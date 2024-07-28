CSG (Chepauk Super Gillies) vs MAPA (Siechem Madurai Panthers) Match Prediction CSG 68 % Chance of Winning MAPA 32 % Bet Now! Chepauk Super Gillies and Siechem Madurai Panthers will clash in the 27th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on July 28. The match will begin at 3:15 PM IST.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning

Chepauk Super Gillies had a disappointing start in the competition. They lost two games initially but never looked back after that. They rescued their campaign and posted four wins in a row after that. With two losses and four wins, they are placed 2nd in the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.511. The team will be looking for a win in the next game too.

Siechem Madurai Panthers are having a poor season. They won their first game of the season but lost every game after that. They are coming after a loss against Dindigul Dragons. With a win and four losses, they are placed 7th in the points table. They have 3 points and a net run rate of -1.473. Siechem will have to try very hard for a win in their next outing.

Chepauk Super Gillies chance of winning: 68%

Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 32%

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Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips

Chepauk Super Gillies to over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Chepauk Super Gillies have a good thing going on for them. They are coming from four wins on the trot but their opening order has struggled in the competition. D Santhosh Kumar and Narayan Jagadeesan opened for the team in the competition. The pair secured 10, 0, 20 & 105 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games. Despite their low scores in the opening order in their past games, the pair looks prepared now as evident from their last game where they scored pretty high for the first dismissal. SMP are very loose with the ball and shall leak many runs in the game. That said, CSG will be expected to score high before their 1st dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Siechem Madurai Panthers’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Chepauk Super Gillies’ runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Chepauk Super Gillies 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Toss Prediction

NPR College ground is a slightly slow pitch where the ball will not come onto the bat and batters must apply themselves to score effectively in this pitch. Dindigul pitch will be tough to score, and teams have not posted 150+ total at this venue so far. But, the pitch seems to quicken up as the match progresses and help batters run quickly in the second innings. We expect both captains to bowl first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures would peak at 36 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Baba Aparajith, Arunachalam V, Iyappan B, Naryan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Mathan Kumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Abhishek Tanwar, Aswin Crist A, Shajahan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, R Satish, Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddarth C, Aashiq K.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjay Yadav Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Rahil Shah All-rounder Jitendra Kumar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Daryl Ferrario All-rounder

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies won their fourth game in a row. They went against Trichy in the last game. Their batters and the bowlers look in terrific form.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Murugan Ashwin, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, J Kousik, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Sri Abisek S, Saravanan P, Washington Sundar, Swapnil K Singh, Chaturved NS, Sasidev U, Alexandar R, Karthick Manikandan VS, Ajay Chetan J, Akram Khan, Kiran Akash L.

Predicted Playing XI

NS Chaturved Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Akram Khan Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Jagatheesan Koushik All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Kiran Akash Bowler P Saravanam Bowler Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers have lost four games on the trot. They bowled very poorly in the last game and gave away 201 runs to Dindigul Dragons.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Siechem Madurai Panthers lead the tally by 4-1 against Chepauk Super Gillies.

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 4

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds

Chepauk Super Gillies met with Trichy Grand Cholas in their last game. Chepauk were fantastic with the bat and scored 198/4 in the game. D Santhosh Kumar (56) and Narayan Jagadeesan (51) did most of the work. Daryl Ferrario scored 30 runs while Pradosh Ranjan Paul smashed an unbeaten 29 in the game. Chasing the target, Trichy could only score 184/7 in the game, losing it by 14 runs. Aswin Crist was the best bowler from CSG with 2 wickets.

Siechem Madurai Panthers played against Dindigul Dragons in their last outing. Batting first, Dindigul Dragons scored 201/5 in the match. Karthick Manikandan picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Siechem Madurai Panthers scored 171/8 in the game and lost the game by 30 runs. Suresh Lokeshwar scored 55 runs while Jagatheesan Kousik scored 28 runs in the game. The team needs to improve upon their bowling.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Batters

Narayan Jagadeesan to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan is a terrific batter in the game. He has scored 210 runs in 6 games at an average of 52.50. He scored 51 runs in the last game. He will return as the best batter from the side in the next game.

Jagatheesan Kousik to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Jagatheesan Kousik has scored 141 runs in 5 games at an average of 28.20. He scored 28 runs in the last game but will be making a return in the next game against Chepauk.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Bowlers

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar is the top bowler in the team. He has picked 8 wickets in 6 games of the competition. He will be going in as the best bowler in the next game.

Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Murugan Ashwin has picked 9 wickets in 5 games for the team. He took a single wicket in the last game. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from Siechem Madurai Panthers.