CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) vs TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) Match Prediction CSG 85 % Chance of Winning TIRT 15 % Bet Now! After starting the tournament in contrasting fashions, Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be taking on each other in the fifth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, on June 15, 2023 (Thursday). While Chepauk Super Gillies beat Salem Spartans by 53 runs, Lyca Kovai Kings got the better of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by a massive margin of 70 runs.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

So skewed are the odds in Chepauk Super Gillies’ favour that one would question if putting money on ITT is even worth it. As a matter of fact, Parimatch provides odds of 1.36 for CSG as compared to 3.00 to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. That is such a huge difference.

CSG’s chance of winning is 85%

ITT’s chance of winning is 15%

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Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

Let me make some predictions from the game. Trust Pradosh to repeat his heroics once again with the bat, but I am pretty confident of a fifty from N Jagadeesan, who surprisingly underperformed in the Indian Premier League despite taking the domestic season by storm in 2022-23. Rahil Shah and M Viju Arul were excellent with the ball in the last league game and trust them to continue their magic.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Match Toss Prediction

In two out of the first three matches, the batting first team won the game by a handsome margin, which tells you something about the impact of the pitch. With the matches now being played in the evening, moisture are coming into play, which is adding a very different zing to the game. The average first innings score at the venue has been 160, whereas the average winning score batting first is 186.

Weather Report

The evening will be rather pleasant for everyone concerned, but there is a 23% chance of rain in Coimbatore during the match time. That will keep everyone on their toes and especially, the batting second team.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul, Rocky Bhasker, B Iyappan, Santosh Shiv, Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, R Sibi

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Paul Batter N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Baba Aparajith All-rounder Sanjay Yadav Batter Harish Kumar All-rounder Rajagopal Sathish Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Ramalingam Rohit Bowler M Viju Arul Bowler Rocky Bhasker Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies stayed true to their reputation to win the opening encounter. In the previous edition of the TNPL, they won five of their seven league games and secured the second position on the league table Chepuak Royal Gillies got the better of Nellai Royal Kings in the Qualifier 1 to enter the final, which was duly washed out. Hence, on the basis of pure form, things are on their side.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, S Ganesh, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, Tushar Raheja (wk), P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), G Periyaswamy, S Manigandan, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Trilok Nag, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Radhakrishnan, Rahul Harish, Mohamed Ali, G Parthasarathy, M Ragavan, I Vetrivel

Predicted Playing XI

Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper NS Chaturved Batter K Vishal Vaidhya Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder S Ganesh Batter Balchander Anirudh All-rounder Rajendran Vivek Bowler S Ajith Ram Bowler P Bhuvaneswaran Bowler S Manigandan Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

In the last season of TNPL, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans could only muster three wins out of their seven matches, and the draught also moved to the 2023 TNPL. After losing the opening game by a huge margin of 70 runs to Lyca Kovai Kings, they would want that to put it behind them, but they have a behemoth in front of them.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-To-Head

Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have played each other six times, in which the former have come out on top in four matches. With the kind of form they are in and the number of star players they have, be sure that things are going in their favour for this game as well.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

CSG to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)

Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, and Sanjay Yadav - four of the biggest stalwarts of Tamil Nadu Cricket are there in the Chepauk Super Gillies unit to steer them forward. If that is not going to inspire a rally, then I don’t know what will. In the first game, they gathered 64 runs in the first six overs and against Thiruppur’s listless bowling unit, they should have a rampage.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Best Batters

Pradosh Paul to be CSG’s best batter (Parimatch)

Not only because Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored an 88 in the opening game to guide CSG to victory, but Paul has been brilliant for Tamil Nadu lately. In the last couple of years, his rise has been inspirational, and he went on to score an average of 65.41 in the List A format. Further, his performance in the first match would provide sneak peek at what he could achieve.

Vijay Shankar to be ITT’s best batter (Melbet)

Vijay Shankar had a failure in the previous encounter with the bat, but things were pretty even for him in the past few months. He was one of the most impressive batters in the IPL 2023, having played a big role in accentuating Gujarat Titans to the final this year. He had an average of 37.63 with the bat, with a strike rate of 160.11 in IPL 2023.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Best Bowlers

Ramalingam Rohit to be CSG’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ramalingam Rohit was excellent in the opening encounter, having taken a couple of wickets. Even though Baba Aparajith was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, Ramalingam Rohit's versatility was incredible. In the 2022 TNPL, he took 11 wickets at 19.20,, which shows he is not a one-trick pony.

S Ajith Ram to be ITT’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ajith Ram managed a couple of wickets in the opening encounter, but the most impressive thing about his bowling is his unpredictability. His bowling is difficult to understand, and add to that his ability to outthink the batters, and we have a complete package that has given many hopes to Tamil Nadu Cricket. Trust him to deliver.