to the base.
Arun Karthik to be NRK’s best batter (Parimatch)
Arun Karthik's consistent performances have been a constant in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He holds the record for the highest runs in the TNPL and has continued his streak in the 2023 season with 179 runs. Expect him to deliver once again.
Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Best Bowlers
Natarajan to be BT’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Natarajan has established himself as a dominant force in the bowling department throughout his TNPL career, spanning 30 matches. With an impressive tally of 45 wickets, he has proven his skill and effectiveness. His outstanding average of 15.45 further emphasizes his ability to consistently take wickets.
Sonu Yadav to be NRK’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Sonu Yadav's impressive performance in the TNPL is evident from his tally of 51 wickets at an average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 15.9. These statistics speak volumes about his ability to handle pressure and consistently deliver for his team in crucial moments. His contributions have certainly made a lasting impact in the TNPL, making him a player worthy of trust to continue delivering excellent performances.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nellai Royal Kings
I mean there is nothing to write home about Ba11sy Trichy. After going winless for six consecutive games, all they can do is pray and hence, we are pretty certain that Nellai Royal Kings will decimate them once again on course to the win. Simply for the fact that Nellai have already made it to the playoffs makes things rather easier for the purpose.
BT to win @ 3.45 (Parimatch)
NRK to win @ 1.28 (Parimatch)Bet Now!