CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) vs MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) Match Prediction CSG 68 % Chance of Winning MAPA 32 % Bet Now! Chepauk Super Gillies and Siechem Madurai Panthers will take on each other in the 18th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem, on June 26, 2023 (Monday), at 7:15 PM IST. While Chepauk Super Gillies, touted as one of the favourites, have fallen behind with only two wins from five matches, things are even direr for Siechem Madurai Panthers, who are on course for yet another disappointing season.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning

Despite having a difficult season so far, Chepauk Super Gillies are expected to win the battle against Madurai simply because of their star presence and the ability to seize crucial moments. It is understandable from the fact that Parimatch is providing CSG odds of 1.59 as against 2.25 for Siechem Madurai Panthers.

CSG’s chance of winning is 68%

SMP’s chance of winning is 32%

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Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips

From the Chepauk unit, I am fairly confident of Pradosh Ranjan Paul scoring a half-century. He has been piling on runs everywhere, and even in this TNPL, he is one of the top run-scorers. Then what’s holding him back? Further, I am backing Washington Sundar for an all-round performance that will have its story written in perfection. He is after all one of the few saving graces in this Madurai line-up.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Toss Prediction

Over the years, the SCG College Ground in Salem has been a really bowling-friendly venue, but this season, it has yielded contrasting results, adding scores like 159, 98, and 205 in three completed games so far. That will show why the wicket can behave much better for batting teams, but things still need to be synchronized to have a wider impact. For now, you can have the belief that it is going to be a batting-first venue.

Weather Report

On June 26, 2023, Salem will experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching a high of 33°C during the day. As the evening progresses, there is a slight chance of precipitation, with scattered showers possible. Temperatures will cool down to around 28°C, providing comfortable conditions.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul, Rocky Bhasker, B Iyappan, Santosh Shiv, Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, R Sibi

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Paul Batter N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Baba Aparajith All-rounder Sanjay Yadav Batter Harish Kumar All-rounder Rajagopal Sathish Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Ramalingam Rohit Bowler M Viju Arul Bowler Rocky Bhasker Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

The Chepauk Super Gillies, who emerged as joint champions in the 2022 Tamil Nadu Premier League, impressively kicked off the current season with two commanding victories. However, their fortunes took a downturn as they suffered three consecutive defeats, consequently landing them in the fourth position on the league table.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan, Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul, P Saravanan, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, S Sri Abisek, Shijit Chandran, V Aaditya, Anton A Subikshan, Ajay Krishna, M Ayush

Predicted Playing XI

S Karthik Wicket-keeper Hari Nishanth (c) Batter K Deeban Lingesh Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder J Kousik Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Sudhan Kandepan All-rounder M Ashwin All-rounder Dev Rahul Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler Balu Surya Bowler

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Having secured a commendable third spot last season with five wins out of seven games, Siechem Madurai Panthers faced disappointment as they lost the Eliminator and were phased out of the tournament. However, their fortunes took a downturn in 2023 as they suffered four consecutive defeats before finally clinching their first victory in the recent match against the Salem Spartans.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-To-Head

The Siechem Madurai Panthers and Chepauk Super Gillies have faced off six times in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, each winning three games. This results in a balanced win rate of 50.0% for both teams, highlighting their evenly matched performances in their encounters.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds

CSG to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)

The success of Chepauk Super Gillies in recent times can be attributed to their formidable batting lineup, and the current season follows suit. The presence of Pradosh Paul, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, and Sanjay Yadav strengthens their resilient order. Their impressive run rate of 9.1 in the initial six overs in the ongoing season underscores their dominance during the powerplay. Anticipate Chepauk Super Gillies to maintain their trend of commencing matches with vigor.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Best Batters

Jagadeesan to be CSG’s best batter (Parimatch)

There is no room for doubt when it comes to Narayan Jagadeesan's accomplishments in the TNPL. His consistent greatness is undeniable, as he holds the record for the highest run-scorer in the league. Being the all-time leading run-scorer, everyone acknowledges his remarkable feat and with just 20 runs away, he is poised to become the first player to reach 2000 runs in the TNPL. Count on him to deliver yet again.

Hari Nishanth to be SMP’s best batter (Melbet)

With 1366 runs in 47 matches, Hari Nishanth is the fifth-highest run-scorer in TNPL history. His smooth and effortless style of play clarifies many aspects of the game. In their initial match against the Nellai Royal Kings, Nishanth displayed a solitary fight, accumulating 64 runs—an act he has repeated consistently throughout the years. Don't hesitate any longer—place your bet on him and witness his prowess firsthand.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Best Bowlers

Rahil Shah to be CSG’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rahil Shah, the third-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL, boasts an impressive record of 60 wickets. In the 2023 season, he continues to excel with his astute bowling skills. With seven wickets from five matches at an average of 16.5, Shah's economical bowling had an economy rate of 6 and a strike rate of 16.5, making him an influential and impactful performer, solidifying his value to the team.

Murugan Ashwin to be SMP’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Murugan Ashwin, with 45 wickets in the TNPL at an average slightly above 25 and an outstanding economy rate of 7.2, is set to play a crucial role as the key bowler in the Siechem lineup. He has consistently proven himself to be a reliable wicket-taker, and there is no doubt that he will continue to deliver outstanding performances in the upcoming matches. Count on Ashwin to maintain his excellent form and make a significant impact.