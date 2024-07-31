CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) vs DIND (Dindigul Dragons) Match Prediction CSG 56 % Chance of Winning DIND 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.842 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will clash in the Eliminator game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on July 31. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning

Chepauk Super Gillies have won the title three times in the history of the TNPL. This season, CSG started their campaign with two losses but registered four wins after that. Their last loss in the competition placed them 3rd in the standings with four wins and three losses. The team finished with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.362. They lost their last game against Siechem Madurai Panthers. They will be looking to win this affair and move on to the Qualifier 2 game.

Dindigul Dragons finished second in the standings last season. Dindigul Dragons are coming from a loss against Nellai Royal Kings. With four wins and three losses, Dindigul Dragons finished at the 4th place of the points table. The team earned 8 points and a net run rate of 0.109.

Chepauk Super Gillies' chance of winning: 56%

Dindigul Dragons' chance of winning: 44%

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Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips

Chepauk Super Gillies to high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Chepauk Super Gillies have a good thing going on for them. They finished third in the standings. D Santhosh Kumar and Narayan Jagadeesan opened for the team in the competition. The pair secured 10, 0, 20, 105 & 77 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. Despite their low scores in the opening order in their past games, the pair looks prepared now as evident from their last game where they scored pretty high for the first dismissal. Santhosh Kumar averages 24.28 in the competition whereas Jagadeesan holds an average of 44.00 in the competition. With their current form, he will be expected to score high for the 1st wicket in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Toss Prediction

NPR College ground is a slightly slow pitch where the ball will not come onto the bat and batters must apply themselves to score effectively in this pitch. Dindigul pitch will be tough to score, and teams have not posted 150+ total at this venue so far. But, the pitch seems to quicken up as the match progresses and help batters run quickly in the second innings. We expect both captains to bowl first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 36 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, Arunachalam V, Iyappan B, Naryan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Mathan Kumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Abhishek Tanwar, Aswin Crist A, Shajahan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, R Satish, Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddarth C, Aashiq K.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjay Yadav Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Jitendra Kumar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Daryl Ferrario All-rounder

Chepauk Super Gillies Recent Form

Chepauk Super Gillies lost their last game but made it to the top 4. They were fantastic with the bat in the last game whereas the bowlers need to do better in the next outing.

Dindigul Dragons Players List

Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.

Predicted Playing XI

VP Diran All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Sarath Kumar All-rounder Suboth Bhati Bowler Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter P Vignesh Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

Dindigul Dragons lost their last game in the competition. The batters did not do very well in the game. The team will have to improve upon a lot of things to have a winning chance in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 4-1.

Dindigul Dragons won- 1

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds

Chepauk Super Gillies clashed against Siechem Madurai Panthers in the last game. Batting first in the game, Madurai scored 191/4 in the game. The bowling was pretty loose from Chepauk. Aswin Crist was the best bowler with figures of 1/21 in the game. Chasing the target, Chepauk put up a brave fight and scored 182/8 in the game. SMP won the game by 9 runs. D Santhosh Kumar scored 48 runs while Pradosh Ranjan Paul was the best batter from Chepauk with 52 runs in the game.

Dindigul Dragons clashed against Nellai Royal Kings in the last game. The Dragons were bundled out for 136 runs in the game. Shivam Singh was the only impactful batter with 70 runs in the game while the others dismissed out very early in the game. NRK chased down the target comfortably and scored 138/6 in the game, winning it by 4 wickets. R Aswin and Varun Chakravarthy picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons T20 NPR College Ground, null Chepauk Super Gillies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet now! Dindigul Dragons Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet now!

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Top Batters

Pradosh Ranjan Paul to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Pradosh Ranjan Paul is the top batter from CSG currently. He has scored 203 runs in 5 games with an average of 67.66. He scored 52 runs in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh is in terrific form. He has scored 296 runs in 7 games at an average of 49.33. He smashed 70 runs off 59 balls in the last game. He will be the top batter from DD in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Top Bowlers

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar is the top bowler in the team. He has picked 9 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He will be going in as the best bowler in the next game.

Ravichandran Ashwin to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Ravichandran Ashwin is a top-class bowler in the team. He has taken 2 wickets in the last game for 23 runs. He has a total of 8 wickets in 7 games.