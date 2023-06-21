CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) vs DIND (Dindigul Dragons) Match Prediction CSG 52 % Chance of Winning DIND 48 % Bet Now! Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will take on each other in the 11th match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul, on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday), at 3:15 PM IST. Chepauk Super Gillies are the most sorted team on paper and have gone on to prove that with consistent performances over the years, and this season is no different as well, with CSG registering two wins in three matches. On the other hand, Dindigul Dragons have yet to lose a game this season. With this being a home encounter for them, they would hope for a classic takedown.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning

Both Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons are evenly matched, which is understandable from the odds given to them. According to Parimatch, CSG and DD are given winning odds of 1.83 and 1.91, respectively, with CSG being slight favourites to win the game.

CSG’s chance of winning is 52%

DD’s chance of winning is 48%

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Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips

I am straight-up betting on Pradosh Ranjan Paul to dominate the proceedings as he has done in the last two years everywhere. With local fans behind Dindigul, Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy will do the damage they are destined to do, which couldn’t escape the wrath. Will there be runs from Sanjay Yadav too? I am pretty sure there will be.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Match Toss Prediction

There is a clear pattern to how the NPR College Ground in Dindigul has behaved this season. In the last four matches, the chasing team have won comfortably; hence it is not left for speculation what the captain would do if they win the toss. The average first innings score at the venue is 159 in the TNPL, with the average first-innings winning score being 175. Strikes a chord? It sure does.

Weather Report

With the Mansoon being delayed again, there will not be continuous downpour but the seasonal rain has already made its mark in Dindigul in the last four days. The Met department prediction suggests that the cloud cover will be 23% during the evening on Wednesday.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul, Rocky Bhasker, B Iyappan, Santosh Shiv, Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, R Sibi

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Paul Batter N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Baba Aparajith All-rounder Sanjay Yadav Batter Harish Kumar All-rounder Rajagopal Sathish Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Ramalingam Rohit Bowler M Viju Arul Bowler Rocky Bhasker Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies, the joint winners of the 2022 edition, won the first two matches pretty comfortably but lost the next game to Lyca Kovai Kings, their kryptonite over the years. Last year, they won five of their seven league games and secured the second position on the league table, and ended up a finalist, which was washed out due to rain. So you know they are a very good team; the last loss was an aberration.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Baba Indrajith (wk), S Arun, Shivam Singh, P Saravana Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Vimal Khumar, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, G Kishoor, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Hemanth Kumar, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, P Vignesh, VP Diran, Advaith Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Singh Batter Vimal Khumar Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Adithya Ganesh Batter C Sarath Kumar Batter Suboth Bhati All-rounder P Saravana Kumar All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder M Mathivannan Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

After massively underperforming in the last season of the TNPL, Dindigul Dragons have made significant changes to their combination, thanks to the mega auction this years, and that ensured two wins upfront. They are currently at the top of the table and will further strengthen their position if they win the match on Wednesday.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Head-To-Head

Historically, this has been a fairly one-sided encounter in favour of Chepauk as they have won seven out of the nine matches. In fact, in the last five matches, they have had a clean record, ensuring things moving in a very unilateral direction.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds

CSG to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

CSG are a very dominant side with the bat and most of their success is built around the fact that they dominate the powerplay overs. They have maintained a run rate of 8.8 in the first six overs this season, adding a tinge of heavy run-scoring in that phase. Then why wouldn’t we go for a big scourge there? Bet big.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Best Batters

Jagadeesan to be CSG’s best batter (Melbet)

Narayan Jagadeesan has always been a superstar in Tamil Nadu Cricket. That he is the all-time highest run-scorer in the league is not lost on anyone, as he needed less than 60 runs to become the first-ever player to score 2000 runs in the TNPL. He has balls per dismissal rate of 33.8, which adds to his credentials. Go ahead and make a lot of money.

Baba Indrajith to be DD’s best batter (Parimatch)

Baba Indrajith has been batting really well this season, having amassed 100 runs at a strike rate of 140.8, and the fun fact is he is dismissed just once. His balls per dismissal ratio of 71 is incredible from every angle possible; hence, one could be sure there will be a lot of panache to offer. Go for him and he will reward you indirectly.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Best Bowlers

Rahil Shah to be CSG’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rahil Shah has found himself as the highest wicket-taker for Chepauk Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, with four wickets at an average of 16.5. That he has an economy of 6 and a strike rate of 16.5 ensures that Rahil Shah is destined to take them forward. Trust his process and go ahead.

Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Parimatch)



Varun Chakravarthy has been exceptional with the ball in 2023 and for Dindigul, he has become the most important bowler despite the presence of skipper Ravichandran Ashwin. In two matches, he has five wickets already, at an average of 8.8. Talk about dominance. Overall, he has an average of 18.39 and an economy rate of 5.6 in the TNPL, which makes it clear that Chakaravarthy can be DD’s most important asset.