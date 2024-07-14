CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) vs DIND (Dindigul Dragons) Match Prediction CSG 52 % Chance of Winning DIND 48 % Bet Now! Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will clash in the 13th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground on July 14. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning

Chepauk Super Gillies have won the title three times in the history of the TNPL. However, the team has lapsed into inconsistent performance after three games in the competition. The team has lost two games in their campaign but made a comeback with a win against the Tamizhans in their last outing. With a win and two losses, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.021. The team will be looking to win the next game against Dindigul Dragons.

Dindigul Dragons finished second in the standings last season. Dindigul Dragons had a disappointing start with a loss against Trichy. However, the team made a return with a win in their last game against Salem Spartans. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.022 in the competition. The team will be looking to win their next game too.

Chepauk Super Gillies' chance of winning: 52%

Dindigul Dragons' chance of winning: 48%

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Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips

Dindigul Dragons to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Dindigul Dragons are coming from a loss here. They are experimenting with R Ashwin in the opening order alongside Shivam Singh in the competition. Ashwin and Singh average at 5.50 & 40.00 respectively in the competition so far. The team posted the scores of 22 & 5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the two games. Ashwin lost his wicket very early in both the games. The team will be going against Chepauk Super Gillies in the next game and will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chepauk Super Gillies’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dindigul Dragons’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Chepauk Super Gillies 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Toss Prediction

The surface at the venue is a batting friendly pitch. There have not been any international games here. The batters can score high in the 1st innings and put pressure on the chasing side with their bowling attack. Batting first here is the ideal choice.

Weather Report

Skies will be mostly cloudy in Coimbatore on July 13. There will not be rain and the temperature will peak at 30 degrees Celsius.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, Arunachalam V, Iyappan B, Naryan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Mathan Kumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Abhishek Tanwar, Aswin Crist A, Shajahan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, R Satish, Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddarth C, Aashiq K.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjay Yadav Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Jitendra Kumar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Daryl Ferrario All-rounder

Chepauk Super Gillies Recent Form

Chepauk Super Gillies lost two games in a row but came out with a win in their last game. Their batters and bowlers need to continue the same in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons Players List

Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.

Predicted Playing XI

VP Diran All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Sarath Kumar All-rounder G Kishoor All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter P Vignesh Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

Dindigul Dragons were decent with the bat in the last game as they scored 149 runs. However, their bowlers failed to do good in the game and let Salem Spartans win the game comfortably.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 4-1.

Dindigul Dragons won- 1

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds

Chepauk Super Gillies clashed against Dindigul Dragons in the last game. Batting first in the game, Chepauk scored 157/6 in the game. Pradosh Ranjan Paul knocked an unbeaten 67 in the game while Narayan Jagadeesan scored 36 runs in the game. It was a good enough score to defend successfully. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans scored 142/8 in the game, losing the match by 15 runs. Ganeshan Periyaswamy picked 2 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from the side.

Dindigul Dragons clashed against SKM Salem Spartans in the last game. The Dragons scored 149/9 in the game. Vimal Kumar scored 47 runs but Baba Indrajith stood out with his innings of 51 runs. S Dinesh Raj chipped in 20 runs in the end. Salem Spartans scored 150/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. There was no impactful bowling from the side in the game. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Top Batters

Narayan Jagadeesan to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan knocked out for 36 runs in the last game.The batter has scored a total of 117 runs in 3 games at an average of 58.50. He was fantastic with the bat and will be confident coming into the next game.

Baba Indrajith to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Baba Indrajith scored 227 runs in 8 games for Dindigul Dragons last season. He averaged at 56.75 in the competition. He has the skills to play long innings in the game. He scored 51 runs in the last game and will come in as the best batter from Dindigul Dragons.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Top Bowlers

Daryl Ferrario to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Daryl Ferrario is the top bowler from Chepauk Super Gillies currently. He has picked 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He picked a single wicket but was very economical in the last game. That said, he will come in as the best bowler from the side.

picked a single wicket in the first game but returned with 3 wickets in his latest outing.

Ravichandran Ashwin to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Ravichandran Ashwin is a top-class bowler in the team. He has taken 3 wickets in 2 games of the competition. He manages an economy rate of 5.25 in the tournament. He will come in as the best bowler in the next game.