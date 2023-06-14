DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs RTW (Ba11sy Trichy) Match Prediction DIND 53 % Chance of Winning RTW 47 % Bet Now! The Tamil Nadu Premier League began with a bang on June 12, 2023, with Lyca Kovai Kings winning the season's opening encounter by a massive margin of 70 runs. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans proved to be a no-match to Sai Sudharsan’s insane batting ability. In the fourth match of the season, which will take place on June 14, 2023 (Wednesday), at 7 PM IST, Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy will take on each other to start their respective campaigns.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Chance of Winning

Ba11sy Trichy are provided odds of 1.80 by Parimatch to win the encounter against the Dragons, with the latter’s win being valued at 1.94. There is not a lot of difference between the odds of both teams, but the +0.14 differential indicates that Ba11sy Trichy are favourites to win the game.

DD’s chance of winning is 53%

BT’s chance of winning is 47%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Betting Tips

Go for Varun Chakaravarthy to be the best bowler for Dindigul Dragons whereas I am similarly confident for Gurjapneet would make an impression in the TNPL 2023 after picking up seven wickets in nine innings at an economy of just 6.5 in 2021 TNPL. With the bat, Shivam Singh is sure to have his impact.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Toss Prediction

While chasing has been a preferred decision for the captains at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, in the opening game of the 2023 season, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans faltered massively in their pursuit. Chasing 180, they could only muster 109 runs, losing the game by 70 runs. The average first innings score at the venue has been 160, whereas the average winning score batting first is 186, which gives a very mixed signal.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted in Coimbatore for Wednesday. Even though the South-Eastern wind, due to the impact of Cyclone Biporjoy is said to have its impact, the landfall is happening on Thursday and hence, Coimbatore will steer clear of any impact.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Shivam Singh, Subodh Bhati, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Saravana Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Adithya Ganesh, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, R Vimal Kumar, Mathivanan, G Hemant Kumar, G Kishoor, VP Diran, Tamil Dhilleepan, Advaith Sharma, Rohan Ravi Bhutra, C Sarath Kumar, S Arun, P Vignesh, Affan Khader

Predicted Playing XI

Vimal Kumar Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Adithya Ganesh Wicket-keeper C Sarath Kumar Batter S Arun All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Subodh Bhati All-rounder VP Diran Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler P Saravana Kumar Bowler G Kishoor Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

Dindigul Dragons faltered massively last year and finished at the sixth position. After Salem Spartans and Ba11sy Trichy, they were the third-worst performing side with two wins out of seven league matches. This year, they would want to make some impact to regain the lost prestige.

Ba11sy Trichy Player List

T Natarajan, Anthony Das, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Silambarasan, R Rajkumar, Athisayaraj Davidson, Daryl Ferrario, Akshay Srinivasan, Shajahan, Monish Satish, R Alexander, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi, K Easwaran, Francis Rokins, G Godson, Karthick Shanmugam, SP Vinod

Predicted Playing XI

Rahil Shah Batter Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Daryl Ferrario All-rounder Akshay Srinivasan Batter Jafar Jamal Batter M Shajahan Batter Daryl Ferrario All-rounder P Francis Rokins All-rounder K Easwaran Bowler Ramadoss Alexandar Bowler T. Natarajan Bowler

Ba11sy Trichy Team Form

Finishing just below Dindigul Dragons, Ba11sy Trichy had a disastrous campaign last year. They finished second-last on the points table after winning two out of their seven matches - the same as their opponents on Wednesday. It was an extremely poor performance, which led to a complete overhaul of the team in the mega auction.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Head-To-Head

Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy have played each other six times in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, in which the former have come out four times. In the last four games between the two teams, honours have been shared equally.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Betting Odds

BT to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)

Rahil Shah and Ganga Sridhar Raju have been two of the most destructive batters to have ever played in the TNPL and their combined strike rate has stayed beyond 150 in the powerplay. With the duo opening for Ba11sy Trichy, they can provide solid impetus to the team. Further, Ba11sy Trichy have always believed in scoring quickly in the powerplay, and despite finishing in the bottom half of the table last year, their powerplay scoring rate was the third-best. So believe in them to get it done again.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Best Batters

Shivam Singh to be DD’s best batter (Parimatch)

Dindigul Dragons paid 15.95 lakhs to secure the services of Shivam Singh, making him the third-most expensive purchase in the auction. Singh has scored 229 runs at an average of 25.44, including one century, in his career, and he promises a lot of ability that would make one wonder if he is the next superstar in the making. I am backing him to become the best batter for Dindigul.

Sridhar Raju to be BT’s best batter (Melbet)

Ganga Sridhar Raju has been a consistent run-scorer in the TNPL, and in the last season, he scored 230 runs across nine matches for Ba11sy Trichy to emerge as one of their most crucial batters. For the kind of impact he has had with the bat in the league’s history, undoubtedly, he will be responsible for helping his side once again this season.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Best Bowlers

Chakaravarthy to be DD’s best bowler (Parimatch)

If Varun Chakaravarthy is one of your bowlers, do you really need anyone else to be the best bowler in the side? Because Varun would invariably walk away with that honours. Since the 2021 IPL, Chakaravarthy has 44 IPL wickets at an average of 27.5 and an incredible economy of less than 8 runs per over. He was the best bowler for KKR and will surely replicate it for Dindigul Dragons.

Gurjapneet Singh to be BT’s best bowler (Parimatch)

A tall left-arm seamer, Gurjapneet has been the talk of the town in Tamil Nadu. The 24-year-old has already played one season, in 2021, where he picked up seven wickets in nine innings at an economy of just 6.5. He was even a net bowler for CSK and later impressed Ashwin with his variations. It will be a surprise if he doesn’t topple everyone.