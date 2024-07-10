CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) vs TIRT (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) Match Prediction CSG 61 % Chance of Winning TIRT 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will clash in the 8th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on July 10. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

Chepauk Super Gillies have won the title three times in the history of the TNPL. However, the team has lapsed into inconsistent performance after two games in the competition. The team has lost both their games and lie at the 7th place of the points table. The team is yet to earn their first set of points and possess a net run rate of -0.407. The team will be looking for some damage control coming into the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans finished 6th in the standings last season. They won two games and lost five matches in the competition. The team suffered a close defeat in their last game against Lyca Kovai Kings. The team has lost a single game and are currently placed at the 6th place of the table with a net run rate of -0.050.

Chepauk Super Gillies' chance of winning: 61%

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 39%

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Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

Chepauk Super Gillies to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Chepauk Super Gillies had a poor season last year. They had an inconsistent year but displayed glimpses of skillful batting as well. This year, Narayan Jagadeesan and D Santhosh Kumar opened for the team and posted 8 runs for their opening partnership in the first game. However, the duo returned in their second game to score 58 runs before one of them lost their wickets. The side scored 26 runs before their first dismissal last year when they collided with IDTT. That said, CSG will score high before their 1st wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chepauk Super Gillies’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Chepauk Super Gillies 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Toss Prediction

The SCF Cricket Ground presents a balanced surface conducive to exciting T20 cricket. Though it tends to favour batters, the pitch offers bowlers a platform for success with some strategic adjustments. Seam bowlers must rely on their ability to extract lateral movement and introduce deceptive deliveries like cutters in the death overs. Spinners can expect to benefit from the wicket's evolving nature, potentially gaining purchase as the match progresses. Both teams will look to bowl first and chase down the target which has been the norm in the T20s off late.

Weather Report

Skies will be mostly cloudy in Salem on July 10. There will not be rain and the temperature will peak at 33 degrees Celsius.

Chepauk Super Gillies Players List

Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Mukilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Sujay S, J Suresh Kumar, Kiran Akash L, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V.

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Balasuramaniam Sachin Batter Suresh Kumar Wicket-keeper Ram Aravindh Batter Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder U Mukilesh Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Valliappan Yudheeshwaran Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler M Mohammed All-rounder S Sujay Batter

Chepauk Super Gillies Recent Form

Chepauk Super Gillies lost two games in a row. Their batters and bowlers need to step up in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

Predicted Playing XI

S Ganesh Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Vijay Shankar © All-rounder Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter P Bhuvaneswaran All-rounder Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler M Mathivannan Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a dismal season last year. Vijay Shankar and co. lost their first game of the season by 1 run. The team will look to do better in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 3-1.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 1

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

Chepauk Super Gillies went against Nellai Royal Kings in their last game. Batting first in the game, CSG scored 166/6. The total was decent and spectacular innings from Narayan Jagadeesan (63*) and D Santhosh Kumar (41) made it possible. However, things went wrong while defending the target. NRK surpassed the target, scoring 168/7 in the game. CSG lost the game by 3 wickets. Daryl Ferrario was the only impactful bowler with 3 wickets to his name.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against Lyca Kovai Kings in their first TNPL 2024 fixture. Batting first in the game, LKK amassed 160/7 in the game. It was a decent bowling effort from the team. T Natarajan and Ajith Ram picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, the team kept losing quick wickets in the game. Tushar Raheja played a long innings of 81 runs in 57 balls. Mohamed Ali contributed 35 runs from the lower order. The team settled at 159/8, losing the game by a single run.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Chepauk Super Gillies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Tiruppur Tamizhans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.255 Bet Now!

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Batters

Narayan Jagadeesan to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan knocked out for 18 runs in the first game. However, the batter bounced back with an unbeaten innings of 63 runs in his latest TNPL match. He was fantastic with the bat and will be confident coming into the next game.

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. The batter scored 195 runs in 7 games at an average of 27.85 in TNPL 2023. Coming into the first game, he smashed 81 off 57 balls in the first game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Bowlers

Daryl Ferrario to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Daryl Ferrario is the top bowler from Chepauk Super Gillies currently. He picked a single wicket in the first game but returned with 3 wickets in his latest outing.

Ajith Ram to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Ajith Ram is a talented bowler from IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. He performed very well with the ball in the last game as he picked 2 wickets for 13 runs in the game. He will come in as the best bowler in the next game.